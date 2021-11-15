The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 10 4 .714
Philadelphia 8 6 .571 2
New York 7 6 .538
Toronto 7 7 .500 3
Boston 6 7 .462

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 9 3 .750
Miami 8 5 .615
Charlotte 8 7 .533
Atlanta 5 9 .357 5
Orlando 3 10 .231

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 4 .667
Cleveland 9 5 .643
Milwaukee 6 8 .429 3
Indiana 6 8 .429 3
Detroit 3 9 .250 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 8 4 .667
Memphis 6 7 .462
San Antonio 4 9 .308
New Orleans 2 12 .143 7
Houston 1 12 .077

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 8 4 .667
Utah 8 5 .615 ½
Portland 6 7 .462
Oklahoma City 5 7 .417 3
Minnesota 4 8 .333 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 11 2 .846
Phoenix 9 3 .750
L.A. Clippers 8 4 .667
L.A. Lakers 8 6 .571
Sacramento 5 8 .385 6

Saturday

Miami 111, Utah 105

Washington 104, Orlando 92

Indiana 118, Philadelphia 113

New Orleans 112, Memphis 101

Detroit 127, Toronto 121

Cleveland 91, Boston 89

L.A. Clippers 129, Minnesota 102

Sunday

L.A. Lakers 114, San Antonio 106

Atlanta 120, Milwaukee 100

Brooklyn 120, Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix 115, Houston 89

Charlotte 106, Golden State 102

Portland at Denver, late

Chicago at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Utah, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS

Through Nov. 13

G FG FT PTS AVG
Durant, BKN 13 145 66 382 29.4
Curry, GS 12 110 57 341 28.4
Antetknmpo, MIL 12 114 75 319 26.6
George, LAC 12 120 39 317 26.4
Morant, MEM 13 128 62 340 26.2
LaVine, CHI 12 111 61 308 25.7
Mitchell, UTA 12 114 39 307 25.6
DeRozan, CHI 12 107 80 304 25.3
Doncic, DAL 12 112 47 301 25.1
Jokic, DEN 11 108 43 276 25.1
Young, ATL 13 112 66 318 24.5

G League

Saturday

Rio Grande Valley 111, Greensboro 104

Sioux Falls 115, Grand Rapids 101

Texas 117, Birmingham 102

Sunday

Oklahoma City 85, Santa Cruz 71

Maine 113, Delaware 108

Agua Caliente 103, Stockton 82

Austin 112, Mexico City 110

Today

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Cleveland at MAD ANTS, noon

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Cleveland at MAD ANTS, noon

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

G League Ignite at South Bay, 10 p.m.

