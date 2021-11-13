The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, November 13, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 9 4 .692
Philadelphia 8 5 .615 1
Toronto 7 6 .538 2
New York 7 6 .538 2
Boston 6 6 .500

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 8 3 .727
Miami 7 5 .583
Charlotte 7 7 .500
Atlanta 4 8 .333
Orlando 3 9 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 3 .727
Cleveland 8 5 .615 1
Milwaukee 6 7 .462 3
Indiana 5 8 .385 4
Detroit 2 9 .182 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 8 4 .667
Memphis 6 6 .500 2
San Antonio 4 8 .333 4
Houston 1 11 .083 7
New Orleans 1 12 .077

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 8 4 .667
Denver 7 4 .636 ½
Portland 6 7 .462
Oklahoma City 5 6 .455
Minnesota 3 7 .300 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 10 1 .909
Phoenix 8 3 .727 2
L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636 3
L.A. Lakers 7 5 .583
Sacramento 5 8 .385 6

Thursday

Toronto 115, Philadelphia 109

Indiana 111, Utah 100

L.A. Clippers 112, Miami 109

Friday

Charlotte 104, New York 96

Cleveland 98, Detroit 78

Boston 122, Milwaukee 113, OT

Phoenix 119, Memphis 94

Oklahoma City 105, Sacramento 103

Portland 104, Houston 92

Brooklyn 120, New Orleans 112

Dallas 123, San Antonio 109

Atlanta at Denver, late

Chicago at Golden State, late

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late

Today

Miami at Utah, 5 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

G League

Friday

Santa Cruz 84, Oklahoma City 75

Cleveland 111, Windy City 110

Capital City 106, Long Island 104

Delaware 114, Maine 103

Wisconsin 131, Motor City 124

Raptors 119, Westchester 116

Texas 108, Birmingham 100

Today

Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, noon

Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 6 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  