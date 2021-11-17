Wednesday, November 17, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Manager of the Year
VOTING
(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)
|Manager, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Kevin Cash, Rays
|19
|3
|5
|109
|Scott Servais, Mariners
|5
|13
|7
|71
|Dusty Baker, Astros
|2
|5
|8
|33
|C. Montoyo, Blue Jays
|3
|2
|2
|23
|Alex Cora, Red Sox
|1
|3
|2
|16
|T. La Russa, White Sox
|-
|4
|3
|15
|AJ Hinch, Tigers
|-
|-
|3
|3
WINNERS
2021: Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay
2020: Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay
2019: Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota
2018: Bob Melvin, Oakland
2017: Paul Molitor, Minnesota
2016: Terry Francona, Cleveland
2015: Jeff Banister, Texas
2014: Buck Showalter, Baltimore
2013: Terry Francona, Cleveland
2012: Bob Melvin, Oakland
2011: Joe Maddon, Tampa Bay
2010: Ron Gardenhire, Minnesota
2009: Mike Scioscia, Los Angeles
2008: Joe Maddon, Tampa Bay
2007: Eric Wedge, Cleveland
2006: Jim Leyland, Detroit
2005: Ozzie Guillen, Chicago
2004: Buck Showalter, Texas
2003: Tony Pena, Kansas City
2002: Mike Scioscia, Anaheim
2001: Lou Piniella, Seattle
2000: Jerry Manuel, Chicago
1999: Jimy Williams, Boston
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Manager of the Year
VOTING
(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)
|Manager, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Tot
|Gabe Kapler, Giants
|28
|1
|-
|143
|Craig Counsell, Brewers
|1
|22
|4
|75
|Mike Shildt, Cardinals
|1
|3
|11
|25
|Brian Snitker, Braves
|-
|4
|9
|21
|Dave Roberts, Dodgers
|-
|-
|6
|6
WINNERS
2021: Gabe Kapler, San Francisco
2020: Don Mattingly, Miami
2019: Mike Shildt, St. Louis
2018: Brian Snitker, Atlanta
2017: Torey Lovullo, Arizona
2016: Dave Roberts, Los Angeles
2015: Joe Maddon, Chicago
2014: Matt Williams, Washington
2013: Clint Hurdle, Pittsburgh
2012: Davey Johnson, Washington
2011: Kirk Gibson, Arizona
2010: Bud Black, San Diego
2009: Jim Tracy, Colorado
2008: Lou Piniella, Chicago
2007: Bob Melvin, Arizona
2006: Joe Girardi, Florida
2005: Bobby Cox, Atlanta
2004: Bobby Cox, Atlanta
2003: Jack McKeon, Florida
2002: Tony La Russa, St. Louis
2001: Larry Bowa, Philadelphia
2000: Dusty Baker, San Francisco
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story