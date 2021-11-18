Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|16
|11
|2
|3
|25
|62
|42
|Toronto
|17
|11
|5
|1
|23
|46
|42
|Tampa Bay
|14
|8
|3
|3
|19
|43
|40
|Detroit
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|51
|60
|Boston
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|41
|37
|Buffalo
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|45
|44
|Montreal
|18
|4
|12
|2
|10
|38
|61
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|14
|12
|2
|0
|24
|49
|27
|Washington
|16
|9
|2
|5
|23
|56
|39
|N.Y. Rangers
|16
|10
|3
|3
|23
|45
|45
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|38
|35
|New Jersey
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|42
|42
|Columbus
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|43
|40
|Pittsburgh
|15
|5
|6
|4
|14
|43
|51
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|29
|39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|51
|40
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|5
|0
|20
|49
|47
|Nashville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|44
|42
|St. Louis
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|51
|42
|Dallas
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|37
|43
|Colorado
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|43
|39
|Chicago
|15
|4
|9
|2
|10
|33
|51
|Arizona
|16
|2
|13
|1
|5
|26
|62
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|60
|46
|Edmonton
|15
|11
|4
|0
|22
|61
|47
|Calgary
|16
|8
|3
|5
|21
|49
|34
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|42
|37
|Vegas
|16
|9
|7
|0
|18
|49
|50
|San Jose
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|43
|42
|Vancouver
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|41
|55
|Seattle
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|42
|55
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Florida 6, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 2
Buffalo 2, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 3, Nashville 0
Philadelphia 2, Calgary 1, OT
San Jose 4, Minnesota 1
Arizona 3, St. Louis 2
Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 2
Dallas 5, Detroit 2
Carolina 4, Vegas 2
Anaheim 3, Washington 2, OT
Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd.
Wednesday
Colorado at Vancouver, late
Chicago at Seattle, late
Washington at Los Angeles, late
Today
Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, ppd.
Friday
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|28
|Maine
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|27
|Adirondack
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|31
|Worcester
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|28
|35
|Trois-Rivieres
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|27
|37
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|38
|31
|Norfolk
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|37
|37
|Orlando
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|35
|36
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|25
|21
|S. Carolina
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|25
|26
|Jacksonville
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|8
|24
|31
|Greenville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|24
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|KOMETS
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|30
|20
|Toledo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|44
|28
|Cincinnati
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|28
|28
|Kalamazoo
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|27
|24
|Wheeling
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|32
|33
|Indy
|10
|3
|6
|0
|1
|7
|29
|37
|Iowa
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|30
|51
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Tulsa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|24
|15
|Idaho
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|31
|28
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|33
|33
|Wichita
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Rapid City
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|23
|30
|Allen
|9
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|28
|42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday
Maine 3, Jacksonville 1
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1
Wednesday
Indy 1, KOMETS 0
Maine 2, Jacksonville 1
Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 2
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Norfolk 3, South Carolina 0
Allen at Rapid City, late
Adirondack at Idaho, late
Today
No games scheduled
Friday
Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.
Iowa at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
FUEL 1, KOMETS 0
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Indy
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
1st Period—1, Indy, Watson 1 (Howarth), 6:20. Penalties-Chaika Ind (holding), 8:23; Lee Ind (tripping), 16:01.
2nd Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Ross Fw (holding), 4:09; McIvor Fw (interference), 10:41; Tolkinen Fw (roughing, misconduct - inciting), 20:00; McKay Ind (misconduct - inciting), 20:00.
3rd Period—No Scoring. Penalties-Thomas Ind (cross-checking), 4:48; Boudens Fw (high-sticking - double), 17:12; Apap Ind (roughing), 17:35.
Shots on Goal—Fort Wayne 11-11-5-27. Indy 7-12-4-23.
Power Play Opportunities—Fort Wayne 0 / 4; Indy 0 / 5.
Goalies—Fort Wayne, Patera 3-2-1-0 (23 shots-22 saves). Indy, Morris 2-3-0-1 (27 shots-27 saves).
A—1,585.
Referees—Jack Young.
Linesmen—Dan Kovachik, Bryan Gorcoff.
