Saturday, November 20, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Boston
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Washington
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|Charlotte
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Orlando
|4
|12
|.250
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Milwaukee
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Indiana
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
|Detroit
|4
|11
|.267
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Memphis
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|San Antonio
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|New Orleans
|3
|14
|.176
|7½
|Houston
|1
|14
|.067
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Denver
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Portland
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|4
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|14
|2
|.875
|—
|Phoenix
|11
|3
|.786
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|9
|7
|.563
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|9
|.471
|6½
|Sacramento
|6
|9
|.400
|7½
Wednesday
Charlotte 97, Washington 87
Detroit 97, Indiana 89
Atlanta 110, Boston 99
Brooklyn 109, Cleveland 99
Miami 113, New Orleans 98
Milwaukee 109, L.A. Lakers 102
Orlando 104, New York 98
Oklahoma City 101, Houston 89
Minnesota 107, Sacramento 97
Portland 112, Chicago 107
Phoenix 105, Dallas 98
Thursday
Golden State 104, Cleveland 89
Miami 112, Washington 97
Memphis 120, L.A. Clippers 108
Minnesota 115, San Antonio 90
Philadelphia 103, Denver 89
Utah 119, Toronto 103
Friday
Golden State 105, Detroit 102
Charlotte 121, Indiana 118
Boston 130, L.A. Lakers 108
Brooklyn 115, Orlando 113
New Orleans 94, L.A. Clippers 81
Milwaukee 96, Oklahoma City 89
Chicago 114, Denver 108
Dallas at Phoenix, late
Toronto at Sacramento, late
Today
Houston at New York, 5 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
CHARLOTTE 121,
INDIANA 118
INDIANA (118): Duarte 3-5 0-0 6, Sabonis 3-6 2-4 8, Turner 1-5 2-2 4, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, LeVert 3-8 0-0 6, Craig 5-9 3-4 14, K.Martin 3-8 0-0 7, Bitadze 3-8 4-8 11, Lamb 6-9 7-7 23, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, Holiday 2-5 0-0 5, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6, Wanamaker 3-7 5-5 12. Totals 41-88 25-32 118.
CHARLOTTE (121): Bridges 4-10 4-4 14, Hayward 9-15 6-7 25, Plumlee 2-3 1-2 5, Ball 12-22 4-4 32, Rozier 4-9 2-3 10, C.Martin 5-7 1-2 12, McDaniels 2-2 0-0 5, Oubre Jr. 6-11 1-2 16, Richards 0-1 1-2 1, Smith 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 44-81 21-28 121.
|Indiana
|22
|26
|37
|33
|—
|118
|Charlotte
|27
|36
|35
|23
|—
|121
3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-36 (Lamb 4-7, Brogdon 2-5, K.Martin 1-2, Wanamaker 1-3, Bitadze 1-4, Craig 1-4, Holiday 1-4, Turner 0-2, Sabonis 0-3, Duarte 0-1, LeVert 0-1), Charlotte 12-31 (Ball 4-9, Oubre Jr. 3-7, Bridges 2-5, Hayward 1-4, Rozier 0-4, C.Martin 1-1, McDaniels 1-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 38 (Craig 7), Charlotte 45 (Ball 11). Assists—Indiana 19 (Lamb 5), Charlotte 28 (Ball 8). Total Fouls—Indiana 24, Charlotte 26. A—16,787 (19,077).
CHICAGO 114,
DENVER 108
CHICAGO (114): Caruso 1-8 2-2 4, DeRozan 7-21 12-12 26, Bradley 3-3 2-2 8, Ball 3-9 0-0 7, LaVine 14-24 4-4 36, Jones Jr. 7-10 2-2 16, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 10, Jav.Green 1-3 2-2 5, White 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 41-93 24-24 114.
DENVER (108): Barton 9-16 2-3 23, Gordon 10-12 7-9 28, Je.Green 3-10 2-2 9, Morris 3-10 0-0 6, Rivers 3-5 1-2 9, JaM.Green 1-6 0-0 2, Dozier 3-7 2-2 9, Campazzo 5-9 2-2 16, Hyland 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 39-82 16-20 108.
|Chicago
|30
|23
|35
|26
|—
|114
|Denver
|30
|22
|26
|30
|—
|108
3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-31 (LaVine 4-9, Dosunmu 2-4, Ball 1-6, DeRozan 0-2, White 0-3, Caruso 0-5, Jav.Green 1-1, Jones Jr. 0-1), Denver 14-37 (Campazzo 4-5, Barton 3-8, Rivers 2-4, Hyland 2-5, Gordon 1-2, Dozier 1-3, Je.Green 1-4, JaM.Green 0-3, Morris 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 50 (Jav.Green 9), Denver 38 (Dozier 10). Assists—Chicago 19 (Ball 6), Denver 24 (Morris 5). Total Fouls—Chicago 20, Denver 22. A—19,520 (19,520).
G League
Thursday
Maine 86, Capital City 79
Motor City 111, Windy City 103
Texas 115, Memphis 99
Austin 99, Mexico City 91
Oklahoma City 108, Agua Caliente 100
Friday
Maine 118, Capital City 91
Delaware 109, College Park 101
Lakeland 83, Greensboro 82
Raptors 106, Long Island 98
Wisconsin 111, MAD ANTS 108
Santa Cruz 116, Salt Lake City 111
Today
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Rio Gr. Valley at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
Delaware at College Park, 2 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 6 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
HERD 111,
MAD ANTS 108
FORT WAYNE (108): Anderson 4-17 1-1 12, Taylor 11-20 0-0 23, Boatwright 5-12 0-0 15, Washington Jr. 10-32 3-4 27, Jarreau 3-9 3-4 12, Hinton 4-10 0-0 9, Jackson 3-9 0-1 6, Miles Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Domingo 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 42-112 7-10 108.
WISCONSIN (111): Kalaitzakis 5-11 3-4 15, Gabriel 7-12 1-2 19, Mamukelashvilli 5-12 0-0 11, Tucker 5-12 2-2 18, Waters 3-14 0-0 8, Lecque 4-8 1-1 11, Jones 1-5 0-1 2, Gilmore 1-1 0-0 2, Cunliffe 3-8 3-3 13, Wigginton 4-10 1-1 10, Larrier 0-3 0-0 0, DeLaurier 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-98 11-14 111.
|Fort Wayne
|30
|35
|16
|27
|—
|108
|Wisconsin
|26
|25
|29
|28
|—
|111
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 11-44 (Anderson 2-10, Taylor 1-3, Boatwright 5-10, Washington Jr. 2-14, Jarreau 0-1, Hinton 1-5, Jackson 0-1), Wisconsin 17-46 ( Kalaitzakis 2-5, Gabriel 3-4, Mamukelashvilli 1-3, Tucker 4-6, Waters 2-10, Lecque 2-5, Cunliffe 3-8, Wigginton 0-3, Larrier 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 64 (Taylor 20), Wisconsin 52 (Jones 11). Assists—Fort Wayne 22 (Jarreau 6), Wisconsin 24 (4 tied with 4). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 19, Wisconsin 16. A—2,272.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story