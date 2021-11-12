NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 14 10 2 2 22 54 38 Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37 Detroit 15 7 6 2 16 43 48 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Boston 11 6 5 0 12 31 33 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Montreal 15 4 10 1 9 32 50 Ottawa 13 3 9 1 7 30 45

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 Washington 13 7 2 4 18 44 32 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 New Jersey 12 7 3 2 16 37 33 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28 Pittsburgh 12 5 3 4 14 38 37 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 12 8 2 2 18 46 34 Minnesota 12 9 3 0 18 42 40 Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 43 36 Nashville 14 8 5 1 17 43 41 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 36 36 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 21 54

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 12 10 2 0 20 52 35 Calgary 13 7 3 3 17 43 30 Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 46 39 Los Angeles 14 8 5 1 17 40 34 San Jose 13 7 5 1 15 37 35 Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 39 40 Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 42 Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 45

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0

Nashville 4, Dallas 2

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Thursday

Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Edmonton 5, Boston 3

Montreal 4, Calgary 2

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO

Washington 2, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1

Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Vancouver at Colorado, late

Anaheim at Seattle, late

Minnesota at Vegas, late

Today

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

WASHINGTON 2,

DETROIT 0

Washington 2 0 0 — 2 Detroit 0 0 0 — 0

First Period—1, Washington, Orlov 2 (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 12:43. 2, Washington, Eller 1 (Jensen), 12:53. Penalties—Wilson, WSH (Holding), 19:46.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Kuznetsov, WSH (Tripping), 5:56; Seider, DET (Interference), 8:46; Hronek, DET (Delay of Game), 8:57; Rasmussen, DET (High Sticking), 13:29; McMichael, WSH (Interference), 15:42; Hagelin, WSH (Tripping), 16:19.

Third Period—None. Penalties—Lindstrom, DET (Cross Checking), 1:25.

Shots on Goal—Washington 10-12-7—29. Detroit 11-4-6—21.

Power-play opportunities—Washington 0 of 4; Detroit 0 of 4.

Goalies—Washington, Fucale 1-0-0 (21 shots-21 saves). Detroit, Greiss 4-4-0 (29-27).

A—16,812 (20,000). T—2:25.

Referees—Jake Brenk, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Jesse Marquis.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14 Reading 7 3 1 2 1 9 24 26 Adirondack 6 2 3 1 0 5 17 21 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20 Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 8 6 2 0 0 12 32 28 Florida 8 4 3 0 1 9 24 22 Orlando 7 4 2 1 0 9 24 23 S. Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 16 11 Atlanta 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12 Jacksonville 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 25 Greenville 6 2 4 0 0 4 15 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 7 5 2 0 0 10 35 18 Cincinnati 8 5 3 0 0 10 22 22 KOMETS 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 13 Wheeling 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 22 Kalamazoo 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 20 Indy 6 2 3 0 1 5 19 18 Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 24 Kansas City 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 18 Idaho 8 4 4 0 0 8 22 23 Tulsa 5 3 2 0 0 6 13 11 Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27 Rapid City 6 2 3 1 0 5 18 21 Wichita 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Norfolk 4, Reading 3, OT

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 2

Idaho 4, Rapid City 1

Thursday

Greenville 3, Jacksonville 1

Today

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

KOMETS at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.