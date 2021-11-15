The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 280 135 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
New England 6 4 0 .600 275 177 2-4-0 4-0-0 5-1-0 1-3-0 2-1-0
Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252 2-3-0 1-4-0 3-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 161 296 2-2-0 0-5-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 2 0 .800 278 232 4-1-0 4-1-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 268 230 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 2 7 0 .222 149 232 2-3-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0
Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258 1-3-0 0-5-0 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217 4-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185 3-2-1 2-1-0 3-2-0 2-1-1 1-1-0
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 2-2-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 5 5 0 .500 231 241 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 4-0-0 0-1-0
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228 2-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 3-1-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195 4-1-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231 0-4-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 0-2-0
Washington 3 6 0 .333 185 246 2-3-0 1-3-0 0-4-0 3-2-0 1-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212 4-0-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 4-3-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178 2-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 4-3-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 205 193 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 3-4-0 2-0-0
Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 178 263 1-3-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-5-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 216 180 4-0-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 6-1-0 2-0-0
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 221 211 2-2-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 1-0-0
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
Detroit 0 8 1 .056 150 260 0-4-0 0-4-1 0-2-1 0-6-0 0-3-0

West

Nov. 11

Miami 22, Baltimore 10

Nov. 14

Buffalo 45, N.Y. Jets 17

Dallas 43, Atlanta 3

Detroit 16, Pittsburgh 16, OT

Indianapolis 23, Jacksonville 17

New England 45, Cleveland 7

Tennessee 23, New Orleans 21

Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19

Carolina 34, Arizona 10

Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Green Bay 17, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 30, Denver 13

Kansas City at Las Vegas, late

Byes: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Today

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS 23, JACKSONVILLE 17

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189 3-2-0 5-0-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 3-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 3-2-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 1-1-0
San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 0-4-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 3-4-0 0-3-0
Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186 1-3-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 6 3 0 8 17
Indianapolis 17 3 0 3 23

First Quarter

Ind—FG Badgley 24, 9:57.

Ind—Speed 12 blocked punt return (Badgley kick), 8:23.

Ind—Jo.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 2:48.

Jac—Agnew 66 run (kick failed), 1:03.

Second Quarter

Ind—FG Badgley 29, 1:43.

Jac—FG Wright 56, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Jac—J.Robinson 1 run (Arnold pass from Lawrence), 10:34.

Ind—FG Badgley 37, 2:22.

A—60,622.

Jac Ind
First downs 15 15
Total Net Yards 331 295
Rushes-yards 24-179 27-127
Passing 152 168
Punt Returns 4-30 1-11
Kickoff Returns 5-101 3-72
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-35-0 22-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-10 1-12
Punts 8-41.5 7-45.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-79 7-47
Time of Possession 27:44 32:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Jacksonville, Agnew 3-79, J.Robinson 12-57, Lawrence 5-33, Shenault 2-6, Hyde 2-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 21-116, Hines 2-12, Wentz 4-(minus 1).

PASSING—Jacksonville, Lawrence 16-35-0-162. Indianapolis, Wentz 22-34-0-180.

RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Arnold 5-67, J.Robinson 4-27, Shenault 3-15, M.Jones 2-35, Treadwell 1-18, Hyde 1-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 6-10, Pittman 5-71, Doyle 3-31, Hines 2-17, Pascal 2-9, Dulin 1-16, Granson 1-15, Alie-Cox 1-6, Hilton 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Jacksonville, Wright 51.

DETROIT 16,

PITTSBURGH 16, OT

Detroit 0 10 6 0 0 16
Pittsburgh 7 3 3 3 0 16

First Quarter

Pit—Washington 9 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 9:40.

Second Quarter

Det—Jefferson 28 run (Santoso kick), 12:43.

Pit—FG Boswell 20, 4:22.

Det—FG Santoso 20, :00.

Third Quarter

Det—Igwebuike 42 run (kick failed), 12:09.

Pit—FG Boswell 23, 8:26.

Fourth Quarter

Pit—FG Boswell 51, 11:31.

A—58,716.

Det Pit
First downs 16 22
Total Net Yards 300 390
Rushes-yards 39-230 31-145
Passing 70 245
Punt Returns 3-71 6-54
Kickoff Returns 5-122 2-35
Interceptions Ret. 1-9 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-25-0 30-50-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-36 0-0
Punts 10-46.4 6-46.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 8-84 7-59
Time of Possession 33:12 36:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Detroit, Swift 33-131, Igwebuike 2-56, Jefferson 3-41, Cabinda 1-2. Pittsburgh, Harris 26-105, Rudolph 3-36, Snell 1-4, K.Green 1-0.

PASSING—Detroit, Goff 14-25-0-106. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 30-50-1-245.

RECEIVING—Detroit, St. Brown 4-61, Raymond 4-31, Swift 3-3, Benson 2-9, Wright 1-2. Pittsburgh, McCloud 9-63, D.Johnson 7-86, Freiermuth 5-31, Harris 4-28, Washington 2-15, Ebron 2-13, D.Watt 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Detroit, Santoso 48.

NEW ENGLAND 45, CLEVELAND 7

Cleveland 7 0 0 0 7
New England 7 17 7 14 45

First Quarter

Cle—Hooper 2 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 10:05.

NE—Henry 3 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), :26.

Second Quarter

NE—Stevenson 5 run (Folk kick), 14:43.

NE—Bourne 23 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 5:40.

NE—FG Folk 38, :17.

Third Quarter

NE—Stevenson 2 run (Folk kick), 5:04.

Fourth Quarter

NE—Henry 3 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 13:33.

NE—Meyers 11 pass from Hoyer (Folk kick), 4:13.

Cle NE
First downs 17 30
Total Net Yards 217 452
Rushes-yards 20-99 34-184
Passing 118 268
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 8-162 2-39
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-37
Comp-Att-Int 19-33-1 22-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-36 2-15
Punts 4-47.3 1-66.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-42 6-46
Time of Possession 25:58 34:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cleveland, D.Johnson 19-99, Stanton 1-0. New England, Stevenson 20-100, Bourne 3-43, Bolden 3-32, Taylor 6-11, Hoyer 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Cleveland, Keenum 8-12-0-81, Mayfield 11-21-1-73. New England, M.Jones 19-23-0-198, Hoyer 3-3-0-85.

RECEIVING—Cleveland, D.Johnson 7-58, Landry 4-26, Hooper 4-25, Bryant 2-18, Peoples-Jones 1-16, Njoku 1-11. New England, Bourne 4-98, Meyers 4-49, Henry 4-37, Stevenson 4-14, Bolden 3-38, Agholor 2-21, Harry 1-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

