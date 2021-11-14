The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, November 14, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 9 4 .692
Philadelphia 8 6 .571
New York 7 6 .538 2
Toronto 7 7 .500
Boston 6 7 .462 3

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Miami 8 5 .615
Charlotte 7 7 .500 3
Atlanta 4 9 .308
Orlando 3 10 .231

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 4 .667
Cleveland 9 5 .643
Milwaukee 6 7 .462
Indiana 6 8 .429 3
Detroit 3 9 .250 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 8 4 .667
Memphis 6 7 .462
San Antonio 4 8 .333 4
New Orleans 2 12 .143 7
Houston 1 11 .083 7

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 8 4 .667
Utah 8 5 .615 ½
Portland 6 7 .462
Oklahoma City 5 6 .455
Minnesota 4 7 .364

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 11 1 .917
Phoenix 8 3 .727
L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636
L.A. Lakers 7 6 .538
Sacramento 5 8 .385

Friday

Charlotte 104, New York 96

Cleveland 98, Detroit 78

Boston 122, Milwaukee 113, OT

Phoenix 119, Memphis 94

Oklahoma City 105, Sacramento 103

Portland 104, Houston 92

Brooklyn 120, New Orleans 112

Dallas 123, San Antonio 109

Denver 105, Atlanta 96

Golden State 119, Chicago 93

Minnesota 107, L.A. Lakers 83

Saturday

Miami 111, Utah 105

Washington 104, Orlando 92

Indiana 118, Philadelphia 113

New Orleans 112, Memphis 101

Detroit 127, Toronto 121

Cleveland 91, Boston 89

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

INDIANA 118,

PHILADELPHIA 113

PHILADELPHIA (113): Green 4-6 4-4 14, Harris 10-22 9-10 32, Drummond 4-12 3-6 11, Curry 3-10 3-3 11, Maxey 10-15 1-1 24, Niang 2-7 2-2 6, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 3-8 0-0 8, Milton 2-8 3-3 7. Totals 38-89 25-29 113.

INDIANA (118): Duarte 3-6 0-0 7, Sabonis 8-11 0-0 18, Turner 8-12 2-3 20, Brogdon 4-13 4-6 13, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 6-10 0-0 13, Holiday 9-11 3-4 27, McConnell 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 47-82 10-15 118.

Philadelphia 25 35 22 31 113
Indiana 32 38 24 24 118

3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 12-23 (Harris 3-4, Maxey 3-4, Green 2-2, Korkmaz 2-4, Curry 2-5, Niang 0-3, Milton 0-1), Indiana 14-28 (Holiday 6-8, Sabonis 2-3, Turner 2-5, Duarte 1-2, LeVert 1-2, Martin 1-3, Brogdon 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 46 (Drummond 16), Indiana 37 (Sabonis 12). Assists—Philadelphia 16 (Curry 5), Indiana 33 (Brogdon 10). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 22, Indiana 21. A—14,483 (20,000).

LATE FRIDAY

GOLDEN STATE 119,

CHICAGO 93

CHICAGO (93): DeRozan 4-13 9-10 18, J.Green 1-5 1-2 3, Bradley 1-3 1-2 3, Ball 2-11 0-0 5, LaVine 10-17 1-2 23, Brown Jr. 2-2 0-0 5, Cook 2-3 2-2 6, Johnson 4-7 1-2 9, Jones Jr. 3-3 2-2 9, Caruso 2-6 0-0 4, Dosunmu 2-6 0-0 6, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-78 17-22 93.

GOLDEN STATE (119): D.Green 4-6 0-0 9, Wiggins 5-15 5-7 15, Looney 1-5 2-2 4, Curry 15-24 1-1 40, Poole 5-12 2-2 14, Bjelica 2-7 0-0 6, Kuminga 4-6 0-0 8, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-4 2-2 8, Moody 1-2 0-0 2, Payton II 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 45-93 14-16 119.

Chicago 29 16 17 31 93
Golden State 23 28 35 33 119

3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-27 (Dosunmu 2-3, LaVine 2-4, DeRozan 1-3, Ball 1-7, J.Green 0-3, Caruso 0-4, Brown Jr. 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-1,Thomas 0-1), Golden State 15-46 (Curry 9-17, Bjelica 2-5, Poole 2-9, Porter Jr. 1-4, Payton II 0-3, Wiggins 0-4, D.Green 1-1,Iguodala 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, Moody 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 38 (Johnson 7), Golden State 47 (Looney 10). Assists—Chicago 18 (Caruso, DeRozan 5), Golden State 27 (D.Green 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 16, Golden State 15. A—18,064 (18,064).

G League

Friday

Santa Cruz 84, Oklahoma City 75

Cleveland 111, Windy City 110

Capital City 106, Long Island 104

Delaware 114, Maine 103

Wisconsin 131, Motor City 124

Raptors 119, Westchester 116

Texas 108, Birmingham 100

Saturday

Rio Grande Valley 111, Greensboro 104

Sioux Falls 115, Grand Rapids 101

Texas 117, Birmingham 102

Today

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, noon

Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 6 p.m.

