Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am
AUTO RACING
Formula One
BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX
At Sao Paulo
Lap length: 4 kilometers
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 71 laps, 1:32:22.851.
2. (2) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 71, +10.496 seconds.
3. (1) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 71, +13.576.
4. (4) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 71, +39.940.
5. (6) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 71, +49.517.
6. (3) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 71, +51.820.
7. (7) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 70, +1 lap.
8. (8) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 70, +1 lap.
9. (12) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 70, +1 lap.
10. (5) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 70, +1 lap.
11. (9) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 70, +1 lap.
12. (20) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70, +1 lap.
13. (17) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams, 70, +1 lap.
14. (13) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70, +1 lap.
15. (15) Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 70, +1 lap.
16. (16) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, 70, +1 lap.
17. (19) Nikita Mazepin, Russia, Haas F1 Team, 69, +2 laps.
18. (18) Mick Schumacher, Germany, Haas F1 Team, 69, +2 laps.
19. (11) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, did not finish, 49.
20. (14) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, did not finish, 47.
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 314.5 pts.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 293.5.
3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 188.
4. Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 165.
5. Lando Norris, McLaren, 150.
6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 138.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, 131.5.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 105.
9. Pierre Gasly, Alphatauri, 86.
10. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 60.
11. Esteban Ocon, Alpine, 46.
12. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 42.
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 26.
14. Yuki Tsunoda, Alphatauri, 20.
15. George Russell, Williams, 16.
NHRA
AUTO CLUB NHRA FINALS
At Pomona, Calif.
Final Order
Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Cameron Ferre; 4. Tripp Tatum; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Justin Ashley; 10. Alex Laughlin; 11. Brandon Welch; 12. Steven Chrisman; 13. Josh Hart; 14. Shawn Langdon; 15. Leah Pruett; 16. Brittany Force.
Funny Car
1. Bob Tasca III; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. John Force; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Jim Campbell; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Tony Jurado; 10. Chad Green; 11. J.R. Todd; 12.Terry Haddock; 13. Cruz Pedregon; 14. Bobby Bode; 15. Robert Hight; 16. Jeff Diehl.
Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Mason McGaha; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Deric Kramer; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 10. Kenny Delco; 11. Alan Prusiensky; 12. John Callahan; 13. Cristian Cuadra; 14. Steve Graham; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Bo Butner.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Steve Johnson; 6.Scotty Pollacheck; 7. Chris Bostick; 8. Angie Smith; 9. Freddie Camarena; 10. Andrew Hines; 11.Ryan Oehler; 12. Kelly Clontz.
FINAL RESULTS
Top Fuel
Steve Torrence, 3.759 seconds, 317.12 mph def. Antron Brown, 3.803 seconds, 312.21 mph.
Funny Car
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.955, 321.65 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.974, 322.58.
Pro Stock
Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.574, 208.23 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.567, 209.56.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Matt Smith, EBR, 6.817, 200.74 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.766, 198.47.
Top Alcohol Dragster
Rich McPhillips Jr., 5.138, 278.81 def. Julie Nataas, 5.173, 276.58.
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.465, 266.32 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 5.483, 268.33.
Competition Eliminator
Ryan Warter, Chevy Camaro, 8.749, 159.89 def. Scott McClay, Dragster, 7.329, 179.97.
Super Stock
Jimmy DeFrank, Chevy Cobalt, 9.179, 150.93 def. Angelo DeCarlo, Chevy Corvette, 9.658, 134.74.
Stock Eliminator
Jeff Taylor, Chevy Camaro, 9.422, 132.06 def. Randi Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.990, 112.01.
Super Comp
Cody Perkins, Dragster, 8.904, 151.61 def. Ken Mostowich, Chevy Camaro, 8.908, 188.23.
Super Gas
Steve Williams, Chevy Corvette, 9.877, 164.19 def. Roger Kato, Chevy Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Top Sportsman
Jeff Gillette, Pontiac GTO, 6.957, 199.35 def. Ryan Priddy, Chevy Camaro, 6.617, 209.23.
Top Dragster
Parker Theobald, Dragster, 7.498, 164.89 def. Jennifer Wiens, Dragster, 6.725, 175.80.
POINT STANDINGS
Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 2,873; 2. Brittany Force, 2,637; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,614; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,556; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,498; 6. Antron Brown, 2,427; 7. Leah Pruett, 2,401; 8. Clay Millican, 2,384.
Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 2,676; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,639; 3. Bob Tasca III, 2,586; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 2,555; 5. John Force, 2,543; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 2,526; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,498; 8. Robert Hight, 2,478.
Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 2,752; 2. Erica Enders, 2,645; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,575; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,532; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 2,415; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,393; 7. Mason McGaha, 2,378; 8. Chris McGaha, 2,361.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 2,721; 2. Angelle Sampey, 2,590; 3. Steve Johnson, 2,586; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,511; 5. Karen Stoffer, 2,499; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,407; 7. Angie Smith, 2,327; 8. Joey Gladstone, 2,267.
