HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

GIRLS

IBCA POLL

Pts Rec 1. Crown Point (18) 398 2-0 2. S.B. Washington (1) 374 4-0 3. Noblesville 354 3-0 4. North Central (Indpls.) 308 3-0 5. Bedford North Lawrence 295 3-0 6. Homestead 286 3-0 7. Franklin Community (1) 283 5-0 8. Fishers 243 4-0 9. East Central 197 2-0 10. Penn 186 3-1 11. Zionsville 157 3-1 12. Carmel 151 1-1 13. Mishawaka Marian 148 3-1 14. Silver Creek 144 2-0 15. Westfield 127 3-1 16. Lawrence North 94 3-2 17. Hamilton Southeastern 85 3-2 18. Columbus East 73 3-1 19. Salem 34 2-1 20. Warsaw 32 3-0

Area schools alsoreceivingvotes (in alphabetical order): Angola, Carroll, Columbia City, Garrett, Huntington North, Northrop, Norwell, Snider

Football

AREA SEMISTATES

Friday

CLASS 2A

Andrean at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A

Adams Central at North Judson, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

GIRLS

LATE SATURDAY

NORWELL INVITATIONAL

Team scores: 1. Norwell 263, 2. Angola 214, 3. Oak Hill 170, 4. Bishop Dwenger 159, 5. Huntington North 127, 6. Jay County 84, 7. Columbia City 79, 8. Adams Central 59, 9. Bluffton 47, 10. South Adams 39, 11. Union City 25, 12. Blackhawk Christian 20, 13. Bellmont 16

200MR—Angola 2:01.89; 200Free—Page (Nor) 2:14.85; 200IM—Bledsoe (OH) 2:23.61; 50Free—King (OH) 25.38; 100Fly—DeWald (BD) 1:02.73; 100Free—Sears (Ang) 58.53; 500Free—Shelburn (Ang) 5:57.08; 200FR—Oak Hill 1:51.53; 100Back—Carpenter (HN) 1:03.29; 100Breast—Bader (JC) 1:10.48; 400FR—Angola 3:57.61