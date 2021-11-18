NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 16 11 2 3 25 62 42 Toronto 17 11 5 1 23 46 42 Tampa Bay 14 8 3 3 19 43 40 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 51 60 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 15 7 6 2 16 45 44 Montreal 18 4 12 2 10 38 61 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 14 12 2 0 24 49 27 Washington 16 9 2 5 23 56 39 N.Y. Rangers 16 10 3 3 23 45 45 Philadelphia 14 8 4 2 18 38 35 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 Columbus 13 8 5 0 16 43 40 Pittsburgh 15 5 6 4 14 43 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 15 9 3 3 21 51 40 Minnesota 15 10 5 0 20 49 47 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 St. Louis 15 8 5 2 18 51 42 Dallas 14 6 6 2 14 37 43 Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Arizona 16 2 13 1 5 26 62

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 17 10 4 3 23 60 46 Edmonton 15 11 4 0 22 61 47 Calgary 16 8 3 5 21 49 34 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 Vegas 16 9 7 0 18 49 50 San Jose 15 8 6 1 17 43 42 Vancouver 16 5 9 2 12 41 55 Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Florida 6, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2

Buffalo 2, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 3, Nashville 0

Philadelphia 2, Calgary 1, OT

San Jose 4, Minnesota 1

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 2

Dallas 5, Detroit 2

Carolina 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, Washington 2, OT

Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd.

Wednesday

Colorado at Vancouver, late

Chicago at Seattle, late

Washington at Los Angeles, late

Today

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, ppd.

Friday

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 24 Reading 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 28 Maine 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 27 Adirondack 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 31 Worcester 9 3 5 0 1 7 28 35 Trois-Rivieres 9 3 6 0 0 6 27 37

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 31 Norfolk 11 7 4 0 0 14 37 37 Orlando 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 36 Atlanta 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 21 S. Carolina 9 5 4 0 0 10 25 26 Jacksonville 11 3 6 1 1 8 24 31 Greenville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA KOMETS 9 6 2 1 0 13 30 20 Toledo 10 6 4 0 0 12 44 28 Cincinnati 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 28 Kalamazoo 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 24 Wheeling 9 5 4 0 0 10 32 33 Indy 10 3 6 0 1 7 29 37 Iowa 10 2 6 2 0 6 30 51

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 33 Tulsa 8 6 2 0 0 12 24 15 Idaho 11 6 5 0 0 12 31 28 Kansas City 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 33 Wichita 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 24 Rapid City 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 30 Allen 9 2 5 2 0 6 28 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday

Maine 3, Jacksonville 1

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1

Wednesday

Indy 1, KOMETS 0

Maine 2, Jacksonville 1

Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 2

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 0

Allen at Rapid City, late

Adirondack at Idaho, late

Today

No games scheduled

Friday

Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

Iowa at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled

FUEL 1, KOMETS 0

Fort Wayne 0 0 0 — 0 Indy 1 0 0 — 1

1st Period—1, Indy, Watson 1 (Howarth), 6:20. Penalties-Chaika Ind (holding), 8:23; Lee Ind (tripping), 16:01.

2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Ross Fw (holding), 4:09; McIvor Fw (interference), 10:41; Tolkinen Fw (roughing, misconduct - inciting), 20:00; McKay Ind (misconduct - inciting), 20:00.

3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Thomas Ind (cross-checking), 4:48; Boudens Fw (high-sticking - double), 17:12; Apap Ind (roughing), 17:35.

Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 11-11-5-27. Indy 7-12-4-23.

Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 4; Indy 0 / 5.

Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 3-2-1-0 (23 shots-22 saves). Indy, Morris 2-3-0-1 (27 shots-27 saves).

A—1,585.

Referees—Jack Young.

Linesmen—Dan Kovachik, Bryan Gorcoff.