Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
GIRLS
IBCA POLL
|Pts
|Rec
|1. Crown Point (18)
|398
|2-0
|2. S.B. Washington (1)
|374
|4-0
|3. Noblesville
|354
|3-0
|4. North Central (Indpls.)
|308
|3-0
|5. Bedford North Lawrence
|295
|3-0
|6. Homestead
|286
|3-0
|7. Franklin Community (1)
|283
|5-0
|8. Fishers
|243
|4-0
|9. East Central
|197
|2-0
|10. Penn
|186
|3-1
|11. Zionsville
|157
|3-1
|12. Carmel
|151
|1-1
|13. Mishawaka Marian
|148
|3-1
|14. Silver Creek
|144
|2-0
|15. Westfield
|127
|3-1
|16. Lawrence North
|94
|3-2
|17. Hamilton Southeastern
|85
|3-2
|18. Columbus East
|73
|3-1
|19. Salem
|34
|2-1
|20. Warsaw
|32
|3-0
Area schools alsoreceivingvotes (in alphabetical order): Angola, Carroll, Columbia City, Garrett, Huntington North, Northrop, Norwell, Snider
Football
AREA SEMISTATES
Friday
CLASS 2A
Andrean at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS A
Adams Central at North Judson, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
GIRLS
LATE SATURDAY
NORWELL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Norwell 263, 2. Angola 214, 3. Oak Hill 170, 4. Bishop Dwenger 159, 5. Huntington North 127, 6. Jay County 84, 7. Columbia City 79, 8. Adams Central 59, 9. Bluffton 47, 10. South Adams 39, 11. Union City 25, 12. Blackhawk Christian 20, 13. Bellmont 16
200MR—Angola 2:01.89; 200Free—Page (Nor) 2:14.85; 200IM—Bledsoe (OH) 2:23.61; 50Free—King (OH) 25.38; 100Fly—DeWald (BD) 1:02.73; 100Free—Sears (Ang) 58.53; 500Free—Shelburn (Ang) 5:57.08; 200FR—Oak Hill 1:51.53; 100Back—Carpenter (HN) 1:03.29; 100Breast—Bader (JC) 1:10.48; 400FR—Angola 3:57.61
