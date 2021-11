World Cup

QUALIFYING

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Final Round

Top three teams qualify

Fourth-place team advances to playoff

GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 8 4 4 0 13 5 16 United States 8 4 3 1 12 5 15 Mexico 8 4 2 2 11 7 14 Panama 8 4 2 2 11 9 14 Costa Rica 8 2 4 2 6 7 9 Jamaica 8 1 4 3 6 10 7 El Salvador 8 1 3 4 4 10 6 Honduras 8 0 3 5 5 14 3

Nov. 16

United States at Jamaica, late

Panama 2, El Salvador 1

Costa Rica 2, Honduras 1

Canada 2, Mexico 1

Thursday, Jan. 27

Honduras vs. Canada

United States vs. El Salvador

Costa Rica vs. Panama

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Sunday, Jan. 30

Canada vs. United States

Honduras vs. El Salvador

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Panama vs. Jamaica

US 1, JAMAICA 1

United States 1 0 — 1 Jamaica 1 0 — 1

First half—1, United States, Weah 1 (Pepi), 11th minute. 2, Jamaica, Antonio 2 (Williams), 22nd minute.

Second half—None.

Yellow cards—Watson, Jam, 8th; Brown, Jam, 40th. Red cards—None.

Referee—Juan Gabriel Calderón, Costa Rica. Linesmen—Juan Carlos Mora, Costa Rica; Juan Tipaz, Guatemala.

A—4,100.

Lineups

United States—Zack Steffen; DeAndre Yedlin, Chris Richards, Walker Zimmerman; Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah (Kellyn Acosta, 66th); Tim Weah (Christian Pulisic, 66th), Brenden Aaronson (Paul Arriola, 78th); Ricardo Pepi (Jesús Ferreira, 78th)

Jamaica—Andre Blake; Javain Brown, Liam Moore, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence (Greg Leigh, 46th); Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson (Anthony Grant, 68th), Damian Lowe, Lamar Walker (Ravel Morrison, 68th), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Junior Flemmings, 68th) Leon Bailey (Oneil Fisher, 88th; Michail Antonio.

MLS

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Eastern Conference

Sat.: No. 7 New York at No. 2 Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Sun.: No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 New York City, 3 p.m.

Tue.: No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Sat.: No. 6 Vancouver at No. 3 Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Sun.: No. 5 Minnesota at No. 4 Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Tue.: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Eastern Conference

Nov. 25-30

Nov. 30: No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, TBD

Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, TBD

Western Conference

Nov. 25-30

Nov. 25: No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

Eastern Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

MLS CUP

Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.