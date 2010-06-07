NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118 New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170 Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252 N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211 Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189 Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153 Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218 Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220 Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155 L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

Nov. 12

Baltimore at Miami, late

Sunday

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Nov. 21

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams

Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 14 10 2 2 22 54 38 Toronto 15 9 5 1 19 38 38 Detroit 15 7 6 2 16 43 48 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Buffalo 13 6 5 2 14 39 38 Boston 11 6 5 0 12 31 33 Montreal 15 4 10 1 9 32 50 Ottawa 13 3 9 1 7 30 45

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 12 10 2 0 20 42 23 Washington 14 8 2 4 20 48 35 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 34 29 New Jersey 12 7 3 2 16 37 33 Columbus 11 7 4 0 14 35 32 Pittsburgh 12 5 3 4 14 38 37 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 12 8 2 2 18 43 31 Minnesota 13 9 4 0 18 44 41 Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 43 36 Nashville 14 8 5 1 17 40 38 Colorado 11 5 5 1 11 37 37 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 34 51 Arizona 14 1 12 1 3 22 57

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 13 10 3 0 20 54 38 Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 52 43 Calgary 14 7 3 4 18 44 32 Los Angeles 14 8 5 1 17 40 34 Vegas 14 8 6 0 16 40 42 San Jose 13 7 5 1 15 37 35 Vancouver 14 5 7 2 12 36 43 Seattle 14 4 9 1 9 40 51

Thursday

Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Edmonton 5, Boston 3

Montreal 4, Calgary 2

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO

Washington 2, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1

Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Colorado 7, Vancouver 1

Anaheim 7, Seattle 4

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Friday

Washington 4, Columbus 3

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT

Chicago 2, Arizona 1

Today

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

CHICAGO 2,

ARIZONA 1

Arizona 0 0 1 — 1 Chicago 0 1 1 — 2

First Period—None. Penalties—Ladd, ARI (Interference), 2:59; Toews, CHI (Hooking), 4:02.

Second Period—1, Chicago, DeBrincat 8 (Stillman, Kane), 5:26. Penalties—Arizona bench, served by Hayton (Delay of Game), 5:26; Lyubushkin, ARI (Slashing), 17:41; Strome, CHI (High Sticking), 19:54; Chicago bench, served by Hardman (High Sticking), 19:54; Lyubushkin, ARI (Roughing), 19:54.

Third Period—2, Arizona, Ladd 3 (Capobianco, Crouse), 1:41 (pp). 3, Chicago, Strome 1 (Jones, Kane), 9:26 (pp). Penalties—Roussel, ARI (High Sticking), 1:44; Stralman, ARI (Tripping), 8:08; Jones, CHI (Hooking), 18:34.

Shots on Goal—Arizona 7-6-10—23. Chicago 5-15-9—29.

Power-play opportunities—Arizona 1 of 3; Chicago 1 of 5.

Goalies—Arizona, Wedgewood 1-3-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Chicago, Fleury 3-7-0 (23-22).

A—17,828 (19,717). T—2:32.

Referees—Brandon Blandina, Steve Kozari. Linesmen—David Brisebois, Justin Johnson.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 14 Reading 8 4 1 2 1 11 29 28 Adirondack 7 3 3 1 0 7 22 25 Maine 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 14 Trois-Rivieres 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20 Worcester 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 9 6 3 0 0 12 34 33 Florida 8 5 2 0 1 11 26 19 Atlanta 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14 South Carolina 6 4 2 0 0 8 18 15 Jacksonville 9 3 4 1 1 8 22 26 Orlando 7 3 3 1 0 7 22 24 Greenville 7 2 5 0 0 4 15 21

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 14 Toledo 8 5 3 0 0 10 37 21 Cincinnati 8 5 3 0 0 10 21 20 Wheeling 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 24 Indy 6 2 3 0 1 5 19 18 Kalamazoo 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 18 Iowa 8 1 6 1 0 3 23 45

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 29 Idaho 9 5 4 0 0 10 26 24 Tulsa 6 4 2 0 0 8 16 12 Kansas City 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 21 Allen 6 2 2 2 0 6 21 27 Rapid City 7 2 4 1 0 5 19 25 Wichita 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 21

Friday

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2, SO

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1

Adirondack 5, Utah 4

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2

Florida 4, Greenville 0

Trois-Rivieres 8, Maine 7, OT

Wheeling 3, Toledo 2

KOMETS 2, Cincinnati 1

Iowa 5, Indy 3

Wichita 6, Allen 2

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1

Idaho at Rapid City, late

Today

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

KOMETS 2,

CYCLONES 1

Fort Wayne 1 1 0 — 2 Cincinnati 0 0 1 — 1

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Milam 3 (Jones, Jones), 5:48 (PP). Penalties—Mitchell Cin (slashing), 4:03; Vaive Cin (tripping), 8:07; Barnaby Fw (tripping), 9:59; Mingo Cin (interference), 14:38.

2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, Boudens 3 (Boudrias), 10:49. Penalties—McIvor Fw (holding), 7:41; Mitchell Cin (high-sticking), 19:15.

3rd Period—3, Cincinnati, Boka 2 (Craggs, Caporusso), 14:50. Penalties—Craggs Cin (high-sticking), 12:23; McIvor Fw (tripping), 17:28; Franco Cin (match - slew-footing), 19:54.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 8-8-5-21. Cincinnati 10-17-7-34.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 1 / 6; Cincinnati 0 / 3.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 3-1-0-0 (34 shots-33 saves). Cincinnati, Robson 4-2-0-0 (21 shots-19 saves).

A—3,468.

Referee—Sam Heidemann. Linesmen—Will Anderson, Dan Kovachik.