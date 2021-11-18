TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Noah Syndergaard on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Harrison Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Patrick Peterson to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated RB Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve to practice.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated S Jaquiski Tartt and LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve to practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve. Designated LS Zach Triner to return from injured reserve to practice.