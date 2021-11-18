The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 11 5 .688
New York 8 7 .533
Philadelphia 8 7 .533
Toronto 7 8 .467
Boston 7 8 .467

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 10 4 .714
Miami 10 5 .667 ½
Charlotte 9 7 .563 2
Atlanta 7 9 .438 4
Orlando 4 11 .267

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 4 .714
Cleveland 9 7 .563 2
Milwaukee 7 8 .467
Indiana 6 10 .375 5
Detroit 4 10 .286 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 9 4 .692
Memphis 7 7 .500
San Antonio 4 10 .286
New Orleans 2 14 .125
Houston 1 14 .067 9

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 9 5 .643
Denver 9 5 .643
Portland 7 8 .467
Oklahoma City 6 8 .429 3
Minnesota 5 9 .357 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 12 2 .857
Phoenix 10 3 .769
L.A. Clippers 9 5 .643 3
L.A. Lakers 8 8 .500 5
Sacramento 6 9 .400

Tuesday

Golden State 117, Brooklyn 99

Utah 120, Philadelphia 85

L.A. Clippers 106, San Antonio 92

Wednesday

Charlotte 97, Washington 87

Detroit 97, Indiana 89

Atlanta 110, Boston 99

Brooklyn 109, Cleveland 99

Miami 113, New Orleans 98

Milwaukee 109, L.A. Lakers 102

Orlando 104, New York 98

Oklahoma City 101, Houston 89

Minnesota 107, Sacramento 97

Chicago at Portland, late

Dallas at Phoenix, late

Today

Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday

Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Houston at New York, 5 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

DETROIT 97,

INDIANA 89

INDIANA (89): Martin 1-7 0-0 2, Sabonis 4-7 7-10 15, Turner 2-8 1-2 6, Brogdon 8-17 1-2 20, LeVert 7-18 1-1 18, Craig 5-7 0-0 10, Bitadze 0-0 0-0 0, Lamb 1-2 2-2 5, Holiday 3-7 0-0 7, McConnell 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 33-79 14-19 89.

DETROIT (97): Bey 5-14 2-4 15, Grant 5-14 9-12 19, Stewart 2-5 3-3 7, Cunningham 6-18 3-4 16, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Lyles 2-8 1-1 5, Diallo 1-1 0-0 2, F.Jackson 4-7 0-0 11, Joseph 7-11 3-4 18. Totals 34-80 21-28 97.

Indiana 21 20 32 16 89
Detroit 24 25 24 24 97

3-Point Goals—Indiana 9-37 (Brogdon 3-9, LeVert 3-10, Lamb 1-2, Holiday 1-5, Turner 1-5, Craig 0-2, Martin 0-3, Sabonis 0-1), Detroit 8-28 (Bey 3-4, F.Jackson 3-5, Joseph 1-3, Cunningham 1-8, Lyles 0-3, Grant 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 43 (Sabonis 11), Detroit 42 (Stewart 11). Assists—Indiana 14 (Brogdon, McConnell 4), Detroit 16 (Cunningham 6). Total Fouls—Indiana 22, Detroit 20. A—11,457 (20,491).

G League

Tuesday

MAD ANTS 115, Cleveland 96

Memphis 106, Texas 100

Wednesday

MAD ANTS 125, Cleveland 113

Westchester 104, Long Island 98

Grand Rapids 121, Iowa 110

Motor City 101, Windy City 99

Salt Lake City 104, Santa Cruz 102

G League Ignite at South Bay, late

Today

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Mexico City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Gr. Valley at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.

MAD ANTS 125, CHARGE 113

CLEVELAND (113): Ballock 3-6 0-1 9, McRae 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 5-10 1-1 12, James 10-20 3-4 30, Guy 12-23 2-2 29, Newman 8-17 0-0 21, Huestis 5-8 0-1 12, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-87 6-9 113.

FORT WAYNE (125): Anderson 8-14 1-1 23, Taylor 4-6 0-0 8, Jackson 11-13 1-1 24, Washington Jr. 8-20 1-1 20, Sykes 7-17 0-0 20, Miles Jr. 3-6 0-0 6, Jarreau 3-8 1-1 9, Boatwright 4-10 1-2 12, Hinton 1-5 0-0 3, Domingo 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 49-100 4-7 125.

Cleveland 32 33 34 14 113
Fort Wayne 36 26 30 33 125

3-Point Goals—Cleveland 16-43 (Ballock 3-6, McRae 0-2, Scott 1-4, James 3-7, Guy 2-10, Newman 5-10, Huestis 2-4), Fort Wayne 19-52 (Anderson 5-9, Taylor 0-1, Jackson 1-1, Washington Jr. 3-10, Sykes 6-13, Miles Jr. 0-3, Jarreau 1-4, Boatwright 2-7, Hinton 1-3, Domingo 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Cleveland 35 (Guy 11), Fort Wayne 57 (Taylor 10). Assists—Cleveland 18 (Guy 7), Fort Wayne 27 (Sykes 8). Total Fouls—Cleveland 10, Fort Wayne 20. A—N/A.

