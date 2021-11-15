Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|15
|10
|2
|3
|23
|56
|41
|Toronto
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|43
|42
|Detroit
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|46
|50
|Tampa Bay
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|39
|39
|Boston
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|41
|37
|Buffalo
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|43
|43
|Montreal
|17
|4
|11
|2
|10
|36
|58
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|13
|11
|2
|0
|22
|45
|25
|Washington
|15
|9
|2
|4
|22
|54
|36
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|45
|46
|New Jersey
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|45
|45
|Philadelphia
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|36
|34
|Columbus
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|38
|37
|Pittsburgh
|14
|5
|5
|4
|14
|42
|49
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|4
|0
|20
|48
|43
|Winnipeg
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|46
|38
|Nashville
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|44
|39
|St. Louis
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|49
|39
|Colorado
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|43
|39
|Dallas
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|32
|41
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|2
|10
|33
|51
|Arizona
|15
|1
|13
|1
|3
|23
|60
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|14
|11
|3
|0
|22
|59
|42
|Calgary
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|48
|32
|Anaheim
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|55
|44
|Vegas
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|47
|46
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|42
|37
|San Jose
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|39
|41
|Vancouver
|15
|5
|8
|2
|12
|41
|53
|Seattle
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|42
|55
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Boston 5, New Jersey 2
Toronto 5, Buffalo 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 3
Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 3
Winnipeg 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT
Detroit 3, Montreal 2, OT
Carolina 3, St. Louis 2
Nashville 4, Arizona 1
Dallas 5, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 6, San Jose 2
Minnesota 4, Seattle 2
Vegas 7, Vancouver 4
Sunday
Calgary 4, Ottawa 0
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 5, Montreal 2
Edmonton 5, St. Louis 4
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Vancouver at Anaheim, late
Today
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|28
|Adirondack
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|31
|Maine
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|25
|25
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|31
|Worcester
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|22
|33
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|10
|6
|2
|1
|1
|14
|33
|26
|Norfolk
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|37
|Atlanta
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|23
|16
|S. Carolina
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|25
|23
|Orlando
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|30
|31
|Jacksonville
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|22
|26
|Greenville
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|19
|26
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|KOMETS
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|30
|19
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|26
|24
|Toledo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|44
|28
|Wheeling
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|32
|33
|Kalamazoo
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|22
|Iowa
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|30
|51
|Indy
|9
|2
|6
|0
|1
|5
|28
|37
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Idaho
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|31
|28
|Kansas City
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|30
|25
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|16
|12
|Wichita
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Rapid City
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|23
|30
|Allen
|9
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|28
|42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Worcester 5, Newfoundland 2
South Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Kalamazoo 7, Indy 2
Reading 4, Norfolk 0
Utah 4, Adirondack 1
Florida 5, Greenville 4
Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 4
KOMETS 3, Toledo 0
Kansas City 7, Allen 4
Idaho 3, Rapid City 0
Sunday
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 3
Adirondack 3, Utah 2
Atlanta 3, Florida 2, OT
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Orlando 6, South Carolina 3
Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2
Wheeling 5, KOMETS 4, OT
Wichita 2, Allen 1
Toledo 7, Indy 4
Today
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Maine at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
Wednesday
KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
NAILERS 5,
KOMETS 4, OT
|Fort Wayne
|2
|0
|2
|0
|—
|4
|Wheeling
|0
|3
|1
|1
|—
|5
1st Period-1, Fort Wayne, Boudens 4 6:08 (SH). 2, Fort Wayne, McIvor 1 (Jones, Jones), 12:59. Penalties-Jones Fw (cross-checking), 5:06; Tolkinen Fw (roughing), 12:44; Cockrell Whl (roughing), 12:44.
2nd Period-3, Wheeling, Paré 1 6:37. 4, Wheeling, Drevitch 2 (Foley, Maniscalco), 13:15. 5, Wheeling, Maniscalco 1 (Hutchison, Watling), 14:35. Penalties-Ruddy Fw (fighting - major), 0:03; Victor Whl (fighting - major), 0:03; McIvor Fw (delay of game), 13:34; Alfaro Whl (holding), 13:37.
3rd Period-6, Fort Wayne, Corcoran 2 (Petruzzelli, McIvor), 1:04. 7, Wheeling, Paré 2 (Foley, Smith), 8:17. 8, Fort Wayne, Boudens 5 (Alvaro, Corcoran), 16:26. Penalties-Hutchison Whl (interference), 1:39; Alvaro Fw (slashing), 1:56; Struthers Whl (high-sticking), 5:02; Alvaro Fw (tripping), 6:17; Foley Whl (tripping), 13:20; Hutchison Whl (roughing), 19:32.
1st OT Period-9, Wheeling, Maniscalco 2 (Alfaro, Watling), 6:12. Penalties-Tolkinen Fw (tripping), 2:04.
Shots on Goal-Fort Wayne 5-8-16-2-31. Wheeling 11-16-13-5-45.
Power Play Opportunities-Fort Wayne 0 / 5; Wheeling 0 / 5.
Goalies-Fort Wayne, Patera 3-1-1-0 (45 shots-40 saves). Wheeling, Guindon 1-0-0-0 (31 shots-27 saves).
A-640.
Referees-Rocco Stachowiak.
Linesmen-Joe Sherman, Austin March.
