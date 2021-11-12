The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, November 12, 2021

COLLEGES

Basketball

WOMEN

NOTRE DAME 76,

W. ILLINOIS 50

W. ILLINOIS (0-1): Zars 3-8 1-2 7, Lutz 1-12 2-3 4, Nichols 8-17 4-5 22, Pryor 0-5 0-0 0, Thorpe 2-8 1-2 5, Dins 1-2 0-0 2, Flanagan 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Deets 0-3 0-0 0, McDermott 2-6 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-68 8-12 50

NOTRE DAME (2-0): Dodson 6-12 2-6 14, Westbeld 7-17 0-0 15, Mabrey 4-12 0-0 9, Miles 7-14 2-2 16, Peoples 2-2 0-0 4, Brunelle 1-5 2-2 5, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Prohaska 3-3 1-1 7, Cha 0-0 0-0 0, Citron 2-6 0-0 4, Marshall 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-74 7-11 76

W. Illinois 10 16 10 14 50
Notre Dame 22 15 22 17 76

3-Point Goals—W. Illinois 4-24 (Lutz 0-3, Nichols 2-4, Pryor 0-5, Thorpe 0-2, Dins 0-1, Moore 0-1, Deets 0-3, McDermott 2-5), Notre Dame 3-20 (Westbeld 1-4, Mabrey 1-8, Miles 0-2, Brunelle 1-4, Citron 0-2). Assists—W. Illinois 5 (Lutz 2), Notre Dame 17 (Miles 6). Fouled Out—W. Illinois Lutz. Rebounds—W. Illinois 31 (Team 6-11), Notre Dame 62 (Westbeld 7-18). Total Fouls—W. Illinois 12, Notre Dame 8. Technical Fouls—None. A—4,121.

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 6 0 276 109 8 1 404 171
Michigan St. 5 1 178 142 8 1 306 204
Michigan 5 1 185 110 8 1 326 144
Penn St. 3 3 133 100 6 3 243 150
Maryland 2 4 119 234 5 4 248 274
Rutgers 1 5 69 190 4 5 192 224
Indiana 0 6 70 199 2 7 183 282

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 4 2 139 103 7 2 220 141
Minnesota 4 2 162 125 6 3 233 165
Wisconsin 4 2 160 77 6 3 227 139
Purdue 4 2 131 118 6 3 223 166
Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216
Northwestern 1 5 82 192 3 6 164 234
Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209

Saturday

Michigan at Penn St., noon

Northwestern at Wisconsin, noon

Rutgers at Indiana, noon

Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 4 2 222 250 5 5 315 368
Miami (OH) 4 2 176 121 5 5 268 231
Ohio 3 3 183 167 3 7 238 308
Buffalo 2 4 189 209 4 6 321 306
Bowl. Green 1 5 163 244 3 7 229 324
Akron 1 5 148 209 2 8 226 387

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 5 1 199 185 7 3 315 333
C. Michigan 4 2 207 177 6 4 328 287
E. Michigan 3 3 197 184 6 4 340 282
W. Michigan 3 3 198 209 6 4 307 300
Toledo 3 3 197 144 5 5 326 215
Ball St. 3 3 172 152 5 5 256 278

Nov. 10

Toledo 49, Bowling Green 17

N. Illinois 30, Ball St. 29

Cent. Michigan 54, Kent St. 30

Tuesday

Toledo at Ohio, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Wednesday

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 20

Kent St. at Akron, noon

MSFA

Mideast

Conference All Games
W L W L
Indiana Wesleyan 5 1 8 1
Concordia 5 1 7 1
Marian 5 1 7 2
Lawrence Tech 3 3 7 3
Siena Heights 3 3 4 5
Saint Francis 2 4 3 5
Taylor 1 5 2 7
Madonna 0 6 1 8

Midwest

Conference All Games
W L W L
St. Francis (IL) 6 0 6 2
Saint Xavier 5 1 7 2
Olivet Nazarene 4 2 6 3
Roosevelt 3 3 4 5
Judson 2 4 3 7
Saint Ambrose 2 4 3 7
Missouri Baptist 1 5 4 6
Trinity International 1 5 3 7

Saturday*

Concordia at Saint Francis, noon

Taylor at Siena Heights, noon

St. Ambrose at Missouri Baptist, noon

Indiana Wesleyan at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

Lawrence Tech at Marian, 1 p.m.

Judson at Trinity International, 2 p.m.

Roosevelt at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.

Saint Xavier at Saint Francis (IL), 2 p.m.

*End of regular season

