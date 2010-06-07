Saturday, November 13, 2021 1:00 am
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|235
|118
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|230
|170
|Miami
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|177
|252
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|144
|251
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|255
|211
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|245
|213
|Jacksonville
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|132
|209
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|231
|217
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|161
|169
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|196
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|199
|201
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|196
|189
|Denver
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|187
|153
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|221
|227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|241
|192
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|227
|218
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|201
|155
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|175
|220
|Carolina
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|171
|183
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|199
|180
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|194
|191
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|277
|155
|L.A. Rams
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|261
|196
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|185
|202
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
Nov. 12
Baltimore at Miami, late
Sunday
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday
New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Nov. 21
Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams
Nov. 22
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|54
|38
|Toronto
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|38
|38
|Detroit
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|43
|48
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|36
|37
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|39
|38
|Boston
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|33
|Montreal
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|32
|50
|Ottawa
|13
|3
|9
|1
|7
|30
|45
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|12
|10
|2
|0
|20
|42
|23
|Washington
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|48
|35
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|34
|29
|New Jersey
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|37
|33
|Columbus
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|35
|32
|Pittsburgh
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14
|38
|37
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|12
|8
|2
|2
|18
|43
|31
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|44
|41
|Winnipeg
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|43
|36
|Nashville
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|40
|38
|Colorado
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|37
|37
|Dallas
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|27
|39
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|2
|10
|34
|51
|Arizona
|14
|1
|12
|1
|3
|22
|57
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|54
|38
|Anaheim
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|52
|43
|Calgary
|14
|7
|3
|4
|18
|44
|32
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|40
|34
|Vegas
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|40
|42
|San Jose
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|37
|35
|Vancouver
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|36
|43
|Seattle
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|40
|51
Thursday
Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Edmonton 5, Boston 3
Montreal 4, Calgary 2
Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO
Washington 2, Detroit 0
Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1
Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Colorado 7, Vancouver 1
Anaheim 7, Seattle 4
Vegas 3, Minnesota 2
Friday
Washington 4, Columbus 3
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1
Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT
Chicago 2, Arizona 1
Today
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
CHICAGO 2,
ARIZONA 1
|Arizona
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period—None. Penalties—Ladd, ARI (Interference), 2:59; Toews, CHI (Hooking), 4:02.
Second Period—1, Chicago, DeBrincat 8 (Stillman, Kane), 5:26. Penalties—Arizona bench, served by Hayton (Delay of Game), 5:26; Lyubushkin, ARI (Slashing), 17:41; Strome, CHI (High Sticking), 19:54; Chicago bench, served by Hardman (High Sticking), 19:54; Lyubushkin, ARI (Roughing), 19:54.
Third Period—2, Arizona, Ladd 3 (Capobianco, Crouse), 1:41 (pp). 3, Chicago, Strome 1 (Jones, Kane), 9:26 (pp). Penalties—Roussel, ARI (High Sticking), 1:44; Stralman, ARI (Tripping), 8:08; Jones, CHI (Hooking), 18:34.
Shots on Goal—Arizona 7-6-10—23. Chicago 5-15-9—29.
Power-play opportunities—Arizona 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 5.
Goalies—Arizona, Wedgewood 1-3-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Chicago, Fleury 3-7-0 (23-22).
A—17,828 (19,717). T—2:32.
Referees—Brandon Blandina, Steve Kozari. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Justin Johnson.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|29
|14
|Reading
|8
|4
|1
|2
|1
|11
|29
|28
|Adirondack
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|22
|25
|Maine
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|20
|Worcester
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|23
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|34
|33
|Florida
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|26
|19
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|14
|South Carolina
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|18
|15
|Jacksonville
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|22
|26
|Orlando
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|22
|24
|Greenville
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|15
|21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|23
|14
|Toledo
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|37
|21
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|21
|20
|Wheeling
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|24
|Indy
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|19
|18
|Kalamazoo
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|18
|Iowa
|8
|1
|6
|1
|0
|3
|23
|45
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|35
|29
|Idaho
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|26
|24
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|16
|12
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|21
|Allen
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|21
|27
|Rapid City
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|19
|25
|Wichita
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|21
Friday
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2, SO
Reading 5, Norfolk 2
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1
Adirondack 5, Utah 4
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2
Florida 4, Greenville 0
Trois-Rivieres 8, Maine 7, OT
Wheeling 3, Toledo 2
KOMETS 2, Cincinnati 1
Iowa 5, Indy 3
Wichita 6, Allen 2
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1
Idaho at Rapid City, late
Today
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
KOMETS 2,
CYCLONES 1
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Milam 3 (Jones, Jones), 5:48 (PP). Penalties—Mitchell Cin (slashing), 4:03; Vaive Cin (tripping), 8:07; Barnaby Fw (tripping), 9:59; Mingo Cin (interference), 14:38.
2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, Boudens 3 (Boudrias), 10:49. Penalties—McIvor Fw (holding), 7:41; Mitchell Cin (high-sticking), 19:15.
3rd Period—3, Cincinnati, Boka 2 (Craggs, Caporusso), 14:50. Penalties—Craggs Cin (high-sticking), 12:23; McIvor Fw (tripping), 17:28; Franco Cin (match - slew-footing), 19:54.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 8-8-5-21. Cincinnati 10-17-7-34.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 6; Cincinnati 0 / 3.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 3-1-0-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Cincinnati, Robson 4-2-0-0 (21 shots-19 saves).
A—3,468.
Referee—Sam Heidemann. Linesmen—Will Anderson, Dan Kovachik.
