Friday, November 19, 2021 1:00 am
BASEBALL
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
VOTES
Voting for the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Shohei Ohtani, Angels
|20
|-
|-
|420
|Guererro Jr., Blue Jays
|-
|29
|1
|269
|M Siemien, Blue Jays
|-
|-
|24
|232
|Aaron Judge, Yankees
|-
|-
|3
|171
|Carlos Correa, Astros
|-
|-
|-
|163
|Jose Ramirez, Indians
|-
|-
|-
|133
|Salvador Perez, Royals
|-
|1
|2
|103
|Matt Olson, Athletics
|-
|-
|-
|90
|Cedric Mullins, Orioles
|-
|-
|-
|87
|Brandon Lowe, Rays
|-
|-
|-
|34
|Rafael Devers, Red Sox
|-
|-
|-
|28
|Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
|-
|-
|-
|7
|X. Bogaerts, Red Sox
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Jose Abreu, White Sox
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Robbie Raty, Blue Jays
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Gerrit Cole, Yankees
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Jose Altuve, Astros
|-
|-
|-
|3
|T Hernandez, Blue Jays
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Kyle Tucker, Astros
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Mike Zunino, Rays
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Austin Meadows, Rays
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Mitch Haniger, Mariners
|-
|-
|-
|1
MVPS
x-unanimous
2021: x-Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
2020: Jose Abreu, Chicago
2019: Mike Trout, Los Angeles
2018: Mookie Betts, Boston
2017: Jose Altuve, Houston
2016: Mike Trout, Los Angeles
2015: Josh Donaldson, Toronto
2014: x-Mike Trout, Los Angeles
2013: Miguel Cabrera, Detroit
2012: Miguel Cabrera, Detroit
2011: Justin Verlander, Detroit
2010: Josh Hamilton, Texas
2009: Joe Mauer, Minnesota
2008: Dustin Pedroia, Boston
2007: Alex Rodriguez, New York
2006: Justin Morneau, Minnesota
2005: Alex Rodriguez, New York
2004: Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim
2003: Alex Rodriguez, Texas
2002: Miguel Tejada, Oakland
2001: Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle
2000: Jason Giambi, Oakland
1999: Ivan Rodriguez, Texas
1998: Juan Gonzalez, Texas
1997: x-Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle
1996: Juan Gonzalez, Texas
1995: Mo Vaughn, Boston
1994: Frank Thomas, Chicago
1993: x-Frank Thomas, Chicago
1992: Dennis Eckersley, Oakland
1991: Cal Ripken, Baltimore
1990: Rickey Henderson, Oakland
1989: Robin Yount, Milwaukee
1988: x-Jose Canseco, Oakland
1987: George Bell, Toronto
1986: Roger Clemens, Boston
1985: Don Mattingly, New York
1984: Willie Hernandez, Detroit
1983: Cal Ripken, Baltimore
1982: Robin Yount, Milwaukee
1981: Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee
1980: George Brett, Kansas City
NATIONAL LEAGUE
VOTES
Voting for the Most Valuable Player Award, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points based on a 14-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis:
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Bryce Harper, Phillies
|17
|9
|2
|348
|Juan Soto, Nationals
|6
|11
|7
|274
|F. Tatis Jr., Padres
|2
|5
|15
|244
|B. Crawford, Giants
|4
|2
|1
|213
|T. Turner, Nationals/LAD
|1
|3
|3
|185
|P. Gldschmdt, Cardinals
|-
|-
|1
|128
|Austin Riley, Braves
|-
|-
|-
|111
|Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals
|-
|-
|1
|62
|Freddie Freeman, Braves
|-
|-
|-
|43
|Max Muncy, Dodgers
|-
|-
|-
|38
|Bryan Reynolds, Pirates
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Nick Castellanos Reds
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Ozzie Albies, Braves
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Scherzer, Nationals/LAD
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Corbin Burnes, Brewers
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Joey Votto, Reds
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Willy Adames, Brewers
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Manny Machado, Padres
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Zack Wheller, Phillies
|-
|-
|-
|6
|A Wainwright, Cardinals
|-
|-
|-
|3
|L Wade Jr., Giants
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Kevin Gausman, Giants
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Buster Posey, Giants
|-
|-
|-
|1
MVPS
x-unanimous
2021: Bryce Howard, Philadelphia
2020: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
2019: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles
2018: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee
2017: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami
2016: Kris Bryant, Chicago
2015: x-Bryce Harper, Washington
2014: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles
2013: Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh
2012: Buster Posey, San Francisco
2011: Ryan Braun, Milwaukee
2010: Joey Votto, Cincinnati
2009: x-Albert Pujols, St. Louis
2008: Albert Pujols, St. Louis
2007: Jimmy Rollins, Philadelphia
2006: Ryan Howard, Philadelphia
2005: Albert Pujols, St. Louis
2004: Barry Bonds, San Francisco
2003: Barry Bonds, San Francisco
2002: x-Barry Bonds, San Francisco
2001: Barry Bonds, San Francisco
2000: Jeff Kent, San Francisco
1999: Chipper Jones, Atlanta
1998: Sammy Sosa, Chicago
1997: Larry Walker, Colorado
1996: x-Ken Caminiti, San Diego
1995: Barry Larkin, Cincinnati
1994: x-Jeff Bagwell, Houston
1993: Barry Bonds, San Francisco
1992: Barry Bonds, Pittsburgh
1991: Terry Pendleton, Atlanta
1990: Barry Bonds, Pittsburgh
1989: Kevin Mitchell, San Francisco
1988: Kirk Gibson, Los Angeles
1987: Andre Dawson, Chicago
1986: Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia
1985: Willie McGee, St. Louis
1984: Ryne Sandberg, Chicago
1983: Dale Murphy, Atlanta
1982: Dale Murphy, Atlanta
1981: Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia
1980: x-Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia
