Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (199) at Cleveland
at Washington OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Sacramento (212½) at Detroit
at Atlanta 10½ (214) Orlando
at New York (217) Indiana
at Dallas 4 (209) Denver
at Memphis 11 (221) Houston
Phoenix 3 (222) at Minnesota
at Okla. City OFF (OFF) Miami
at Portland OFF (OFF) Toronto
at LA Lakers 1 (219) Chicago

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Tampa Bay -138 NY Islanders +116
at Columbus -128 Detroit +108

NFL

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LA Rams 4 (50) at San Fran.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Toledo 6 (54) at Ohio
W. Michigan 5 (68) at E. Mich.
at Miami (OH) 16 15½ (51) Bowl. Green

Wednesday

at Ball St. 2 (62) C. Michigan
N. Illinois (63½) at Buffalo

