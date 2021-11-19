MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

VOTES

Voting for the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Shohei Ohtani, Angels 20 - - 420 Guererro Jr., Blue Jays - 29 1 269 M Siemien, Blue Jays - - 24 232 Aaron Judge, Yankees - - 3 171 Carlos Correa, Astros - - - 163 Jose Ramirez, Indians - - - 133 Salvador Perez, Royals - 1 2 103 Matt Olson, Athletics - - - 90 Cedric Mullins, Orioles - - - 87 Brandon Lowe, Rays - - - 34 Rafael Devers, Red Sox - - - 28 Bo Bichette, Blue Jays - - - 7 X. Bogaerts, Red Sox - - - 7 Jose Abreu, White Sox - - - 5 Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox - - - 4 Robbie Raty, Blue Jays - - - 4 Gerrit Cole, Yankees - - - 4 Jose Altuve, Astros - - - 3 T Hernandez, Blue Jays - - - 2 Kyle Tucker, Astros - - - 1 Mike Zunino, Rays - - - 1 Austin Meadows, Rays - - - 1 Mitch Haniger, Mariners - - - 1

MVPS

x-unanimous

2021: x-Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

2020: Jose Abreu, Chicago

2019: Mike Trout, Los Angeles

2018: Mookie Betts, Boston

2017: Jose Altuve, Houston

2016: Mike Trout, Los Angeles

2015: Josh Donaldson, Toronto

2014: x-Mike Trout, Los Angeles

2013: Miguel Cabrera, Detroit

2012: Miguel Cabrera, Detroit

2011: Justin Verlander, Detroit

2010: Josh Hamilton, Texas

2009: Joe Mauer, Minnesota

2008: Dustin Pedroia, Boston

2007: Alex Rodriguez, New York

2006: Justin Morneau, Minnesota

2005: Alex Rodriguez, New York

2004: Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim

2003: Alex Rodriguez, Texas

2002: Miguel Tejada, Oakland

2001: Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle

2000: Jason Giambi, Oakland

1999: Ivan Rodriguez, Texas

1998: Juan Gonzalez, Texas

1997: x-Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle

1996: Juan Gonzalez, Texas

1995: Mo Vaughn, Boston

1994: Frank Thomas, Chicago

1993: x-Frank Thomas, Chicago

1992: Dennis Eckersley, Oakland

1991: Cal Ripken, Baltimore

1990: Rickey Henderson, Oakland

1989: Robin Yount, Milwaukee

1988: x-Jose Canseco, Oakland

1987: George Bell, Toronto

1986: Roger Clemens, Boston

1985: Don Mattingly, New York

1984: Willie Hernandez, Detroit

1983: Cal Ripken, Baltimore

1982: Robin Yount, Milwaukee

1981: Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee

1980: George Brett, Kansas City

NATIONAL LEAGUE

VOTES

Voting for the Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Bryce Harper, Phillies 17 9 2 348 Juan Soto, Nationals 6 11 7 274 F. Tatis Jr., Padres 2 5 15 244 B. Crawford, Giants 4 2 1 213 T. Turner, Nationals/LAD 1 3 3 185 P. Gldschmdt, Cardinals - - 1 128 Austin Riley, Braves - - - 111 Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals - - 1 62 Freddie Freeman, Braves - - - 43 Max Muncy, Dodgers - - - 38 Bryan Reynolds, Pirates - - - 33 Nick Castellanos Reds - - - 24 Ozzie Albies, Braves - - - 12 Scherzer, Nationals/LAD - - - 14 Corbin Burnes, Brewers - - - 9 Joey Votto, Reds - - - 8 Willy Adames, Brewers - - - 8 Manny Machado, Padres - - - 7 Zack Wheller, Phillies - - - 6 A Wainwright, Cardinals - - - 3 L Wade Jr., Giants - - - 1 Kevin Gausman, Giants - - - 1 Buster Posey, Giants - - - 1

MVPS

x-unanimous

2021: Bryce Howard, Philadelphia

2020: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta

2019: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

2018: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee

2017: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami

2016: Kris Bryant, Chicago

2015: x-Bryce Harper, Washington

2014: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles

2013: Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh

2012: Buster Posey, San Francisco

2011: Ryan Braun, Milwaukee

2010: Joey Votto, Cincinnati

2009: x-Albert Pujols, St. Louis

2008: Albert Pujols, St. Louis

2007: Jimmy Rollins, Philadelphia

2006: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia

2005: Albert Pujols, St. Louis

2004: Barry Bonds, San Francisco

2003: Barry Bonds, San Francisco

2002: x-Barry Bonds, San Francisco

2001: Barry Bonds, San Francisco

2000: Jeff Kent, San Francisco

1999: Chipper Jones, Atlanta

1998: Sammy Sosa, Chicago

1997: Larry Walker, Colorado

1996: x-Ken Caminiti, San Diego

1995: Barry Larkin, Cincinnati

1994: x-Jeff Bagwell, Houston

1993: Barry Bonds, San Francisco

1992: Barry Bonds, Pittsburgh

1991: Terry Pendleton, Atlanta

1990: Barry Bonds, Pittsburgh

1989: Kevin Mitchell, San Francisco

1988: Kirk Gibson, Los Angeles

1987: Andre Dawson, Chicago

1986: Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia

1985: Willie McGee, St. Louis

1984: Ryne Sandberg, Chicago

1983: Dale Murphy, Atlanta

1982: Dale Murphy, Atlanta

1981: Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia

1980: x-Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia