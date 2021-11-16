MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Jackie Robinson AL Rookies of the Year

VOTES

First-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 5-3-1 basis.

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Randy Arozarena, Rays 29 1 - 124 Luis Garcia, Astros 2 15 3 63 Wander Franco, Rays 2 5 5 30 Adolis Garcia, Rangers 3 1 9 27 Emmanuel Clase, Indians 1 2 - 11 R. Mountcastle, Orioles - 2 4 10 S. McClanahan, Rays - 1 - 3 Alek Manoah, Blue Jays - - 2 2

x-unanimous

2021: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay

2020: x-Kyle Lewis, Seattle

2019: x-Yordan Alvarez, Houston

2018: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

2017: x-Aaron Judge, New York

2016: Michael Fulmer, Detroit

2015: Carlos Correa, Houston

2014: x-Jose Abreu, Chicago

2013: Wil Myers, Tampa Bay

2012: x-Mike Trout, Los Angeles

2011: Jeremy Hellickson, Tampa Bay

2010: Neftali Feliz, Texas

2009: Andrew Bailey, Oakland

2008: x-Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay

2007: Dustin Pedroia, Boston

2006: Justin Verlander, Detroit

2005: Huston Street, Oakland

2004: Bobby Crosby, Oakland

2003: Angel Berroa, Kansas City

2002: Eric Hinske, Toronto

2001: Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle

2000: Kazuhiro Sasaki, Seattle

1999: Carlos Beltran, Kansas City

1998: Ben Grieve, Oakland

1997: x-Nomar Garciaparra, Boston

1996: x-Derek Jeter, New York

1995: Marty Cordova, Minnesota

1994: Bob Hamelin, Kansas City

1993: x-Tim Salmon, California

1992: Pat Listach, Milwaukee

1991: Chuck Knoblauch, Minnesota

1990: x-Sandy Alomar, Jr., Cleveland

1989: Gregg Olson, Baltimore

1988: Walt Weiss, Oakland

1987: x-Mark McGwire, Oakland

1986: Jose Canseco, Oakland

1985: Ozzie Guillen, Chicago

1984: Alvin Davis, Seattle

1983: Ron Kittle, Chicago

1982: Cal Ripken, Baltimore

1981: Dave Righetti, New York

1980: Joe Charbonneau, Cleveland

1979: John Castino, Minnesota, and Alfredo Griffin, Toronto

1978: Lou Whitaker, Detroit

1977: Eddie Murray, Baltimore

1976: Mark Fidrych, Detroit

1975: Fred Lynn, Boston

1974: Mike Hargrove, Texas

1973: Al Bumbry, Baltimore

1972: x-Carlton Fisk, Boston

1971: Chris Chambliss, Cleveland

1970: Thurman Munson, New York

1969: Lou Piniella, Kansas City

1968: Stan Bahnsen, New York

1967: Rod Carew, Minnesota

1966: Tommie Agee, Chicago

1965: Curt Blefary, Baltimore

1964: Tony Oliva, Minnesota

1963: Gary Peters, Chicago

1962: Tom Tresh, New York

1961: Don Schwall, Boston

1960: Ron Hansen, Baltimore

1959: Bob Allison, Washington

1958: Albie Pearson, Washington

1957: Tony Kubek, New York

1956: Luis Aparicio, Chicago

1955: Herb Score, Cleveland

1954: Bob Grim, New York

1953: Harvey Kuenn, Detroit

1952: Harry Byrd, Philadelphia

1951: Gil McDougald, New York

1950: Walt Dropo, Boston

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Jackie Robinson NL Rookies of the Year

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Tot Jonathan India, Reds 29 1 - 148 Trevor Rogers, Marlins 1 26 3 87 Dylan Carson, Cardinals - 3 13 22 Patrick Wisdon, Cubs - - 5 5 Ian Anderson, Braves - - 3 3 Tyler Stephenson, Reds - - 2 2 Frank Schwindel, Cubs - - 2 2 David Bednar, Pirates - - 1 1 Vladimir Gutierrez, Reds - - 1 1

x-unanimous

2021: Jonathan India, Cincinnati

2020: Devin Williams, Milwaukee

2019: Pete Alonso, New York

2018: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta

2017: x-Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

2016: x-Corey Seager, Los Angeles

2015: x-Kris Bryant, Chicago

2014: Jacob deGrom, New York

2013: Jose Fernandez, Miami

2012: Bryce Harper, Washington

2011: x-Craig Kimbrel, Atlanta

2010: Buster Posey, San Francisco

2009: Chris Coghlan, Florida

2008: Geovany Soto, Chicago

2007: Ryan Braun, Milwaukee

2006: Hanley Ramirez, Florida

2005: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia

2004: Jason Bay, Pittsburgh

2003: Dontrelle Willis, Florida

2002: Jason Jennings, Colorado

2001: x-Albert Pujols, St. Louis

2000: Rafael Furcal, Atlanta

1999: Scott Williamson, Cincinnati

1998: Kerry Wood, Chicago

1997: x-Scott Rolen, Philadelphia

1996: Todd Hollandsworth, Los Angeles

1995: Hideo Nomo, Los Angeles

1994: x-Raul Mondesi, Los Angeles

1993: x-Mike Piazza, Los Angeles

1992: Eric Karros, Los Angeles

1991: Jeff Bagwell, Houston

1990: Dave Justice, Atlanta

1989: Jerome Walton, Chicago

1988: Chris Sabo, Cincinnati

1987: x-Benito Santiago, San Diego

1986: Todd Worrell, St. Louis

1985: x-Vince Coleman, St. Louis

1984: Dwight Gooden, New York

1983: Darryl Strawberry, New York

1982: Steve Sax, Los Angeles

1981: Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles

1980: Steve Howe, Los Angeles

1979: Rick Sutcliffe, Los Angeles

1978: Bob Horner, Atlanta

1977: Andre Dawson, Montreal

1976: Pat Zachry, Cincinnati, and Butch Metzger, San Diego

1975: John Montefusco, San Francisco

1974: Bake McBride, St. Louis

1973: Gary Matthews, San Francisco

1972: Jon Matlack, New York

1971: Earl Williams, Atlanta

1970: Carl Morton, Montreal

1969: Ted Sizemore, Los Angeles

1968: Johnny Bench, Cincinnati

1967: Tom Seaver, New York

1966: Tommy Helms, Cincinnati

1965: Jim Lefebvre, Los Angeles

1964: Richie Allen, Philadelphia

1963: Pete Rose, Cincinnati

1962: Ken Hubbs, Chicago

1961: Billy Williams, Chicago

1960: Frank Howard, Los Angeles

1959: x-Willie McCovey, San Francisco

1958: x-Orlando Cepeda, San Francisco

1957: Jack Sanford, Philadelphia

1956: x-Frank Robinson, Cincinnati

1955: Bill Virdon, St. Louis

1954: Wally Moon, St. Louis

1953: Jim Gilliam, Brooklyn

1952: Joe Black, Brooklyn

1951: Willie Mays, New York

1950: Sam Jethroe, Boston