Friday, November 19, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|17
|12
|2
|3
|27
|66
|43
|Toronto
|18
|12
|5
|1
|25
|48
|43
|Tampa Bay
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|47
|43
|Detroit
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|51
|60
|Boston
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|41
|37
|Buffalo
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|45
|49
|Montreal
|19
|4
|13
|2
|10
|38
|67
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|17
|10
|2
|5
|25
|58
|39
|Carolina
|14
|12
|2
|0
|24
|49
|27
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|46
|47
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|41
|39
|New Jersey
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|43
|46
|Columbus
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|44
|41
|Pittsburgh
|16
|6
|6
|4
|16
|49
|51
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|29
|39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|51
|40
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|5
|0
|20
|52
|47
|St. Louis
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|58
|44
|Nashville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|44
|42
|Colorado
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|47
|41
|Dallas
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|37
|46
|Chicago
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|37
|53
|Arizona
|16
|2
|13
|1
|5
|27
|63
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|17
|9
|3
|5
|23
|54
|34
|Anaheim
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|60
|46
|Edmonton
|15
|11
|4
|0
|22
|61
|47
|Vegas
|16
|9
|7
|0
|18
|49
|50
|Los Angeles
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|42
|39
|San Jose
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|45
|49
|Vancouver
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|43
|59
|Seattle
|16
|4
|11
|1
|9
|44
|59
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Colorado 4, Vancouver 2
Chicago 4, Seattle 2
Washington 2, Los Angeles 0
Thursday
Pittsburgh 6, Montreal 0
Calgary 5, Buffalo 0
Toronto 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Florida 4, New Jersey 1
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
St. Louis 4, San Jose 1
Minnesota 7, Dallas 2
Columbus at Arizona, late
Winnipeg at Edmonton, late
Carolina at Anaheim, late
Detroit at Vegas, late
Nashville at Ottawa, ppd.
Today
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday
Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.
LATE WEDNESDAY
CHICAGO 4,
SEATTLE 2
|Chicago
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
|Seattle
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Period—1, Chicago, S.Jones 2 (DeBrincat, Kane), 15:03. Penalties—None.
Second Period—2, Chicago, DeBrincat 9 (Dach), 2:01. Penalties—None.
Third Period—3, Chicago, Kane 6 (Murphy, Kurashev), 5:36. 4, Seattle, McCann 6 (Geekie, Schwartz), 14:15 (pp). 5, Seattle, Gourde 4 (Dunn, Eberle), 18:11. 6, Chicago, McCabe 1, 19:34 (en). Penalties—Dunn, SEA (Roughing), 1:20; DeBrincat, CHI (Fighting), 2:49; Gourde, SEA (Fighting), 2:49; S.Jones, CHI (Roughing), 2:49; Dach, CHI (Slashing), 12:38.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 8-6-5—19. Seattle 3-16-14—33.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 1; Seattle 1 of 2.
Goalies—Chicago, Fleury 4-7-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 4-8-1 (18-15).
A—17,151 (17,100). T—2:22.
Referees—Reid Anderson, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen—Justin Johnson, Derek Nansen.
SCORING LEADERS
Through Nov. 17
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|15
|17
|16
|33
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|15
|10
|19
|29
|Alex Ovechkin, WSH
|17
|12
|14
|26
|E. Kuznetsov, WSH
|17
|6
|15
|21
|Troy Terry, ANA
|16
|11
|10
|21
|Kyle Connor, WPG
|15
|12
|8
|20
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|28
|Maine
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|27
|Adirondack
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|28
|34
|Worcester
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|28
|35
|Trois-Rivieres
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|27
|37
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|38
|31
|Norfolk
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|37
|37
|Orlando
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|35
|36
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|25
|21
|S. Carolina
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|25
|26
|Jacksonville
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|8
|24
|31
|Greenville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|24
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|KOMETS
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|30
|20
|Toledo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|44
|28
|Cincinnati
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|28
|28
|Kalamazoo
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|27
|24
|Wheeling
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|32
|33
|Indy
|10
|3
|6
|0
|1
|7
|29
|37
|Iowa
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|30
|51
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Idaho
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|34
|30
|Tulsa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|24
|15
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|33
|33
|Wichita
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Rapid City
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|28
|36
|Allen
|10
|3
|5
|2
|0
|8
|34
|47
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday
Indy 1, KOMETS 0
Maine 2, Jacksonville 1
Worcester 6, Trois-Rivieres 2
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Norfolk 3, South Carolina 0
Allen 6, Rapid City 5, SO
Idaho 3, Adirondack 2
Thursday
No games scheduled
Today
Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at KOMETS, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.
Iowa at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
Monday
No games scheduled
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story