Wednesday, November 17, 2021 1:00 am

BASEBALL

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Manager of the Year

VOTING

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Kevin Cash, Rays 19 3 5 109
Scott Servais, Mariners 5 13 7 71
Dusty Baker, Astros 2 5 8 33
C. Montoyo, Blue Jays 3 2 2 23
Alex Cora, Red Sox 1 3 2 16
T. La Russa, White Sox - 4 3 15
AJ Hinch, Tigers - - 3 3

WINNERS

2021: Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay

2020: Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay

2019: Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota

2018: Bob Melvin, Oakland

2017: Paul Molitor, Minnesota

2016: Terry Francona, Cleveland

2015: Jeff Banister, Texas

2014: Buck Showalter, Baltimore

2013: Terry Francona, Cleveland

2012: Bob Melvin, Oakland

2011: Joe Maddon, Tampa Bay

2010: Ron Gardenhire, Minnesota

2009: Mike Scioscia, Los Angeles

2008: Joe Maddon, Tampa Bay

2007: Eric Wedge, Cleveland

2006: Jim Leyland, Detroit

2005: Ozzie Guillen, Chicago

2004: Buck Showalter, Texas

2003: Tony Pena, Kansas City

2002: Mike Scioscia, Anaheim

2001: Lou Piniella, Seattle

2000: Jerry Manuel, Chicago

1999: Jimy Williams, Boston

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Manager of the Year

VOTING

(Tabulated on a 5-3-1 basis)

Manager, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Tot
Gabe Kapler, Giants 28 1 - 143
Craig Counsell, Brewers 1 22 4 75
Mike Shildt, Cardinals 1 3 11 25
Brian Snitker, Braves - 4 9 21
Dave Roberts, Dodgers - - 6 6

WINNERS

2021: Gabe Kapler, San Francisco

2020: Don Mattingly, Miami

2019: Mike Shildt, St. Louis

2018: Brian Snitker, Atlanta

2017: Torey Lovullo, Arizona

2016: Dave Roberts, Los Angeles

2015: Joe Maddon, Chicago

2014: Matt Williams, Washington

2013: Clint Hurdle, Pittsburgh

2012: Davey Johnson, Washington

2011: Kirk Gibson, Arizona

2010: Bud Black, San Diego

2009: Jim Tracy, Colorado

2008: Lou Piniella, Chicago

2007: Bob Melvin, Arizona

2006: Joe Girardi, Florida

2005: Bobby Cox, Atlanta

2004: Bobby Cox, Atlanta

2003: Jack McKeon, Florida

2002: Tony La Russa, St. Louis

2001: Larry Bowa, Philadelphia

2000: Dusty Baker, San Francisco

