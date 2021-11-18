The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

GIRLS

NORWELL 62, BISHOP LUERS 39

Norwell 8 22 15 17 62
Bishop Luers 7 15 9 8 39

Norwell: Fuelling 17, Toliver 12, Todd 7, Norris 8, Green 1, Fuess 16, Tomasak 1

Bishop Luers: M. Parent 4, Eyrich 3, Burton 1, A. Parent 9, Zimmerman 1, Shank 21

SCORES

Eastbrook 61, Northfield 33

Edinburgh 51, Crothersville 33

Indpls N. Central 61, Lawrence North 43

Kokomo 32, Cass 16

Silver Creek 54, Charlestown 37

Warsaw 55, Wabash 29

Washington Cath. 40, Evansville Ch. 39

Football

AREA SEMISTATES

Friday

CLASS 2A

Andrean at Eastside, 8 p.m.

CLASS A

Adams Central at North Judson, 8 p.m.

Hockey

FW Vipers 9, Leo 3

Carroll 6, Homestead 2

Swimming

GIRLS

LATE TUESDAY

HUNTINGTON NORTH 88, BLUFFTON 59

200MR—Huntington North 2:07.80; 200Free—MacAleese (HN) 2:17.09; 200IM—Sink (HN) 2:45.06; 50Free—Reich (HN) 26.82; 100Fly—Carpenter (HN) 1:08.45; 100Free—MacAleese (HN) 1:03.03; 500Free—Linderwell (B) 6:37.68; 200FR—Huntington North 1:59.16; 100Back—Carpenter (HN) 1:03.18; 100Breast—Houser (HN) 1:29.68; 400FR—Bluffton 4:25.85

