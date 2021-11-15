NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 15 10 2 3 23 56 41 Toronto 16 10 5 1 21 43 42 Detroit 16 8 6 2 18 46 50 Tampa Bay 13 7 3 3 17 39 39 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 14 6 6 2 14 43 43 Montreal 17 4 11 2 10 36 58 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 13 11 2 0 22 45 25 Washington 15 9 2 4 22 54 36 N.Y. Rangers 15 9 3 3 21 45 46 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 45 45 Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 36 34 Columbus 12 7 5 0 14 38 37 Pittsburgh 14 5 5 4 14 42 49 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 14 10 4 0 20 48 43 Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 38 Nashville 15 9 5 1 19 44 39 St. Louis 14 8 4 2 18 49 39 Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 Dallas 13 5 6 2 12 32 41 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Arizona 15 1 13 1 3 23 60

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 14 11 3 0 22 59 42 Calgary 15 8 3 4 20 48 32 Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 55 44 Vegas 15 9 6 0 18 47 46 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 San Jose 14 7 6 1 15 39 41 Vancouver 15 5 8 2 12 41 53 Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Boston 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 5, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Detroit 3, Montreal 2, OT

Carolina 3, St. Louis 2

Nashville 4, Arizona 1

Dallas 5, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 6, San Jose 2

Minnesota 4, Seattle 2

Vegas 7, Vancouver 4

Sunday

Calgary 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Montreal 2

Edmonton 5, St. Louis 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Vancouver at Anaheim, late

Today

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 24 Reading 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 28 Adirondack 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 31 Maine 7 3 3 1 0 7 25 25 Trois-Rivieres 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 31 Worcester 8 2 5 0 1 5 22 33

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 10 6 2 1 1 14 33 26 Norfolk 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 37 Atlanta 6 5 1 0 0 10 23 16 S. Carolina 8 5 3 0 0 10 25 23 Orlando 9 4 4 1 0 9 30 31 Jacksonville 9 3 4 1 1 8 22 26 Greenville 8 2 6 0 0 4 19 26

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA KOMETS 8 6 1 1 0 13 30 19 Cincinnati 9 6 3 0 0 12 26 24 Toledo 10 6 4 0 0 12 44 28 Wheeling 9 5 4 0 0 10 32 33 Kalamazoo 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 22 Iowa 10 2 6 2 0 6 30 51 Indy 9 2 6 0 1 5 28 37

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 33 Idaho 11 6 5 0 0 12 31 28 Kansas City 8 5 3 0 0 10 30 25 Tulsa 6 4 2 0 0 8 16 12 Wichita 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 24 Rapid City 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 30 Allen 9 2 5 2 0 6 28 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Worcester 5, Newfoundland 2

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Kalamazoo 7, Indy 2

Reading 4, Norfolk 0

Utah 4, Adirondack 1

Florida 5, Greenville 4

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 4

KOMETS 3, Toledo 0

Kansas City 7, Allen 4

Idaho 3, Rapid City 0

Sunday

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 3

Adirondack 3, Utah 2

Atlanta 3, Florida 2, OT

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Orlando 6, South Carolina 3

Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2

Wheeling 5, KOMETS 4, OT

Wichita 2, Allen 1

Toledo 7, Indy 4

Today

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Maine at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Wednesday

KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

NAILERS 5,

KOMETS 4, OT

Fort Wayne 2 0 2 0 — 4 Wheeling 0 3 1 1 — 5

1st Period-1, Fort Wayne, Boudens 4 6:08 (SH). 2, Fort Wayne, McIvor 1 (Jones, Jones), 12:59. Penalties-Jones Fw (cross-checking), 5:06; Tolkinen Fw (roughing), 12:44; Cockrell Whl (roughing), 12:44.

2nd Period-3, Wheeling, Paré 1 6:37. 4, Wheeling, Drevitch 2 (Foley, Maniscalco), 13:15. 5, Wheeling, Maniscalco 1 (Hutchison, Watling), 14:35. Penalties-Ruddy Fw (fighting - major), 0:03; Victor Whl (fighting - major), 0:03; McIvor Fw (delay of game), 13:34; Alfaro Whl (holding), 13:37.

3rd Period-6, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 2 (Petruzzelli, McIvor), 1:04. 7, Wheeling, Paré 2 (Foley, Smith), 8:17. 8, Fort Wayne, Boudens 5 (Alvaro, Corcoran), 16:26. Penalties-Hutchison Whl (interference), 1:39; Alvaro Fw (slashing), 1:56; Struthers Whl (high-sticking), 5:02; Alvaro Fw (tripping), 6:17; Foley Whl (tripping), 13:20; Hutchison Whl (roughing), 19:32.

1st OT Period-9, Wheeling, Maniscalco 2 (Alfaro, Watling), 6:12. Penalties-Tolkinen Fw (tripping), 2:04.

Shots on Goal-Fort Wayne 5-8-16-2-31. Wheeling 11-16-13-5-45.

Power Play Opportunities-Fort Wayne 0 / 5; Wheeling 0 / 5.

Goalies-Fort Wayne, Patera 3-1-1-0 (45 shots-40 saves). Wheeling, Guindon 1-0-0-0 (31 shots-27 saves).

A-640.

Referees-Rocco Stachowiak.

Linesmen-Joe Sherman, Austin March.