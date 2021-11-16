TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Luis Rojas third base coach.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted Jarret DeHart to hitting coach and director of hitting strategy. Named Tony Arnerich hitting coach. Named Andy McKay major league Coach and Sr. director of baseball development. Named Kristopher Negron first base coach.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Manny Pina to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Daniel Moskos assistant pitching coach.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Jared “Skip” Schumaker bench coach and Turner Ward assistant hitting coach.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Fined Minnesota $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released RB Tavien Feaster from the active roster and DL Matt Dickerson and WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Reinstated QB Mitch Trubisky from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Michael J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster and LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated QB Kurt Benkert from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Blake Bortles from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad. Placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed FB Sutton Smith to the practice squad. Released WR Gary Jennings.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DL Marquise Copeland and DB Jake Gervase from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated RB Gary Brightwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Reinstated CB Jason Pinnock from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted S Tony Jefferson II from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Tavon Wilson on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived T Bobby Hart and DL Amani Bledsoe from the active roster.

HOCKEY

NHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Garrett Pilon from Hershey (AHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Jackson Leef to Greenville.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned F Graham Knott to Milwaukee (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Quin Foreman. Activated F Tommy Besinger from reserve. Traded F Gavin Gould to Allen and F Anthony Rinaldi to Indy.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Nick Pastorious and D Kyle Thacker. Sent F Alexander Khovanov to Iowa (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Derek Lodermeier from reserve. Placed F Abbott Girduckis on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Added D Giovanni Vallati to active roster.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Devon Paliani from injured reserve. Activated F Andrew Romano from reserve. Loaned F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Tucson (AHL). Sent D Victor Berglund to Providence (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Placed F Cody Milan on injured reserve, effective Oct. 31.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded ECHL rights to F Kielly Kameron to Atlanta.

READING ROYALS — Released G Hayden Hawkey.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned F Brett McKenzie to Grand Rapids (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo. Activated F Arsen Khisamutdinov from reserve. Sent G Kevin Poulin to Laval (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Added G Alex D’Orio to active roster. Placed G Evan Moyse on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Matt Jenkins as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

SOCCER

MLS

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Carlos Bocanegra to a multiyear contract extension.