World Cup

QUALIFYING

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Final Round

Top three teams qualify

Fourth-place team advances to playoff

GP W D L GF GA Pts United States 7 4 2 1 11 4 14 Mexico 7 4 2 1 10 5 14 Canada 7 3 4 0 11 4 13 Panama 7 3 2 2 9 8 11 Costa Rica 7 1 4 2 4 6 6 Jamaica 7 1 3 3 5 9 6 El Salvador 7 1 3 3 3 8 6 Honduras 7 0 3 4 4 13 3

Nov. 12

Panama 3, Honduras 2

Canada 1, Costa Rica 0

United States 2, Mexico 0

Jamaica 1, El Salvador 1

Tuesday

United States at Jamaica, 5 p.m.

Honduras at Costa Rica, 8 p.m.

El Salvador at Panama, 8 p.m.

Mexico at Canada, 9 p.m.

LATE FRIDAY

UNITED STATES 2, MEXICO 0

Mexico 0 0 — 0 United States 0 2 — 2

First half—None.

Second half—1, United States, Pulisic 1 (Weah), 74th minute. 2, United States, McKennie 1, 85th minute.

Yellow cards—Romo, Mex, 45th+1; MRobinson, US, 59th; Steffen, US, 68th; McKennie, US, 68th; LRodríguez, Mex, 68th; MRobinson, US, 90th. Red cards—MRobinson, US, 90th.

Referee—Ivan Barton, El Salvdor. Linesmen—David Moran, El Salvador; Zachari Zeegelaar, Suriname.

A—26,000.

Lineups

Mexico—Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Rodríguez, Julio César Domínguez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvarez (Rogelio Funes Mori, 83rd), Luis Romo (Héctor Moreno, 79th, Héctor Herrera; Jesús Corona (Roberto Alvarado, 79th), Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano

United States—Zack Steffen; DeAndre Yedlin, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman; Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah (Kellyn Acosta, 82nd); Tim Weah, Brenden Aaronson (Christian Pulisic, 69th); Ricardo Pepi (Jesús Ferreira, 82nd)

MLS

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Eastern Conference

Sat.: No. 7 New York at No. 2 Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 21: No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 New York City, 3 p.m.

Nov. 23: No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Sat.: No. 6 Vancouver at No. 3 Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Nov. 21: No. 5 Minnesota at No. 4 Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 10:30 p.m.