Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
GIRLS
NORWELL 62, BISHOP LUERS 39
|Norwell
|8
|22
|15
|17
|—
|62
|Bishop Luers
|7
|15
|9
|8
|—
|39
Norwell: Fuelling 17, Toliver 12, Todd 7, Norris 8, Green 1, Fuess 16, Tomasak 1
Bishop Luers: M. Parent 4, Eyrich 3, Burton 1, A. Parent 9, Zimmerman 1, Shank 21
SCORES
Eastbrook 61, Northfield 33
Edinburgh 51, Crothersville 33
Indpls N. Central 61, Lawrence North 43
Kokomo 32, Cass 16
Silver Creek 54, Charlestown 37
Warsaw 55, Wabash 29
Washington Cath. 40, Evansville Ch. 39
Football
AREA SEMISTATES
Friday
CLASS 2A
Andrean at Eastside, 8 p.m.
CLASS A
Adams Central at North Judson, 8 p.m.
Hockey
FW Vipers 9, Leo 3
Carroll 6, Homestead 2
Swimming
GIRLS
LATE TUESDAY
HUNTINGTON NORTH 88, BLUFFTON 59
200MR—Huntington North 2:07.80; 200Free—MacAleese (HN) 2:17.09; 200IM—Sink (HN) 2:45.06; 50Free—Reich (HN) 26.82; 100Fly—Carpenter (HN) 1:08.45; 100Free—MacAleese (HN) 1:03.03; 500Free—Linderwell (B) 6:37.68; 200FR—Huntington North 1:59.16; 100Back—Carpenter (HN) 1:03.18; 100Breast—Houser (HN) 1:29.68; 400FR—Bluffton 4:25.85
