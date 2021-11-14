NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 15 10 2 3 23 56 41 Toronto 16 10 5 1 21 43 42 Detroit 16 8 6 2 18 48 52 Tampa Bay 13 7 3 3 17 39 39 Boston 12 7 5 0 14 36 35 Buffalo 14 6 6 2 14 43 43 Montreal 16 4 10 2 10 36 55 Ottawa 14 4 9 1 9 36 48

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 13 11 2 0 22 45 25 Washington 14 8 2 4 20 48 35 N.Y. Rangers 14 8 3 3 19 38 40 Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 36 34 New Jersey 13 7 4 2 16 39 38 Columbus 12 7 5 0 14 38 37 Pittsburgh 13 5 4 4 14 41 43 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 38 Nashville 15 9 5 1 19 44 39 St. Louis 13 8 3 2 18 45 34 Minnesota 13 9 4 0 18 45 41 Dallas 13 5 6 2 12 32 41 Colorado 11 5 5 1 11 41 38 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Arizona 15 1 13 1 3 23 60

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 13 10 3 0 20 54 38 Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 52 43 Calgary 14 7 3 4 18 44 32 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 Vegas 14 8 6 0 16 40 42 San Jose 13 7 5 1 15 38 37 Vancouver 14 5 7 2 12 36 43 Seattle 14 4 9 1 9 40 51

Friday

Washington 4, Columbus 3

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT

Chicago 2, Arizona 1

Saturday

Boston 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 5, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Detroit 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 3, St. Louis 2

Nashville 4, Arizona 1

Dallas 5, Philadelphia 2

San Jose at Colorado, late

Minnesota at Seattle, late

Vancouver at Vegas, late

Today

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

DETROIT 3,

MONTREAL 2, OT

Montreal 1 0 1 0 — 2 Detroit 0 2 0 1 — 3

First Period—1, Montreal, Poehling 1 (Wideman, Pezzetta), 4:39. Penalties—Chiarot, MTL (Interference), 1:37; Pezzetta, MTL (Hooking), 14:52; Pezzetta, MTL (Roughing), 18:11; Seider, DET (Roughing), 18:11; Bertuzzi, DET (Slashing), 19:12.

Second Period—2, Detroit, Larkin 5 (Hronek, Bertuzzi), 2:36. 3, Detroit, Suter 4 (Fabbri, Seider), 3:21. Penalties—Leddy, DET (Hooking), 5:03; Lindstrom, DET (Interference), 13:47.

Third Period—4, Montreal, Wideman 2 (Lehkonen, Armia), 2:33. Penalties—None.

Overtime—5, Detroit, Larkin 6 (Raymond), 1:41. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Montreal 9-13-14-1—37. Detroit 8-14-10-1—33.

Power-play opportunities—Montreal 0 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies—Montreal, Allen 4-8-1 (8 shots-8 saves), Montreal, Montembeault 0-2-1 (25-22). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 4-2-2 (37-35).

A—18,076 (20,000). T—2:41.

Referees—Brandon Blandina, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Julien Fournier, Vaughan Rody.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 9 7 2 0 0 14 34 21 Reading 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 28 Adirondack 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 29 Trois-Rivieres 7 3 4 0 0 6 22 27 Maine 6 2 3 1 0 5 21 22 Worcester 7 2 4 0 1 5 19 28

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 9 6 2 0 1 13 31 23 Norfolk 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 37 S. Carolina 7 5 2 0 0 10 22 17 Atlanta 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14 Jacksonville 9 3 4 1 1 8 22 26 Orlando 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 28 Greenville 8 2 6 0 0 4 19 26

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA KOMETS 7 6 1 0 0 12 26 14 Cincinnati 9 6 3 0 0 12 26 24 Toledo 9 5 4 0 0 10 37 24 Wheeling 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 29 Kalamazoo 6 3 3 0 0 6 20 20 Indy 8 2 5 0 1 5 24 30 Iowa 9 2 6 1 0 5 28 48

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 10 7 3 0 0 14 39 30 Idaho 10 5 5 0 0 10 28 28 Kansas City 8 5 3 0 0 10 30 25 Tulsa 6 4 2 0 0 8 16 12 Rapid City 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 27 Allen 8 2 4 2 0 6 27 40 Wichita 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 23

Friday

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2, SO

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1

Adirondack 5, Utah 4

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2

Florida 4, Greenville 0

Trois-Rivieres 8, Maine 7, OT

Wheeling 3, Toledo 2

KOMETS 2, Cincinnati 1

Iowa 5, Indy 3

Wichita 6, Allen 2

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 4, Idaho 2

Saturday

Worcester 5, Newfoundland 2

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Kalamazoo 7, Indy 2

Reading 4, Norfolk 0

Utah 4, Adirondack 1

Florida 5, Greenville 4

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 4

KOMETS 3, Toledo 0

Kansas City 7, Allen 4

Idaho at Rapid City, late

Today

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.

KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

KOMETS 3, WALLEYE 0

Toledo 0 0 0 — 0 Fort Wayne 1 1 1 — 3

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Owings 1 (Jones, Petruzzelli), 10:49. Penalties-served by Brooks Tol (bench - too many men), 3:08; Barnaby Fw (hooking), 7:59; Corcoran Fw (high-sticking), 11:19.

2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, Huffnagle 1 (Boudrias, Owings), 6:48. Penalties-Tolkinen Fw (interference), 4:34; McKenzie Tol (kneeing), 7:32.

3rd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 4 0:28. Penalties-Jones Fw (interference), 5:21; Berry Tol (roughing, roughing, misconduct - inciting), 7:08; Alvaro Fw (roughing, roughing), 7:08; McIvor Fw (roughing), 7:08; Dickinson Tol (tripping), 7:24.

Shots on Goal—Toledo 7-15-17-39. Fort Wayne 12-2-4-18.

Power Play Opportunities—Toledo 0 / 5; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Toledo, Fulcher 3-2-0-0 (18 shots-15 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 2-0-0-0 (39 shots-39 saves).

A-7,494.

Referees-Sam Heidemann.

Linesmen-Dan Kovachik, Chad Fuller.