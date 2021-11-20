The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Saturday, November 20, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 12 5 .706
Philadelphia 9 7 .563
New York 8 7 .533 3
Boston 8 8 .500
Toronto 7 9 .438

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 11 5 .688
Washington 10 5 .667 ½
Charlotte 10 7 .588
Atlanta 7 9 .438 4
Orlando 4 12 .250 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 5 .688
Cleveland 9 8 .529
Milwaukee 8 8 .500 3
Indiana 6 11 .353
Detroit 4 11 .267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 9 5 .643
Memphis 8 7 .533
San Antonio 4 11 .267
New Orleans 3 14 .176
Houston 1 14 .067

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 10 5 .667
Denver 9 7 .563
Portland 8 8 .500
Oklahoma City 6 9 .400 4
Minnesota 6 9 .400 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 14 2 .875
Phoenix 11 3 .786 2
L.A. Clippers 9 7 .563 5
L.A. Lakers 8 9 .471
Sacramento 6 9 .400

Wednesday

Charlotte 97, Washington 87

Detroit 97, Indiana 89

Atlanta 110, Boston 99

Brooklyn 109, Cleveland 99

Miami 113, New Orleans 98

Milwaukee 109, L.A. Lakers 102

Orlando 104, New York 98

Oklahoma City 101, Houston 89

Minnesota 107, Sacramento 97

Portland 112, Chicago 107

Phoenix 105, Dallas 98

Thursday

Golden State 104, Cleveland 89

Miami 112, Washington 97

Memphis 120, L.A. Clippers 108

Minnesota 115, San Antonio 90

Philadelphia 103, Denver 89

Utah 119, Toronto 103

Friday

Golden State 105, Detroit 102

Charlotte 121, Indiana 118

Boston 130, L.A. Lakers 108

Brooklyn 115, Orlando 113

New Orleans 94, L.A. Clippers 81

Milwaukee 96, Oklahoma City 89

Chicago 114, Denver 108

Dallas at Phoenix, late

Toronto at Sacramento, late

Today

Houston at New York, 5 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE 121,

INDIANA 118

INDIANA (118): Duarte 3-5 0-0 6, Sabonis 3-6 2-4 8, Turner 1-5 2-2 4, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, LeVert 3-8 0-0 6, Craig 5-9 3-4 14, K.Martin 3-8 0-0 7, Bitadze 3-8 4-8 11, Lamb 6-9 7-7 23, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, Holiday 2-5 0-0 5, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6, Wanamaker 3-7 5-5 12. Totals 41-88 25-32 118.

CHARLOTTE (121): Bridges 4-10 4-4 14, Hayward 9-15 6-7 25, Plumlee 2-3 1-2 5, Ball 12-22 4-4 32, Rozier 4-9 2-3 10, C.Martin 5-7 1-2 12, McDaniels 2-2 0-0 5, Oubre Jr. 6-11 1-2 16, Richards 0-1 1-2 1, Smith 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 44-81 21-28 121.

Indiana 22 26 37 33 118
Charlotte 27 36 35 23 121

3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-36 (Lamb 4-7, Brogdon 2-5, K.Martin 1-2, Wanamaker 1-3, Bitadze 1-4, Craig 1-4, Holiday 1-4, Turner 0-2, Sabonis 0-3, Duarte 0-1, LeVert 0-1), Charlotte 12-31 (Ball 4-9, Oubre Jr. 3-7, Bridges 2-5, Hayward 1-4, Rozier 0-4, C.Martin 1-1, McDaniels 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 38 (Craig 7), Charlotte 45 (Ball 11). Assists—Indiana 19 (Lamb 5), Charlotte 28 (Ball 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 24, Charlotte 26. A—16,787 (19,077).

CHICAGO 114,

DENVER 108

CHICAGO (114): Caruso 1-8 2-2 4, DeRozan 7-21 12-12 26, Bradley 3-3 2-2 8, Ball 3-9 0-0 7, LaVine 14-24 4-4 36, Jones Jr. 7-10 2-2 16, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 10, Jav.Green 1-3 2-2 5, White 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 41-93 24-24 114.

DENVER (108): Barton 9-16 2-3 23, Gordon 10-12 7-9 28, Je.Green 3-10 2-2 9, Morris 3-10 0-0 6, Rivers 3-5 1-2 9, JaM.Green 1-6 0-0 2, Dozier 3-7 2-2 9, Campazzo 5-9 2-2 16, Hyland 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 39-82 16-20 108.

Chicago 30 23 35 26 114
Denver 30 22 26 30 108

3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-31 (LaVine 4-9, Dosunmu 2-4, Ball 1-6, DeRozan 0-2, White 0-3, Caruso 0-5, Jav.Green 1-1, Jones Jr. 0-1), Denver 14-37 (Campazzo 4-5, Barton 3-8, Rivers 2-4, Hyland 2-5, Gordon 1-2, Dozier 1-3, Je.Green 1-4, JaM.Green 0-3, Morris 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 50 (Jav.Green 9), Denver 38 (Dozier 10). Assists—Chicago 19 (Ball 6), Denver 24 (Morris 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Denver 22. A—19,520 (19,520).

G League

Thursday

Maine 86, Capital City 79

Motor City 111, Windy City 103

Texas 115, Memphis 99

Austin 99, Mexico City 91

Oklahoma City 108, Agua Caliente 100

Friday

Maine 118, Capital City 91

Delaware 109, College Park 101

Lakeland 83, Greensboro 82

Raptors 106, Long Island 98

Wisconsin 111, MAD ANTS 108

Santa Cruz 116, Salt Lake City 111

Today

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Gr. Valley at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

Delaware at College Park, 2 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 6 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

HERD 111,

MAD ANTS 108

FORT WAYNE (108): Anderson 4-17 1-1 12, Taylor 11-20 0-0 23, Boatwright 5-12 0-0 15, Washington Jr. 10-32 3-4 27, Jarreau 3-9 3-4 12, Hinton 4-10 0-0 9, Jackson 3-9 0-1 6, Miles Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Domingo 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 42-112 7-10 108.

WISCONSIN (111): Kalaitzakis 5-11 3-4 15, Gabriel 7-12 1-2 19, Mamukelashvilli 5-12 0-0 11, Tucker 5-12 2-2 18, Waters 3-14 0-0 8, Lecque 4-8 1-1 11, Jones 1-5 0-1 2, Gilmore 1-1 0-0 2, Cunliffe 3-8 3-3 13, Wigginton 4-10 1-1 10, Larrier 0-3 0-0 0, DeLaurier 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-98 11-14 111.

Fort Wayne 30 35 16 27 108
Wisconsin 26 25 29 28 111

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 11-44 (Anderson 2-10, Taylor 1-3, Boatwright 5-10, Washington Jr. 2-14, Jarreau 0-1, Hinton 1-5, Jackson 0-1), Wisconsin 17-46 ( Kalaitzakis 2-5, Gabriel 3-4, Mamukelashvilli 1-3, Tucker 4-6, Waters 2-10, Lecque 2-5, Cunliffe 3-8, Wigginton 0-3, Larrier 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 64 (Taylor 20), Wisconsin 52 (Jones 11). Assists—Fort Wayne 22 (Jarreau 6), Wisconsin 24 (4 tied with 4). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Wisconsin 16. A—2,272.

