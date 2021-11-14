Sunday, November 14, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|15
|10
|2
|3
|23
|56
|41
|Toronto
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|43
|42
|Detroit
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|48
|52
|Tampa Bay
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|39
|39
|Boston
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|36
|35
|Buffalo
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|43
|43
|Montreal
|16
|4
|10
|2
|10
|36
|55
|Ottawa
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|36
|48
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|13
|11
|2
|0
|22
|45
|25
|Washington
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|48
|35
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|38
|40
|Philadelphia
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|36
|34
|New Jersey
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|39
|38
|Columbus
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|38
|37
|Pittsburgh
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|41
|43
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|46
|38
|Nashville
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|44
|39
|St. Louis
|13
|8
|3
|2
|18
|45
|34
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|45
|41
|Dallas
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|32
|41
|Colorado
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|41
|38
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|2
|10
|33
|51
|Arizona
|15
|1
|13
|1
|3
|23
|60
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|54
|38
|Anaheim
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|52
|43
|Calgary
|14
|7
|3
|4
|18
|44
|32
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|42
|37
|Vegas
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|40
|42
|San Jose
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|38
|37
|Vancouver
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|36
|43
|Seattle
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|40
|51
Friday
Washington 4, Columbus 3
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2
Philadelphia 2, Carolina 1
Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT
Chicago 2, Arizona 1
Saturday
Boston 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 5, Buffalo 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3
Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 3
Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT
Detroit 3, Montreal 2, OT
Carolina 3, St. Louis 2
Nashville 4, Arizona 1
Dallas 5, Philadelphia 2
San Jose at Colorado, late
Minnesota at Seattle, late
Vancouver at Vegas, late
Today
Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Monday
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
DETROIT 3,
MONTREAL 2, OT
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period—1, Montreal, Poehling 1 (Wideman, Pezzetta), 4:39. Penalties—Chiarot, MTL (Interference), 1:37; Pezzetta, MTL (Hooking), 14:52; Pezzetta, MTL (Roughing), 18:11; Seider, DET (Roughing), 18:11; Bertuzzi, DET (Slashing), 19:12.
Second Period—2, Detroit, Larkin 5 (Hronek, Bertuzzi), 2:36. 3, Detroit, Suter 4 (Fabbri, Seider), 3:21. Penalties—Leddy, DET (Hooking), 5:03; Lindstrom, DET (Interference), 13:47.
Third Period—4, Montreal, Wideman 2 (Lehkonen, Armia), 2:33. Penalties—None.
Overtime—5, Detroit, Larkin 6 (Raymond), 1:41. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Montreal 9-13-14-1—37. Detroit 8-14-10-1—33.
Power-play opportunities—Montreal 0 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2.
Goalies—Montreal, Allen 4-8-1 (8 shots-8 saves), Montreal, Montembeault 0-2-1 (25-22). Detroit, Nedeljkovic 4-2-2 (37-35).
A—18,076 (20,000). T—2:41.
Referees—Brandon Blandina, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen—Julien Fournier, Vaughan Rody.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|34
|21
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|28
|Adirondack
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|29
|Trois-Rivieres
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|22
|27
|Maine
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|21
|22
|Worcester
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|19
|28
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|31
|23
|Norfolk
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|37
|S. Carolina
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|22
|17
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Jacksonville
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|22
|26
|Orlando
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|24
|28
|Greenville
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|19
|26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|KOMETS
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|26
|14
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|26
|24
|Toledo
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|37
|24
|Wheeling
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|27
|29
|Kalamazoo
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|20
|20
|Indy
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|24
|30
|Iowa
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|28
|48
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|39
|30
|Idaho
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|28
|28
|Kansas City
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|30
|25
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|16
|12
|Rapid City
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|23
|27
|Allen
|8
|2
|4
|2
|0
|6
|27
|40
|Wichita
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|23
Friday
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2, SO
Reading 5, Norfolk 2
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 1
Adirondack 5, Utah 4
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 2
Florida 4, Greenville 0
Trois-Rivieres 8, Maine 7, OT
Wheeling 3, Toledo 2
KOMETS 2, Cincinnati 1
Iowa 5, Indy 3
Wichita 6, Allen 2
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 4, Idaho 2
Saturday
Worcester 5, Newfoundland 2
South Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Kalamazoo 7, Indy 2
Reading 4, Norfolk 0
Utah 4, Adirondack 1
Florida 5, Greenville 4
Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 4
KOMETS 3, Toledo 0
Kansas City 7, Allen 4
Idaho at Rapid City, late
Today
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 3 p.m.
Utah at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.
KOMETS at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
KOMETS 3, WALLEYE 0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Owings 1 (Jones, Petruzzelli), 10:49. Penalties-served by Brooks Tol (bench - too many men), 3:08; Barnaby Fw (hooking), 7:59; Corcoran Fw (high-sticking), 11:19.
2nd Period—2, Fort Wayne, Huffnagle 1 (Boudrias, Owings), 6:48. Penalties-Tolkinen Fw (interference), 4:34; McKenzie Tol (kneeing), 7:32.
3rd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 4 0:28. Penalties-Jones Fw (interference), 5:21; Berry Tol (roughing, roughing, misconduct - inciting), 7:08; Alvaro Fw (roughing, roughing), 7:08; McIvor Fw (roughing), 7:08; Dickinson Tol (tripping), 7:24.
Shots on Goal—Toledo 7-15-17-39. Fort Wayne 12-2-4-18.
Power Play Opportunities—Toledo 0 / 5; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—Toledo, Fulcher 3-2-0-0 (18 shots-15 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 2-0-0-0 (39 shots-39 saves).
A-7,494.
Referees-Sam Heidemann.
Linesmen-Dan Kovachik, Chad Fuller.
