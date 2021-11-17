Wednesday, November 17, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|16
|11
|2
|3
|25
|62
|42
|Toronto
|17
|11
|5
|1
|23
|46
|42
|Tampa Bay
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|43
|40
|Detroit
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|53
|65
|Boston
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|41
|37
|Buffalo
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|45
|44
|Montreal
|18
|4
|12
|2
|10
|38
|61
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|16
|10
|3
|3
|23
|45
|45
|Carolina
|13
|11
|2
|0
|22
|47
|25
|Washington
|15
|9
|2
|4
|22
|54
|37
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|38
|35
|New Jersey
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|42
|42
|Columbus
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|43
|40
|Pittsburgh
|15
|5
|6
|4
|14
|43
|51
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|29
|39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|51
|40
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|5
|0
|20
|49
|47
|Nashville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|44
|42
|St. Louis
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|51
|42
|Dallas
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|42
|45
|Colorado
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|43
|39
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|2
|10
|33
|51
|Arizona
|16
|2
|13
|1
|5
|26
|62
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|15
|11
|4
|0
|22
|61
|47
|Anaheim
|16
|9
|4
|3
|21
|58
|44
|Calgary
|16
|8
|3
|5
|21
|49
|34
|Vegas
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|47
|48
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|42
|37
|San Jose
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|43
|42
|Vancouver
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|41
|55
|Seattle
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|42
|55
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday
Calgary 4, Ottawa 0
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 5, Montreal 2
Edmonton 5, St. Louis 4
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1
Monday
Columbus 5, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Tuesday
Florida 6, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2
Buffalo 2, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 3, Nashville 0
Philadelphia 2, Calgary 1, OT
San Jose 4, Minnesota 1
Arizona 3, St. Louis 2
Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 2
Dallas 5, Detroit 2
Carolina at Vegas, late
Washington at Anaheim, late
Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd
Today
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, ppd
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
DALLAS 5, DETROIT 2
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Dallas
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
First Period—1, Dallas, Suter 2 (Robertson, Faksa), 13:33. Penalties—Hronek, DET (Hooking), 7:33.
Second Period—2, Dallas, Benn 3 (Heiskanen), 1:06. 3, Dallas, Hintz 3 (Lindell), 7:24. 4, Detroit, Zadina 3 (Gagner, Staal), 9:09. 5, Detroit, Larkin 8 (Raymond, Seider), 14:39 (pp). Penalties—Klingberg, DAL (Tripping), 14:26.
Third Period—6, Dallas, Robertson 2 (Hakanpaa, Pavelski), 3:48. 7, Dallas, Robertson 3 (Glendening), 18:23 (en). Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 4-11-15—30. Dallas 12-12-6—30.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 4-3-2 (29 shots-25 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 1-0-0 (30-28).
A—17,764 (18,532). T—2:27.
Referees—TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, Bevan Mills.
SCORING LEADERS
Through Nov. 15
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|14
|15
|16
|31
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|14
|10
|17
|27
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|15
|12
|14
|26
|E. Kuznetsov, WSH
|15
|6
|14
|20
|Troy Terry, ANA
|15
|11
|9
|20
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|13
|8
|11
|19
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|14
|11
|8
|19
|R Nugent-Hpkns, EDM
|14
|1
|17
|18
|J.T. Miller, VAN
|16
|7
|11
|18
|Ryan Getzlaf, ANA
|16
|1
|16
|17
|A. Svechnikov, CAR
|13
|7
|10
|17
|Lucas Raymond, DET
|17
|7
|10
|17
|Tyler Bertuzzi, DET
|14
|9
|8
|17
7 tied with 16 pts.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|28
|Maine
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|28
|26
|Adirondack
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|31
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|31
|Worcester
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|22
|33
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|14
|35
|29
|Norfolk
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|37
|Orlando
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|33
|33
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|25
|21
|S. Carolina
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|25
|23
|Jacksonville
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|23
|29
|Greenville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|24
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|KOMETS
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|30
|19
|Toledo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|44
|28
|Cincinnati
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|28
|28
|Kalamazoo
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|27
|24
|Wheeling
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|32
|33
|Iowa
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|30
|51
|Indy
|9
|2
|6
|0
|1
|5
|28
|37
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Tulsa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|24
|15
|Idaho
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|31
|28
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|33
|33
|Wichita
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Rapid City
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|23
|30
|Allen
|9
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|28
|42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday
Greenville 5, Atlanta 2
Tuesday
Maine 3, Jacksonville 1
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1
Today
KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
