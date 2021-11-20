The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Saturday, November 20, 2021 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

WEBER ST. 85,

BALL ST. 74

WEBER ST. (4-0): Jones 7-10 5-7 19, Carlson 1-1 0-0 2, Jawara 4-10 0-0 9, McEwen 11-19 3-6 30, Overton 2-5 9-10 13, Koehler 1-2 0-0 3, Porter 2-6 3-3 7, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Tew 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 20-26 85.

BALL ST. (1-3): Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Sparks 5-8 3-4 13, Bumbalough 4-13 3-3 14, Cochran 1-7 2-2 5, Jacobs 4-5 0-0 9, Pearson 5-9 1-1 12, Windham 2-7 5-5 11, Sellers 1-4 0-1 2, Jihad 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-60 15-17 74.

Halftime—Weber St. 35-33. 3-Point Goals—Weber St. 7-22 (McEwen 5-12, Koehler 1-2, Jawara 1-4, Jones 0-1, Porter 0-3), Ball St. 9-26 (Bumbalough 3-8, Windham 2-5, Jacobs 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Pearson 1-3, Cochran 1-4, Jihad 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Fouled Out—Thomas, Jacobs. Rebounds—Weber St. 34 (Jones 14), Ball St. 30 (Sparks 6). Assists—Weber St. 11 (Jones 4), Ball St. 14 (Cochran 5). Total Fouls—Weber St. 18, Ball St. 28. A—375. (11,500).

MINNESOTA 78, PFW 49

PFW (2-1): Kpedi 2-7 1-2 5, Planutis 0-4 0-0 0, Chong Qui 2-9 0-0 5, Godfrey 5-13 1-1 12, Pipkins 8-16 2-3 19, Billups 2-4 0-2 6, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-5 0-0 0, DeJurnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 4-8 49.

MINNESOTA (4-0): Battle 4-12 3-4 13, Curry 2-6 0-0 4, Loewe 4-8 3-3 12, Stephens 5-8 0-0 14, Willis 2-7 0-0 5, Sutherlin 7-7 5-8 19, Daniels 2-3 0-0 4, Thiam 1-4 2-2 4, Ogele 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Ramberg 1-1 1-1 3, Kern 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-18 78.

Halftime—Minnesota 31-26. 3-Point Goals—PFW 5-23 (Billups 2-4, Chong Qui 1-4, Godfrey 1-5, Pipkins 1-5, Peterson 0-1, Planutis 0-2, Walker 0-2), Minnesota 8-22 (Stephens 4-6, Battle 2-7, Loewe 1-3, Willis 1-5, Thiam 0-1). Rebounds—PFW 35 (Kpedi 9), Minnesota 34 (Sutherlin 7). Assists—PFW 6 (Chong Qui, Godfrey 2), Minnesota 16 (Loewe, Willis 5). Total Fouls—PFW 17, Minnesota 10. A—9,451 (14,625).

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 7 0 335 140 9 1 463 202
Michigan St. 6 1 218 163 9 1 346 225
Michigan 6 1 206 127 9 1 347 161
Penn St. 3 4 150 121 6 4 260 171
Maryland 2 5 140 274 5 5 269 314
Rutgers 2 5 107 193 5 5 230 227
Indiana 0 7 73 237 2 8 186 320

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 5 2 195 84 7 3 262 146
Iowa 5 2 166 125 8 2 247 163
Minnesota 4 3 184 152 6 4 255 192
Purdue 4 3 162 177 6 4 254 225
Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216
Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209
Northwestern 1 6 89 227 3 7 171 269

Today

Michigan St. at Ohio St., noon

Purdue at Northwestern, noon

Rutgers at Penn St., noon

Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (OH) 5 2 210 128 6 5 302 238
Kent St. 4 2 222 250 5 5 315 368
Ohio 3 4 206 202 3 8 261 343
Buffalo 2 5 216 242 4 7 348 339
Akron 1 5 148 209 2 8 224 387
Bowl. Green 1 6 170 278 3 8 236 358

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 6 1 232 212 8 3 348 360
C. Michigan 5 2 244 194 7 4 365 304
E. Michigan 4 3 219 205 7 4 362 303
Toledo 4 3 232 167 6 5 361 238
W. Michigan 3 4 219 231 6 5 328 322
Ball St. 3 4 189 189 5 6 273 315

Tuesday

Toledo 35, Ohio 23

E. Michigan 22, W. Michigan 21

Miami (Ohio) 34, Bowling Green 7

Wednesday

N. Illinois 33, Buffalo 27, OT

Cent. Michigan 37, Ball St. 17

Today

Kent St. at Akron, noon

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 239 104 10 0 392 162
Houston 7 0 279 163 9 1 389 208
SMU 4 2 244 167 8 2 416 259
E Carolina 4 2 196 126 6 4 305 245
UCF 4 3 186 185 6 4 320 272
Tulsa 3 3 134 166 4 6 235 288
Memphis 2 4 159 165 5 5 315 292
Navy 2 4 135 168 2 7 151 274
Temple 1 5 69 248 3 7 172 368
S Florida 1 5 166 215 2 8 251 354
Tulane 0 6 112 212 1 9 258 361

Friday

Memphis at Houston, late

Today

South Florida at Tulane, Noon

SMU at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wake Forest 6 1 294 209 9 1 447 291
Clemson 5 2 148 133 7 3 244 153
NC State 4 2 188 131 7 3 322 189
Louisville 4 4 266 191 6 5 362 272
Florida St. 3 4 170 207 4 6 284 271
Boston Coll. 2 4 98 134 6 4 263 199
Syracuse 2 4 146 173 5 5 268 244

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 1 225 135 8 2 435 227
Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 4 353 305
Miami 3 3 200 200 5 5 324 305
North Carolina 4 4 280 270 5 5 373 331
Virginia Tech 3 3 137 130 5 5 243 213
Georgia Tech 2 6 222 263 3 7 288 302
Duke 0 7 109 326 3 8 264 430

Thursday

Louisville 62, Duke 22

Today

Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon

Florida St. at Boston College, Noon

Wofford at North Carolina, Noon

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 6 1 261 194 9 1 400 245
Oklahoma St. 6 1 250 105 9 1 322 164
Baylor 5 2 221 148 8 2 354 199
Kansas St. 4 3 196 164 7 3 289 211
Iowa St. 4 3 244 165 6 4 325 205
Texas Tech 3 4 216 271 6 4 336 335
TCU 2 5 186 266 4 6 299 343
Texas 2 5 261 267 4 6 378 325
West Virginia 2 5 140 190 4 6 257 241
Kansas 1 6 121 326 2 8 193 441

Today

Texas at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 6 1 239 167 9 1 353 226
Oregon St. 4 3 232 206 6 4 340 263
Washington St. 4 3 171 189 5 5 257 260
Washington 3 4 159 165 4 6 228 212
California 2 4 115 114 3 6 206 200
Stanford 2 6 172 256 3 7 220 303

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah 6 1 269 162 7 3 357 238
Arizona St. 5 2 213 161 7 3 308 212
UCLA 4 3 215 197 6 4 334 274
USC 3 4 220 222 4 5 266 260
Colorado 2 5 150 228 3 7 192 275
Arizona 1 6 124 212 1 9 173 295

Friday

Arizona at Washington St., late

Today

Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

California at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 8 0 321 66 10 0 387 76
Kentucky 5 3 219 195 7 3 292 228
Tennessee 3 4 233 248 5 5 361 295
Missouri 2 4 140 231 5 5 315 359
Florida 2 5 188 188 5 5 335 274
S Carolina 2 5 146 213 5 5 235 244
Vanderbilt 0 6 71 241 2 8 151 354

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 1 232 138 9 1 446 182
Mississippi 4 2 184 186 8 2 369 262
Texas A&M 4 3 191 144 7 3 276 161
Mississippi St. 4 3 207 187 6 4 295 262
Arkansas 3 3 141 178 7 3 309 229
Auburn 3 3 140 159 6 4 316 221
LSU 2 5 161 200 4 6 271 266

Today

Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon

New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon

Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon

Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon

Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.

Soccer

MEN

NAIA TOURNAMENT

Thursday

Indiana Tech 4, Warner Pacific 0

William Penn 3, Milligan 1

Today

Indiana Tech vs. William Penn, 1 p.m.

Share this article

Share
Email story

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  