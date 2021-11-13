TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LS Beau Brinkley to the practice squad. Placed LS Kyle Nelson on practice squad injured reserv.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve. Signed LB Josh Watson to the practice squad. Released QB James Morgan from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OL Austin Schlottmann on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Odell Beckham Jr.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Kenny Willekes on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Rashard Robinson on the reserve/injured list.

HOCKEY

NHL

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled F Jacob Peterson from Texas (AHL). Loaned Fs Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero to Texas.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Rocco Grimaldi to Milwaukee (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Abbotsford (AHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Joe Murdaca. Activated D Samuel hunter from reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Samuel Harvey and F Taylor Ross from reserve. Loaned D Blake Siebenaler to Belleville (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Activated G Mitch Gillam from reserve. Placed F Colton Heffley on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F Zach Remers on reserve.