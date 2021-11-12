Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
WOMEN
NOTRE DAME 76,
W. ILLINOIS 50
W. ILLINOIS (0-1): Zars 3-8 1-2 7, Lutz 1-12 2-3 4, Nichols 8-17 4-5 22, Pryor 0-5 0-0 0, Thorpe 2-8 1-2 5, Dins 1-2 0-0 2, Flanagan 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Deets 0-3 0-0 0, McDermott 2-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-68 8-12 50
NOTRE DAME (2-0): Dodson 6-12 2-6 14, Westbeld 7-17 0-0 15, Mabrey 4-12 0-0 9, Miles 7-14 2-2 16, Peoples 2-2 0-0 4, Brunelle 1-5 2-2 5, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Prohaska 3-3 1-1 7, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Citron 2-6 0-0 4, Marshall 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-74 7-11 76
|W. Illinois
|10
|16
|10
|14
|—
|50
|Notre Dame
|22
|15
|22
|17
|—
|76
3-Point Goals—W. Illinois 4-24 (Lutz 0-3, Nichols 2-4, Pryor 0-5, Thorpe 0-2, Dins 0-1, Moore 0-1, Deets 0-3, McDermott 2-5), Notre Dame 3-20 (Westbeld 1-4, Mabrey 1-8, Miles 0-2, Brunelle 1-4, Citron 0-2). Assists—W. Illinois 5 (Lutz 2), Notre Dame 17 (Miles 6). Fouled Out—W. Illinois Lutz. Rebounds—W. Illinois 31 (Team 6-11), Notre Dame 62 (Westbeld 7-18). Total Fouls—W. Illinois 12, Notre Dame 8. Technical Fouls—None. A—4,121.
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|276
|109
|8
|1
|404
|171
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|178
|142
|8
|1
|306
|204
|Michigan
|5
|1
|185
|110
|8
|1
|326
|144
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|133
|100
|6
|3
|243
|150
|Maryland
|2
|4
|119
|234
|5
|4
|248
|274
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|69
|190
|4
|5
|192
|224
|Indiana
|0
|6
|70
|199
|2
|7
|183
|282
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|4
|2
|139
|103
|7
|2
|220
|141
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|162
|125
|6
|3
|233
|165
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|160
|77
|6
|3
|227
|139
|Purdue
|4
|2
|131
|118
|6
|3
|223
|166
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|82
|192
|3
|6
|164
|234
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
Saturday
Michigan at Penn St., noon
Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon
Rutgers at Indiana, noon
Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|2
|222
|250
|5
|5
|315
|368
|Miami (OH)
|4
|2
|176
|121
|5
|5
|268
|231
|Ohio
|3
|3
|183
|167
|3
|7
|238
|308
|Buffalo
|2
|4
|189
|209
|4
|6
|321
|306
|Bowl. Green
|1
|5
|163
|244
|3
|7
|229
|324
|Akron
|1
|5
|148
|209
|2
|8
|226
|387
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|5
|1
|199
|185
|7
|3
|315
|333
|C. Michigan
|4
|2
|207
|177
|6
|4
|328
|287
|E. Michigan
|3
|3
|197
|184
|6
|4
|340
|282
|W. Michigan
|3
|3
|198
|209
|6
|4
|307
|300
|Toledo
|3
|3
|197
|144
|5
|5
|326
|215
|Ball St.
|3
|3
|172
|152
|5
|5
|256
|278
Nov. 10
Toledo 49, Bowling Green 17
N. Illinois 30, Ball St. 29
Cent. Michigan 54, Kent St. 30
Tuesday
Toledo at Ohio, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Wednesday
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Nov. 20
Kent St. at Akron, noon
MSFA
Mideast
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Indiana Wesleyan
|5
|1
|8
|1
|Concordia
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Marian
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Lawrence Tech
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Siena Heights
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Saint Francis
|2
|4
|3
|5
|Taylor
|1
|5
|2
|7
|Madonna
|0
|6
|1
|8
Midwest
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|W
|L
|St. Francis (IL)
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Saint Xavier
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Olivet Nazarene
|4
|2
|6
|3
|Roosevelt
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Judson
|2
|4
|3
|7
|Saint Ambrose
|2
|4
|3
|7
|Missouri Baptist
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Trinity International
|1
|5
|3
|7
Saturday*
Concordia at Saint Francis, noon
Taylor at Siena Heights, noon
St. Ambrose at Missouri Baptist, noon
Indiana Wesleyan at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Lawrence Tech at Marian, 1 p.m.
Judson at Trinity International, 2 p.m.
Roosevelt at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.
Saint Xavier at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.
*End of regular season
