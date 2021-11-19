TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Spencer Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Jake Kumerow from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated LB Markus Bailey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB John Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated K Greg Zuerlein from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Johnson and CB Parnell Motley from the practice squad. Activated CB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Marcus Kemp on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Benardrick McKinney to the active roster. Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Carlos Davis to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY

NHL

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Ben McCartney to Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund from Providence (AHL) to Maine ECHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled F Cole Caufield from Laval (AHL). Reassigned F Alex Belzile to Laval.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned F Andrew Agozzino to Belleville (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Springfield (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived F Justin Bailey.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Trois-Rivieres F Cedric Montminy for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for game misconduct for charging in a game against Worcester on Nov. 17. Fined Maine F Mathew Santos for an unpenalized spearing infraction in a game against Jacksonville on Nov. 17.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Kyle Thacker.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Sean Bonar and F Marcus Ortiz. Loaned Fs Tyler Busch and Matt Boudens to Henderson (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Returned F Anthony Rinaldi to Greenville.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Logan Lambdin from reserve.