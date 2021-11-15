Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|280
|135
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|5-3-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|New England
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|275
|177
|2-4-0
|4-0-0
|5-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|Miami
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|177
|252
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|3-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|161
|296
|2-2-0
|0-5-0
|2-5-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|278
|232
|4-1-0
|4-1-0
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Indianapolis
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|268
|230
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|149
|232
|2-3-0
|0-4-0
|2-5-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
|1-3-0
|0-5-0
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|231
|217
|4-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|177
|185
|3-2-1
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|231
|241
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Las Vegas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|196
|189
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|221
|227
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|4-0-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|219
|228
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-4-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|284
|195
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|257
|231
|0-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
|Washington
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|185
|246
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|279
|212
|4-0-0
|2-3-0
|2-0-0
|4-3-0
|1-1-0
|New Orleans
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|222
|178
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|205
|193
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-4-0
|2-0-0
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|178
|263
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|216
|180
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|6-1-0
|2-0-0
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|221
|211
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|8
|1
|.056
|150
|260
|0-4-0
|0-4-1
|0-2-1
|0-6-0
|0-3-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|287
|189
|3-2-0
|5-0-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|3-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|261
|196
|3-2-0
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|185
|202
|0-4-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|Seattle
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|181
|186
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|6
|3
|0
|8
|—
|17
|Indianapolis
|17
|3
|0
|3
|—
|23
First Quarter
Ind—FG Badgley 24, 9:57.
Ind—Speed 12 blocked punt return (Badgley kick), 8:23.
Ind—Jo.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 2:48.
Jac—Agnew 66 run (kick failed), 1:03.
Second Quarter
Ind—FG Badgley 29, 1:43.
Jac—FG Wright 56, :00.
Fourth Quarter
Jac—J.Robinson 1 run (Arnold pass from Lawrence), 10:34.
Ind—FG Badgley 37, 2:22.
A—60,622.
|Jac
|Ind
|First downs
|15
|15
|Total Net Yards
|331
|295
|Rushes-yards
|24-179
|27-127
|Passing
|152
|168
|Punt Returns
|4-30
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|5-101
|3-72
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-35-0
|22-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-10
|1-12
|Punts
|8-41.5
|7-45.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-79
|7-47
|Time of Possession
|27:44
|32:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Jacksonville, Agnew 3-79, J.Robinson 12-57, Lawrence 5-33, Shenault 2-6, Hyde 2-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 21-116, Hines 2-12, Wentz 4-(minus 1).
PASSING—Jacksonville, Lawrence 16-35-0-162. Indianapolis, Wentz 22-34-0-180.
RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Arnold 5-67, J.Robinson 4-27, Shenault 3-15, M.Jones 2-35, Treadwell 1-18, Hyde 1-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 6-10, Pittman 5-71, Doyle 3-31, Hines 2-17, Pascal 2-9, Dulin 1-16, Granson 1-15, Alie-Cox 1-6, Hilton 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Jacksonville, Wright 51.
DETROIT 16,
PITTSBURGH 16, OT
|Detroit
|0
|10
|6
|0
|0
|—
|16
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
|—
|16
First Quarter
Pit—Washington 9 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 9:40.
Second Quarter
Det—Jefferson 28 run (Santoso kick), 12:43.
Pit—FG Boswell 20, 4:22.
Det—FG Santoso 20, :00.
Third Quarter
Det—Igwebuike 42 run (kick failed), 12:09.
Pit—FG Boswell 23, 8:26.
Fourth Quarter
Pit—FG Boswell 51, 11:31.
A—58,716.
|Det
|Pit
|First downs
|16
|22
|Total Net Yards
|300
|390
|Rushes-yards
|39-230
|31-145
|Passing
|70
|245
|Punt Returns
|3-71
|6-54
|Kickoff Returns
|5-122
|2-35
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-9
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-25-0
|30-50-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-36
|0-0
|Punts
|10-46.4
|6-46.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-84
|7-59
|Time of Possession
|33:12
|36:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Detroit, Swift 33-131, Igwebuike 2-56, Jefferson 3-41, Cabinda 1-2. Pittsburgh, Harris 26-105, Rudolph 3-36, Snell 1-4, K.Green 1-0.
PASSING—Detroit, Goff 14-25-0-106. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 30-50-1-245.
RECEIVING—Detroit, St. Brown 4-61, Raymond 4-31, Swift 3-3, Benson 2-9, Wright 1-2. Pittsburgh, McCloud 9-63, D.Johnson 7-86, Freiermuth 5-31, Harris 4-28, Washington 2-15, Ebron 2-13, D.Watt 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Detroit, Santoso 48.
NEW ENGLAND 45, CLEVELAND 7
|Cleveland
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|New England
|7
|17
|7
|14
|—
|45
First Quarter
Cle—Hooper 2 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 10:05.
NE—Henry 3 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), :26.
Second Quarter
NE—Stevenson 5 run (Folk kick), 14:43.
NE—Bourne 23 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 5:40.
NE—FG Folk 38, :17.
Third Quarter
NE—Stevenson 2 run (Folk kick), 5:04.
Fourth Quarter
NE—Henry 3 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 13:33.
NE—Meyers 11 pass from Hoyer (Folk kick), 4:13.
|Cle
|NE
|First downs
|17
|30
|Total Net Yards
|217
|452
|Rushes-yards
|20-99
|34-184
|Passing
|118
|268
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|8-162
|2-39
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-37
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-33-1
|22-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-36
|2-15
|Punts
|4-47.3
|1-66.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-42
|6-46
|Time of Possession
|25:58
|34:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cleveland, D.Johnson 19-99, Stanton 1-0. New England, Stevenson 20-100, Bourne 3-43, Bolden 3-32, Taylor 6-11, Hoyer 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—Cleveland, Keenum 8-12-0-81, Mayfield 11-21-1-73. New England, M.Jones 19-23-0-198, Hoyer 3-3-0-85.
RECEIVING—Cleveland, D.Johnson 7-58, Landry 4-26, Hooper 4-25, Bryant 2-18, Peoples-Jones 1-16, Njoku 1-11. New England, Bourne 4-98, Meyers 4-49, Henry 4-37, Stevenson 4-14, Bolden 3-38, Agholor 2-21, Harry 1-26.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
