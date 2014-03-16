NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 17 12 2 3 27 66 43 Toronto 18 12 5 1 25 48 43 Tampa Bay 15 9 3 3 21 47 43 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 51 60 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 16 7 7 2 16 45 49 Montreal 19 4 13 2 10 38 67 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 17 10 2 5 25 58 39 Carolina 14 12 2 0 24 49 27 N.Y. Rangers 17 10 4 3 23 46 47 Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 41 39 New Jersey 15 7 5 3 17 43 46 Columbus 13 8 5 0 16 44 41 Pittsburgh 16 6 6 4 16 49 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 15 9 3 3 21 51 40 Minnesota 15 10 5 0 20 52 47 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 58 44 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 Colorado 13 7 5 1 15 47 41 Dallas 14 6 6 2 14 37 46 Chicago 16 5 9 2 12 37 53 Arizona 16 2 13 1 5 27 63

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 17 9 3 5 23 54 34 Anaheim 17 10 4 3 23 60 46 Edmonton 15 11 4 0 22 61 47 Vegas 16 9 7 0 18 49 50 Los Angeles 16 8 6 2 18 42 39 San Jose 16 8 7 1 17 45 49 Vancouver 17 5 10 2 12 43 59 Seattle 16 4 11 1 9 44 59

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Colorado 4, Vancouver 2

Chicago 4, Seattle 2

Washington 2, Los Angeles 0

Thursday

Pittsburgh 6, Montreal 0

Calgary 5, Buffalo 0

Toronto 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 4, New Jersey 1

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

St. Louis 4, San Jose 1

Minnesota 7, Dallas 2

Columbus at Arizona, late

Winnipeg at Edmonton, late

Carolina at Anaheim, late

Detroit at Vegas, late

Nashville at Ottawa, ppd.

Today

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday

Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.

LATE WEDNESDAY

CHICAGO 4,

SEATTLE 2

Chicago 1 1 2 — 4 Seattle 0 0 2 — 2

First Period—1, Chicago, S.Jones 2 (DeBrincat, Kane), 15:03. Penalties—None.

Second Period—2, Chicago, DeBrincat 9 (Dach), 2:01. Penalties—None.

Third Period—3, Chicago, Kane 6 (Murphy, Kurashev), 5:36. 4, Seattle, McCann 6 (Geekie, Schwartz), 14:15 (pp). 5, Seattle, Gourde 4 (Dunn, Eberle), 18:11. 6, Chicago, McCabe 1, 19:34 (en). Penalties—Dunn, SEA (Roughing), 1:20; DeBrincat, CHI (Fighting), 2:49; Gourde, SEA (Fighting), 2:49; S.Jones, CHI (Roughing), 2:49; Dach, CHI (Slashing), 12:38.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 8-6-5—19. Seattle 3-16-14—33.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 1; Seattle 1 of 2.

Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 4-7-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 4-8-1 (18-15).

A—17,151 (17,100). T—2:22.

Referees—Reid Anderson, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Justin Johnson, Derek Nansen.

SCORING LEADERS

Through Nov. 17

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 15 17 16 33 Connor McDavid, EDM 15 10 19 29 Alex Ovechkin, WSH 17 12 14 26 E. Kuznetsov, WSH 17 6 15 21 Troy Terry, ANA 16 11 10 21 Kyle Connor, WPG 15 12 8 20

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 24 Reading 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 28 Maine 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 27 Adirondack 10 4 5 1 0 9 28 34 Worcester 9 3 5 0 1 7 28 35 Trois-Rivieres 9 3 6 0 0 6 27 37

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 31 Norfolk 11 7 4 0 0 14 37 37 Orlando 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 36 Atlanta 7 5 2 0 0 10 25 21 S. Carolina 9 5 4 0 0 10 25 26 Jacksonville 11 3 6 1 1 8 24 31 Greenville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA KOMETS 9 6 2 1 0 13 30 20 Toledo 10 6 4 0 0 12 44 28 Cincinnati 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 28 Kalamazoo 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 24 Wheeling 9 5 4 0 0 10 32 33 Indy 10 3 6 0 1 7 29 37 Iowa 10 2 6 2 0 6 30 51

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 33 Idaho 12 7 5 0 0 14 34 30 Tulsa 8 6 2 0 0 12 24 15 Kansas City 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 33 Wichita 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 24 Rapid City 10 3 5 1 1 8 28 36 Allen 10 3 5 2 0 8 34 47

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday

Indy 1, KOMETS 0

Maine 2, Jacksonville 1

Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 2

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 0

Allen 6, Rapid City 5, SO

Idaho 3, Adirondack 2

Thursday

No games scheduled

Today

Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

Iowa at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

Monday

No games scheduled