Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 am
TRANSACTIONS
BASEBALL
MLB
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Harrison Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Patrick Peterson to return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated RB Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve to practice.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated S Jaquiski Tartt and LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve to practice.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve. Designated LS Zach Triner to return from injured reserve to practice.
