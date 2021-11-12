Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
World Cup
QUALIFYING
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
Final Round
Top three teams qualify
Fourth-place team advances to playoff
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Mexico
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|3
|14
|United States
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|11
|Canada
|6
|2
|4
|0
|10
|4
|10
|Panama
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|8
|Costa Rica
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|5
|6
|Jamaica
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|5
|El Salvador
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|7
|5
|Honduras
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|10
|3
Today
Panama at Honduras, 8 p.m.
Costa Rica at Canada, 9 p.m.
Mexico at United States, 9 p.m.
Jamaica at El Salvador, 9 p.m.
Tuesday
United States at Jamaica, 5 p.m.
Honduras at Costa Rica, 8 p.m.
El Salvador at Panama, 8 p.m.
Mexico at Canada, 9 p.m.
MLS
PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Eastern Conference
Nov. 20: No. 7 New York at No. 2 Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 21: No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 New York City, 3 p.m.
Nov. 23: No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Nov. 20: No. 6 Vancouver at No. 3 Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Nov. 21: No. 5 Minnesota at No. 4 Portland, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Eastern Conference
Nov. 25-30
Nov. 30: No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, TBD
Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, TBD
Western Conference
Nov. 25-30
Nov. 25: No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, TBD
CONFERENCE FINALS
Eastern Conference
Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
Western Conference
Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
MLS CUP
Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 3 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story