NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 16 11 2 3 25 62 42 Toronto 17 11 5 1 23 46 42 Tampa Bay 14 8 3 3 19 43 40 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 53 65 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 45 44 Montreal 18 4 12 2 10 38 61 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 16 10 3 3 23 45 45 Carolina 13 11 2 0 22 47 25 Washington 15 9 2 4 22 54 37 Philadelphia 14 8 4 2 18 38 35 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 Columbus 13 8 5 0 16 43 40 Pittsburgh 15 5 6 4 14 43 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 15 9 3 3 21 51 40 Minnesota 15 10 5 0 20 49 47 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 St. Louis 15 8 5 2 18 51 42 Dallas 14 6 6 2 14 42 45 Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Arizona 16 2 13 1 5 26 62

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 15 11 4 0 22 61 47 Anaheim 16 9 4 3 21 58 44 Calgary 16 8 3 5 21 49 34 Vegas 15 9 6 0 18 47 48 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 San Jose 15 8 6 1 17 43 42 Vancouver 16 5 9 2 12 41 55 Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday

Calgary 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Montreal 2

Edmonton 5, St. Louis 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Anaheim 5, Vancouver 1

Monday

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Tuesday

Florida 6, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2

Buffalo 2, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 3, Nashville 0

Philadelphia 2, Calgary 1, OT

San Jose 4, Minnesota 1

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 2

Dallas 5, Detroit 2

Carolina at Vegas, late

Washington at Anaheim, late

Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd

Today

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, ppd

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

DALLAS 5, DETROIT 2

Detroit 0 2 0 — 2 Dallas 1 2 2 — 5

First Period—1, Dallas, Suter 2 (Robertson, Faksa), 13:33. Penalties—Hronek, DET (Hooking), 7:33.

Second Period—2, Dallas, Benn 3 (Heiskanen), 1:06. 3, Dallas, Hintz 3 (Lindell), 7:24. 4, Detroit, Zadina 3 (Gagner, Staal), 9:09. 5, Detroit, Larkin 8 (Raymond, Seider), 14:39 (pp). Penalties—Klingberg, DAL (Tripping), 14:26.

Third Period—6, Dallas, Robertson 2 (Hakanpaa, Pavelski), 3:48. 7, Dallas, Robertson 3 (Glendening), 18:23 (en). Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 4-11-15—30. Dallas 12-12-6—30.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 1 of 1; Dallas 0 of 1.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 4-3-2 (29 shots-25 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 1-0-0 (30-28).

A—17,764 (18,532). T—2:27.

Referees—TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, Bevan Mills.

SCORING LEADERS

Through Nov. 15

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 14 15 16 31 Connor McDavid, EDM 14 10 17 27 Alex Ovechkin, WSH 15 12 14 26 E. Kuznetsov, WSH 15 6 14 20 Troy Terry, ANA 15 11 9 20 Brad Marchand, BOS 13 8 11 19 Kyle Connor, WPG 14 11 8 19 R Nugent-Hpkns, EDM 14 1 17 18 J.T. Miller, VAN 16 7 11 18 Ryan Getzlaf, ANA 16 1 16 17 A. Svechnikov, CAR 13 7 10 17 Lucas Raymond, DET 17 7 10 17 Tyler Bertuzzi, DET 14 9 8 17

7 tied with 16 pts.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 24 Reading 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 28 Maine 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 26 Adirondack 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 31 Trois-Rivieres 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 31 Worcester 8 2 5 0 1 5 22 33

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 11 6 3 1 1 14 35 29 Norfolk 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 37 Orlando 10 5 4 1 0 11 33 33 Atlanta 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 21 S. Carolina 8 5 3 0 0 10 25 23 Jacksonville 10 3 5 1 1 8 23 29 Greenville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA KOMETS 8 6 1 1 0 13 30 19 Toledo 10 6 4 0 0 12 44 28 Cincinnati 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 28 Kalamazoo 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 24 Wheeling 9 5 4 0 0 10 32 33 Iowa 10 2 6 2 0 6 30 51 Indy 9 2 6 0 1 5 28 37

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 33 Tulsa 8 6 2 0 0 12 24 15 Idaho 11 6 5 0 0 12 31 28 Kansas City 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 33 Wichita 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 24 Rapid City 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 30 Allen 9 2 5 2 0 6 28 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday

Greenville 5, Atlanta 2

Tuesday

Maine 3, Jacksonville 1

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1

Today

KOMETS at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.