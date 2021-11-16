Tuesday, November 16, 2021 1:40 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Jackie Robinson AL Rookies of the Year
VOTES
First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Randy Arozarena, Rays
|29
|1
|-
|124
|Luis Garcia, Astros
|2
|15
|3
|63
|Wander Franco, Rays
|2
|5
|5
|30
|Adolis Garcia, Rangers
|3
|1
|9
|27
|Emmanuel Clase, Indians
|1
|2
|-
|11
|R. Mountcastle, Orioles
|-
|2
|4
|10
|S. McClanahan, Rays
|-
|1
|-
|3
|Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
|-
|-
|2
|2
x-unanimous
2021: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay
2020: x-Kyle Lewis, Seattle
2019: x-Yordan Alvarez, Houston
2018: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
2017: x-Aaron Judge, New York
2016: Michael Fulmer, Detroit
2015: Carlos Correa, Houston
2014: x-Jose Abreu, Chicago
2013: Wil Myers, Tampa Bay
2012: x-Mike Trout, Los Angeles
2011: Jeremy Hellickson, Tampa Bay
2010: Neftali Feliz, Texas
2009: Andrew Bailey, Oakland
2008: x-Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay
2007: Dustin Pedroia, Boston
2006: Justin Verlander, Detroit
2005: Huston Street, Oakland
2004: Bobby Crosby, Oakland
2003: Angel Berroa, Kansas City
2002: Eric Hinske, Toronto
2001: Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle
2000: Kazuhiro Sasaki, Seattle
1999: Carlos Beltran, Kansas City
1998: Ben Grieve, Oakland
1997: x-Nomar Garciaparra, Boston
1996: x-Derek Jeter, New York
1995: Marty Cordova, Minnesota
1994: Bob Hamelin, Kansas City
1993: x-Tim Salmon, California
1992: Pat Listach, Milwaukee
1991: Chuck Knoblauch, Minnesota
1990: x-Sandy Alomar, Jr., Cleveland
1989: Gregg Olson, Baltimore
1988: Walt Weiss, Oakland
1987: x-Mark McGwire, Oakland
1986: Jose Canseco, Oakland
1985: Ozzie Guillen, Chicago
1984: Alvin Davis, Seattle
1983: Ron Kittle, Chicago
1982: Cal Ripken, Baltimore
1981: Dave Righetti, New York
1980: Joe Charbonneau, Cleveland
1979: John Castino, Minnesota, and Alfredo Griffin, Toronto
1978: Lou Whitaker, Detroit
1977: Eddie Murray, Baltimore
1976: Mark Fidrych, Detroit
1975: Fred Lynn, Boston
1974: Mike Hargrove, Texas
1973: Al Bumbry, Baltimore
1972: x-Carlton Fisk, Boston
1971: Chris Chambliss, Cleveland
1970: Thurman Munson, New York
1969: Lou Piniella, Kansas City
1968: Stan Bahnsen, New York
1967: Rod Carew, Minnesota
1966: Tommie Agee, Chicago
1965: Curt Blefary, Baltimore
1964: Tony Oliva, Minnesota
1963: Gary Peters, Chicago
1962: Tom Tresh, New York
1961: Don Schwall, Boston
1960: Ron Hansen, Baltimore
1959: Bob Allison, Washington
1958: Albie Pearson, Washington
1957: Tony Kubek, New York
1956: Luis Aparicio, Chicago
1955: Herb Score, Cleveland
1954: Bob Grim, New York
1953: Harvey Kuenn, Detroit
1952: Harry Byrd, Philadelphia
1951: Gil McDougald, New York
1950: Walt Dropo, Boston
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Jackie Robinson NL Rookies of the Year
VOTES
First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Jonathan India, Reds
|29
|1
|-
|148
|Trevor Rogers, Marlins
|1
|26
|3
|87
|Dylan Carson, Cardinals
|-
|3
|13
|22
|Patrick Wisdon, Cubs
|-
|-
|5
|5
|Ian Anderson, Braves
|-
|-
|3
|3
|Tyler Stephenson, Reds
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Frank Schwindel, Cubs
|-
|-
|2
|2
|David Bednar, Pirates
|-
|-
|1
|1
|Vladimir Gutierrez, Reds
|-
|-
|1
|1
x-unanimous
2021: Jonathan India, Cincinnati
2020: Devin Williams, Milwaukee
2019: Pete Alonso, New York
2018: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta
2017: x-Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles
2016: x-Corey Seager, Los Angeles
2015: x-Kris Bryant, Chicago
2014: Jacob deGrom, New York
2013: Jose Fernandez, Miami
2012: Bryce Harper, Washington
2011: x-Craig Kimbrel, Atlanta
2010: Buster Posey, San Francisco
2009: Chris Coghlan, Florida
2008: Geovany Soto, Chicago
2007: Ryan Braun, Milwaukee
2006: Hanley Ramirez, Florida
2005: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia
2004: Jason Bay, Pittsburgh
2003: Dontrelle Willis, Florida
2002: Jason Jennings, Colorado
2001: x-Albert Pujols, St. Louis
2000: Rafael Furcal, Atlanta
1999: Scott Williamson, Cincinnati
1998: Kerry Wood, Chicago
1997: x-Scott Rolen, Philadelphia
1996: Todd Hollandsworth, Los Angeles
1995: Hideo Nomo, Los Angeles
1994: x-Raul Mondesi, Los Angeles
1993: x-Mike Piazza, Los Angeles
1992: Eric Karros, Los Angeles
1991: Jeff Bagwell, Houston
1990: Dave Justice, Atlanta
1989: Jerome Walton, Chicago
1988: Chris Sabo, Cincinnati
1987: x-Benito Santiago, San Diego
1986: Todd Worrell, St. Louis
1985: x-Vince Coleman, St. Louis
1984: Dwight Gooden, New York
1983: Darryl Strawberry, New York
1982: Steve Sax, Los Angeles
1981: Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles
1980: Steve Howe, Los Angeles
1979: Rick Sutcliffe, Los Angeles
1978: Bob Horner, Atlanta
1977: Andre Dawson, Montreal
1976: Pat Zachry, Cincinnati, and Butch Metzger, San Diego
1975: John Montefusco, San Francisco
1974: Bake McBride, St. Louis
1973: Gary Matthews, San Francisco
1972: Jon Matlack, New York
1971: Earl Williams, Atlanta
1970: Carl Morton, Montreal
1969: Ted Sizemore, Los Angeles
1968: Johnny Bench, Cincinnati
1967: Tom Seaver, New York
1966: Tommy Helms, Cincinnati
1965: Jim Lefebvre, Los Angeles
1964: Richie Allen, Philadelphia
1963: Pete Rose, Cincinnati
1962: Ken Hubbs, Chicago
1961: Billy Williams, Chicago
1960: Frank Howard, Los Angeles
1959: x-Willie McCovey, San Francisco
1958: x-Orlando Cepeda, San Francisco
1957: Jack Sanford, Philadelphia
1956: x-Frank Robinson, Cincinnati
1955: Bill Virdon, St. Louis
1954: Wally Moon, St. Louis
1953: Jim Gilliam, Brooklyn
1952: Joe Black, Brooklyn
1951: Willie Mays, New York
1950: Sam Jethroe, Boston
