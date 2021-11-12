Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|54
|38
|Toronto
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|36
|37
|Detroit
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|43
|48
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|36
|37
|Boston
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|33
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|36
|36
|Montreal
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|32
|50
|Ottawa
|13
|3
|9
|1
|7
|30
|45
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|11
|10
|1
|0
|20
|41
|21
|Washington
|13
|7
|2
|4
|18
|44
|32
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|New Jersey
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|37
|33
|Columbus
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|28
|Philadelphia
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|32
|28
|Pittsburgh
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14
|38
|37
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|12
|8
|2
|2
|18
|46
|34
|Minnesota
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|42
|40
|Winnipeg
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|43
|36
|Nashville
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|43
|41
|Dallas
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|27
|39
|Colorado
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|36
|36
|Chicago
|14
|3
|9
|2
|8
|31
|50
|Arizona
|13
|1
|11
|1
|3
|21
|54
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|12
|10
|2
|0
|20
|52
|35
|Calgary
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|43
|30
|Anaheim
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|46
|39
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|40
|34
|San Jose
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|37
|35
|Vegas
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|39
|40
|Vancouver
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|35
|42
|Seattle
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|36
|45
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0
Nashville 4, Dallas 2
Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Thursday
Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Edmonton 5, Boston 3
Montreal 4, Calgary 2
Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO
Washington 2, Detroit 0
Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1
Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Vancouver at Colorado, late
Anaheim at Seattle, late
Minnesota at Vegas, late
Today
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
WASHINGTON 2,
DETROIT 0
|Washington
|2
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period—1, Washington, Orlov 2 (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 12:43. 2, Washington, Eller 1 (Jensen), 12:53. Penalties—Wilson, WSH (Holding), 19:46.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Kuznetsov, WSH (Tripping), 5:56; Seider, DET (Interference), 8:46; Hronek, DET (Delay of Game), 8:57; Rasmussen, DET (High Sticking), 13:29; McMichael, WSH (Interference), 15:42; Hagelin, WSH (Tripping), 16:19.
Third Period—None. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Cross Checking), 1:25.
Shots on Goal—Washington 10-12-7—29. Detroit 11-4-6—21.
Power-play opportunities—Washington 0 of 4; Detroit 0 of 4.
Goalies—Washington, Fucale 1-0-0 (21 shots-21 saves). Detroit, Greiss 4-4-0 (29-27).
A—16,812 (20,000). T—2:25.
Referees—Jake Brenk, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Jesse Marquis.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|29
|14
|Reading
|7
|3
|1
|2
|1
|9
|24
|26
|Adirondack
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|17
|21
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|Worcester
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|23
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|32
|28
|Florida
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|24
|22
|Orlando
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|24
|23
|S. Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Jacksonville
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|19
|25
|Greenville
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|15
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|35
|18
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|22
|22
|KOMETS
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|13
|Wheeling
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Kalamazoo
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|20
|Indy
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|19
|18
|Iowa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|23
|45
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|18
|Idaho
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|23
|Tulsa
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|11
|Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Rapid City
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|18
|21
|Wichita
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|21
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Norfolk 4, Reading 3, OT
Orlando 3, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2
Idaho 4, Rapid City 1
Thursday
Greenville 3, Jacksonville 1
Today
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
