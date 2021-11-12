TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR A.J. Green from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LS Aaron Brewer and TE David Wells on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Chris Westry from injured reserve. Promoted TE Eric Tomlinson, G James Carpenter and DL Khalil McKenzie from the practice squad to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DT Justin Zimmer on injured reserve. Signed Cam Lewis from the practice squad. Promoted QB Davis Webb from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Cam Lewis.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Cam Newton. Signed DE Damontre Moore to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Randy Gregory on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Duke Dawson to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad. Placed WR Jeff Badet on the practice squad injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Drue Tranquill on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated OLB Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated TE Nick Vannett from injured reserve. Placed DE Payton Turner on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed CB Jason Pinnock on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived WR Jalen Hurd. Signed OL Corbin Kaufusi and CB Saivion Smith to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Breon Borders to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent C Jamieson Rees to Chicago (AHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Called up F Max Zimmer from Greenville (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Waived LWs Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero. Sent D Thomas Harley to Texas (AHL). Called up F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurmand from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Ryan Poehling and D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL). Reassigned F Cameron Hillis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) to Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Waived RW Rocco Grimaldi.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Called up LW Andrew Agozzino, Ds Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thompson from Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent Ds Taylor Fedun and Juuso Riikola to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released G Brian Wilson as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Aaron Huffnagle.

INDY FUEL — Placed D Chris Cameron on injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Kaid Oliver from reserve. Placed D Kyle Thacker on reserve.