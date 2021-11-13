Saturday, November 13, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Toronto
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Boston
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Miami
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|Orlando
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Milwaukee
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Indiana
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Detroit
|2
|9
|.182
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|San Antonio
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Houston
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|New Orleans
|1
|12
|.077
|7½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Denver
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Portland
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|.300
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Phoenix
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Sacramento
|5
|8
|.385
|6
Thursday
Toronto 115, Philadelphia 109
Indiana 111, Utah 100
L.A. Clippers 112, Miami 109
Friday
Charlotte 104, New York 96
Cleveland 98, Detroit 78
Boston 122, Milwaukee 113, OT
Phoenix 119, Memphis 94
Oklahoma City 105, Sacramento 103
Portland 104, Houston 92
Brooklyn 120, New Orleans 112
Dallas 123, San Antonio 109
Atlanta at Denver, late
Chicago at Golden State, late
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, late
Today
Miami at Utah, 5 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
G League
Friday
Santa Cruz 84, Oklahoma City 75
Cleveland 111, Windy City 110
Capital City 106, Long Island 104
Delaware 114, Maine 103
Wisconsin 131, Motor City 124
Raptors 119, Westchester 116
Texas 108, Birmingham 100
Today
Rio Grande Valley at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, noon
Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 6 p.m.
