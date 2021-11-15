Monday, November 15, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|1½
|(199)
|at Cleveland
|at Washington
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New Orleans
|Sacramento
|4½
|(212½)
|at Detroit
|at Atlanta
|10½
|(214)
|Orlando
|at New York
|2½
|(217)
|Indiana
|at Dallas
|4
|(209)
|Denver
|at Memphis
|11
|(221)
|Houston
|Phoenix
|3
|(222)
|at Minnesota
|at Okla. City
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at Portland
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at LA Lakers
|1
|(219)
|Chicago
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Tampa Bay
|-138
|NY Islanders
|+116
|at Columbus
|-128
|Detroit
|+108
NFL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Rams
|4
|3½
|(50)
|at San Fran.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toledo
|6
|6½
|(54)
|at Ohio
|W. Michigan
|4½
|5
|(68)
|at E. Mich.
|at Miami (OH)
|16
|15½
|(51)
|Bowl. Green
Wednesday
|at Ball St.
|2
|2½
|(62)
|C. Michigan
|N. Illinois
|2½
|2½
|(63½)
|at Buffalo
