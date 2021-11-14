Sunday, November 14, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Toronto
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Boston
|6
|7
|.462
|3
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Miami
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Atlanta
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Orlando
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Milwaukee
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Indiana
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Detroit
|3
|9
|.250
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|San Antonio
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|New Orleans
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|Houston
|1
|11
|.083
|7
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Utah
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Portland
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Phoenix
|8
|3
|.727
|2½
|L.A. Clippers
|7
|4
|.636
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Sacramento
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
Friday
Charlotte 104, New York 96
Cleveland 98, Detroit 78
Boston 122, Milwaukee 113, OT
Phoenix 119, Memphis 94
Oklahoma City 105, Sacramento 103
Portland 104, Houston 92
Brooklyn 120, New Orleans 112
Dallas 123, San Antonio 109
Denver 105, Atlanta 96
Golden State 119, Chicago 93
Minnesota 107, L.A. Lakers 83
Saturday
Miami 111, Utah 105
Washington 104, Orlando 92
Indiana 118, Philadelphia 113
New Orleans 112, Memphis 101
Detroit 127, Toronto 121
Cleveland 91, Boston 89
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
INDIANA 118,
PHILADELPHIA 113
PHILADELPHIA (113): Green 4-6 4-4 14, Harris 10-22 9-10 32, Drummond 4-12 3-6 11, Curry 3-10 3-3 11, Maxey 10-15 1-1 24, Niang 2-7 2-2 6, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Bassey 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 3-8 0-0 8, Milton 2-8 3-3 7. Totals 38-89 25-29 113.
INDIANA (118): Duarte 3-6 0-0 7, Sabonis 8-11 0-0 18, Turner 8-12 2-3 20, Brogdon 4-13 4-6 13, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 6-10 0-0 13, Holiday 9-11 3-4 27, McConnell 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 47-82 10-15 118.
|Philadelphia
|25
|35
|22
|31
|—
|113
|Indiana
|32
|38
|24
|24
|—
|118
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 12-23 (Harris 3-4, Maxey 3-4, Green 2-2, Korkmaz 2-4, Curry 2-5, Niang 0-3, Milton 0-1), Indiana 14-28 (Holiday 6-8, Sabonis 2-3, Turner 2-5, Duarte 1-2, LeVert 1-2, Martin 1-3, Brogdon 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 46 (Drummond 16), Indiana 37 (Sabonis 12). Assists—Philadelphia 16 (Curry 5), Indiana 33 (Brogdon 10). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 22, Indiana 21. A—14,483 (20,000).
LATE FRIDAY
GOLDEN STATE 119,
CHICAGO 93
CHICAGO (93): DeRozan 4-13 9-10 18, J.Green 1-5 1-2 3, Bradley 1-3 1-2 3, Ball 2-11 0-0 5, LaVine 10-17 1-2 23, Brown Jr. 2-2 0-0 5, Cook 2-3 2-2 6, Johnson 4-7 1-2 9, Jones Jr. 3-3 2-2 9, Caruso 2-6 0-0 4, Dosunmu 2-6 0-0 6, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-78 17-22 93.
GOLDEN STATE (119): D.Green 4-6 0-0 9, Wiggins 5-15 5-7 15, Looney 1-5 2-2 4, Curry 15-24 1-1 40, Poole 5-12 2-2 14, Bjelica 2-7 0-0 6, Kuminga 4-6 0-0 8, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-4 2-2 8, Moody 1-2 0-0 2, Payton II 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 45-93 14-16 119.
|Chicago
|29
|16
|17
|31
|—
|93
|Golden State
|23
|28
|35
|33
|—
|119
3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-27 (Dosunmu 2-3, LaVine 2-4, DeRozan 1-3, Ball 1-7, J.Green 0-3, Caruso 0-4, Brown Jr. 1-1, Jones Jr. 1-1,Thomas 0-1), Golden State 15-46 (Curry 9-17, Bjelica 2-5, Poole 2-9, Porter Jr. 1-4, Payton II 0-3, Wiggins 0-4, D.Green 1-1,Iguodala 0-1, Kuminga 0-1, Moody 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 38 (Johnson 7), Golden State 47 (Looney 10). Assists—Chicago 18 (Caruso, DeRozan 5), Golden State 27 (D.Green 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 16, Golden State 15. A—18,064 (18,064).
G League
Friday
Santa Cruz 84, Oklahoma City 75
Cleveland 111, Windy City 110
Capital City 106, Long Island 104
Delaware 114, Maine 103
Wisconsin 131, Motor City 124
Raptors 119, Westchester 116
Texas 108, Birmingham 100
Saturday
Rio Grande Valley 111, Greensboro 104
Sioux Falls 115, Grand Rapids 101
Texas 117, Birmingham 102
Today
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, noon
Delaware at Maine, 1 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Austin, 6 p.m.
