MLS

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Eastern Conference

Sat.: No. 7 New York at No. 2 Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Sun.: No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 New York City, 3 p.m.

Tue.: No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Sat.: No. 6 Vancouver at No. 3 Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Sun.: No. 5 Minnesota at No. 4 Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Tue.: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Eastern Conference

Nov. 25-30

Nov. 30: No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, TBD

Western Conference

Nov. 25-30

Nov. 25: No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

Eastern Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western Conference

Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

MLS CUP

Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.