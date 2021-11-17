TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

FOOTBALL

NFL

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Tipa Galeai from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve. Signed LB La’Darius Hamilton and RB Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad. Released DL Auzoyah Alufohai from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated OLB Derick Roberson from injured reserve. Signed LB Dylan Cole from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Cody Hollister to the practice squad.