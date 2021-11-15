Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Toronto
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Boston
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Miami
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Charlotte
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Orlando
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Milwaukee
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Indiana
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Detroit
|3
|9
|.250
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|San Antonio
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|New Orleans
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|Houston
|1
|12
|.077
|7½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Utah
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Portland
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Minnesota
|4
|8
|.333
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Phoenix
|9
|3
|.750
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|4
|.667
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Sacramento
|5
|8
|.385
|6
Saturday
Miami 111, Utah 105
Washington 104, Orlando 92
Indiana 118, Philadelphia 113
New Orleans 112, Memphis 101
Detroit 127, Toronto 121
Cleveland 91, Boston 89
L.A. Clippers 129, Minnesota 102
Sunday
L.A. Lakers 114, San Antonio 106
Atlanta 120, Milwaukee 100
Brooklyn 120, Oklahoma City 96
Phoenix 115, Houston 89
Charlotte 106, Golden State 102
Portland at Denver, late
Chicago at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 10 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING LEADERS
Through Nov. 13
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant, BKN
|13
|145
|66
|382
|29.4
|Curry, GS
|12
|110
|57
|341
|28.4
|Antetknmpo, MIL
|12
|114
|75
|319
|26.6
|George, LAC
|12
|120
|39
|317
|26.4
|Morant, MEM
|13
|128
|62
|340
|26.2
|LaVine, CHI
|12
|111
|61
|308
|25.7
|Mitchell, UTA
|12
|114
|39
|307
|25.6
|DeRozan, CHI
|12
|107
|80
|304
|25.3
|Doncic, DAL
|12
|112
|47
|301
|25.1
|Jokic, DEN
|11
|108
|43
|276
|25.1
|Young, ATL
|13
|112
|66
|318
|24.5
G League
Saturday
Rio Grande Valley 111, Greensboro 104
Sioux Falls 115, Grand Rapids 101
Texas 117, Birmingham 102
Sunday
Oklahoma City 85, Santa Cruz 71
Maine 113, Delaware 108
Agua Caliente 103, Stockton 82
Austin 112, Mexico City 110
Today
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Cleveland at MAD ANTS, noon
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Cleveland at MAD ANTS, noon
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
G League Ignite at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story