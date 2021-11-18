Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Toronto
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Boston
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Miami
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|Charlotte
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Orlando
|4
|11
|.267
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Milwaukee
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Indiana
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|Detroit
|4
|10
|.286
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Memphis
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|San Antonio
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|New Orleans
|2
|14
|.125
|8½
|Houston
|1
|14
|.067
|9
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Denver
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Portland
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Minnesota
|5
|9
|.357
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Phoenix
|10
|3
|.769
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Sacramento
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
Tuesday
Golden State 117, Brooklyn 99
Utah 120, Philadelphia 85
L.A. Clippers 106, San Antonio 92
Wednesday
Charlotte 97, Washington 87
Detroit 97, Indiana 89
Atlanta 110, Boston 99
Brooklyn 109, Cleveland 99
Miami 113, New Orleans 98
Milwaukee 109, L.A. Lakers 102
Orlando 104, New York 98
Oklahoma City 101, Houston 89
Minnesota 107, Sacramento 97
Chicago at Portland, late
Dallas at Phoenix, late
Today
Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday
Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Houston at New York, 5 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
DETROIT 97,
INDIANA 89
INDIANA (89): Martin 1-7 0-0 2, Sabonis 4-7 7-10 15, Turner 2-8 1-2 6, Brogdon 8-17 1-2 20, LeVert 7-18 1-1 18, Craig 5-7 0-0 10, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Lamb 1-2 2-2 5, Holiday 3-7 0-0 7, McConnell 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 33-79 14-19 89.
DETROIT (97): Bey 5-14 2-4 15, Grant 5-14 9-12 19, Stewart 2-5 3-3 7, Cunningham 6-18 3-4 16, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Lyles 2-8 1-1 5, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, F.Jackson 4-7 0-0 11, Joseph 7-11 3-4 18. Totals 34-80 21-28 97.
|Indiana
|21
|20
|32
|16
|—
|89
|Detroit
|24
|25
|24
|24
|—
|97
3-Point Goals—Indiana 9-37 (Brogdon 3-9, LeVert 3-10, Lamb 1-2, Holiday 1-5, Turner 1-5, Craig 0-2, Martin 0-3, Sabonis 0-1), Detroit 8-28 (Bey 3-4, F.Jackson 3-5, Joseph 1-3, Cunningham 1-8, Lyles 0-3, Grant 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 43 (Sabonis 11), Detroit 42 (Stewart 11). Assists—Indiana 14 (Brogdon, McConnell 4), Detroit 16 (Cunningham 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 22, Detroit 20. A—11,457 (20,491).
G League
Tuesday
MAD ANTS 115, Cleveland 96
Memphis 106, Texas 100
Wednesday
MAD ANTS 125, Cleveland 113
Westchester 104, Long Island 98
Grand Rapids 121, Iowa 110
Motor City 101, Windy City 99
Salt Lake City 104, Santa Cruz 102
G League Ignite at South Bay, late
Today
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Mexico City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Friday
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Rio Gr. Valley at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.
MAD ANTS 125, CHARGE 113
CLEVELAND (113): Ballock 3-6 0-1 9, McRae 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 5-10 1-1 12, James 10-20 3-4 30, Guy 12-23 2-2 29, Newman 8-17 0-0 21, Huestis 5-8 0-1 12, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-87 6-9 113.
FORT WAYNE (125): Anderson 8-14 1-1 23, Taylor 4-6 0-0 8, Jackson 11-13 1-1 24, Washington Jr. 8-20 1-1 20, Sykes 7-17 0-0 20, Miles Jr. 3-6 0-0 6, Jarreau 3-8 1-1 9, Boatwright 4-10 1-2 12, Hinton 1-5 0-0 3, Domingo 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 49-100 4-7 125.
|Cleveland
|32
|33
|34
|14
|—
|113
|Fort Wayne
|36
|26
|30
|33
|—
|125
3-Point Goals—Cleveland 16-43 (Ballock 3-6, McRae 0-2, Scott 1-4, James 3-7, Guy 2-10, Newman 5-10, Huestis 2-4), Fort Wayne 19-52 (Anderson 5-9, Taylor 0-1, Jackson 1-1, Washington Jr. 3-10, Sykes 6-13, Miles Jr. 0-3, Jarreau 1-4, Boatwright 2-7, Hinton 1-3, Domingo 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 35 (Guy 11), Fort Wayne 57 (Taylor 10). Assists—Cleveland 18 (Guy 7), Fort Wayne 27 (Sykes 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 10, Fort Wayne 20. A—N/A.
