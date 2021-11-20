Saturday, November 20, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
WEBER ST. 85,
BALL ST. 74
WEBER ST. (4-0): Jones 7-10 5-7 19, Carlson 1-1 0-0 2, Jawara 4-10 0-0 9, McEwen 11-19 3-6 30, Overton 2-5 9-10 13, Koehler 1-2 0-0 3, Porter 2-6 3-3 7, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Tew 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 20-26 85.
BALL ST. (1-3): Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Sparks 5-8 3-4 13, Bumbalough 4-13 3-3 14, Cochran 1-7 2-2 5, Jacobs 4-5 0-0 9, Pearson 5-9 1-1 12, Windham 2-7 5-5 11, Sellers 1-4 0-1 2, Jihad 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-60 15-17 74.
Halftime—Weber St. 35-33. 3-Point Goals—Weber St. 7-22 (McEwen 5-12, Koehler 1-2, Jawara 1-4, Jones 0-1, Porter 0-3), Ball St. 9-26 (Bumbalough 3-8, Windham 2-5, Jacobs 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Pearson 1-3, Cochran 1-4, Jihad 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Fouled Out—Thomas, Jacobs. Rebounds—Weber St. 34 (Jones 14), Ball St. 30 (Sparks 6). Assists—Weber St. 11 (Jones 4), Ball St. 14 (Cochran 5). Total Fouls—Weber St. 18, Ball St. 28. A—375. (11,500).
MINNESOTA 78, PFW 49
PFW (2-1): Kpedi 2-7 1-2 5, Planutis 0-4 0-0 0, Chong Qui 2-9 0-0 5, Godfrey 5-13 1-1 12, Pipkins 8-16 2-3 19, Billups 2-4 0-2 6, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-5 0-0 0, DeJurnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 4-8 49.
MINNESOTA (4-0): Battle 4-12 3-4 13, Curry 2-6 0-0 4, Loewe 4-8 3-3 12, Stephens 5-8 0-0 14, Willis 2-7 0-0 5, Sutherlin 7-7 5-8 19, Daniels 2-3 0-0 4, Thiam 1-4 2-2 4, Ogele 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Ramberg 1-1 1-1 3, Kern 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-18 78.
Halftime—Minnesota 31-26. 3-Point Goals—PFW 5-23 (Billups 2-4, Chong Qui 1-4, Godfrey 1-5, Pipkins 1-5, Peterson 0-1, Planutis 0-2, Walker 0-2), Minnesota 8-22 (Stephens 4-6, Battle 2-7, Loewe 1-3, Willis 1-5, Thiam 0-1). Rebounds—PFW 35 (Kpedi 9), Minnesota 34 (Sutherlin 7). Assists—PFW 6 (Chong Qui, Godfrey 2), Minnesota 16 (Loewe, Willis 5). Total Fouls—PFW 17, Minnesota 10. A—9,451 (14,625).
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|7
|0
|335
|140
|9
|1
|463
|202
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|218
|163
|9
|1
|346
|225
|Michigan
|6
|1
|206
|127
|9
|1
|347
|161
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|150
|121
|6
|4
|260
|171
|Maryland
|2
|5
|140
|274
|5
|5
|269
|314
|Rutgers
|2
|5
|107
|193
|5
|5
|230
|227
|Indiana
|0
|7
|73
|237
|2
|8
|186
|320
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|5
|2
|195
|84
|7
|3
|262
|146
|Iowa
|5
|2
|166
|125
|8
|2
|247
|163
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|184
|152
|6
|4
|255
|192
|Purdue
|4
|3
|162
|177
|6
|4
|254
|225
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
|Northwestern
|1
|6
|89
|227
|3
|7
|171
|269
Today
Michigan St. at Ohio St., noon
Purdue at Northwestern, noon
Rutgers at Penn St., noon
Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (OH)
|5
|2
|210
|128
|6
|5
|302
|238
|Kent St.
|4
|2
|222
|250
|5
|5
|315
|368
|Ohio
|3
|4
|206
|202
|3
|8
|261
|343
|Buffalo
|2
|5
|216
|242
|4
|7
|348
|339
|Akron
|1
|5
|148
|209
|2
|8
|224
|387
|Bowl. Green
|1
|6
|170
|278
|3
|8
|236
|358
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|1
|232
|212
|8
|3
|348
|360
|C. Michigan
|5
|2
|244
|194
|7
|4
|365
|304
|E. Michigan
|4
|3
|219
|205
|7
|4
|362
|303
|Toledo
|4
|3
|232
|167
|6
|5
|361
|238
|W. Michigan
|3
|4
|219
|231
|6
|5
|328
|322
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|189
|189
|5
|6
|273
|315
Tuesday
Toledo 35, Ohio 23
E. Michigan 22, W. Michigan 21
Miami (Ohio) 34, Bowling Green 7
Wednesday
N. Illinois 33, Buffalo 27, OT
Cent. Michigan 37, Ball St. 17
Today
Kent St. at Akron, noon
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|239
|104
|10
|0
|392
|162
|Houston
|7
|0
|279
|163
|9
|1
|389
|208
|SMU
|4
|2
|244
|167
|8
|2
|416
|259
|E Carolina
|4
|2
|196
|126
|6
|4
|305
|245
|UCF
|4
|3
|186
|185
|6
|4
|320
|272
|Tulsa
|3
|3
|134
|166
|4
|6
|235
|288
|Memphis
|2
|4
|159
|165
|5
|5
|315
|292
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|7
|151
|274
|Temple
|1
|5
|69
|248
|3
|7
|172
|368
|S Florida
|1
|5
|166
|215
|2
|8
|251
|354
|Tulane
|0
|6
|112
|212
|1
|9
|258
|361
Friday
Memphis at Houston, late
Today
South Florida at Tulane, Noon
SMU at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|6
|1
|294
|209
|9
|1
|447
|291
|Clemson
|5
|2
|148
|133
|7
|3
|244
|153
|NC State
|4
|2
|188
|131
|7
|3
|322
|189
|Louisville
|4
|4
|266
|191
|6
|5
|362
|272
|Florida St.
|3
|4
|170
|207
|4
|6
|284
|271
|Boston Coll.
|2
|4
|98
|134
|6
|4
|263
|199
|Syracuse
|2
|4
|146
|173
|5
|5
|268
|244
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|5
|1
|225
|135
|8
|2
|435
|227
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|4
|353
|305
|Miami
|3
|3
|200
|200
|5
|5
|324
|305
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|280
|270
|5
|5
|373
|331
|Virginia Tech
|3
|3
|137
|130
|5
|5
|243
|213
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|222
|263
|3
|7
|288
|302
|Duke
|0
|7
|109
|326
|3
|8
|264
|430
Thursday
Louisville 62, Duke 22
Today
Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon
Florida St. at Boston College, Noon
Wofford at North Carolina, Noon
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|1
|261
|194
|9
|1
|400
|245
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|1
|250
|105
|9
|1
|322
|164
|Baylor
|5
|2
|221
|148
|8
|2
|354
|199
|Kansas St.
|4
|3
|196
|164
|7
|3
|289
|211
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|244
|165
|6
|4
|325
|205
|Texas Tech
|3
|4
|216
|271
|6
|4
|336
|335
|TCU
|2
|5
|186
|266
|4
|6
|299
|343
|Texas
|2
|5
|261
|267
|4
|6
|378
|325
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|140
|190
|4
|6
|257
|241
|Kansas
|1
|6
|121
|326
|2
|8
|193
|441
Today
Texas at West Virginia, Noon
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|6
|1
|239
|167
|9
|1
|353
|226
|Oregon St.
|4
|3
|232
|206
|6
|4
|340
|263
|Washington St.
|4
|3
|171
|189
|5
|5
|257
|260
|Washington
|3
|4
|159
|165
|4
|6
|228
|212
|California
|2
|4
|115
|114
|3
|6
|206
|200
|Stanford
|2
|6
|172
|256
|3
|7
|220
|303
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|6
|1
|269
|162
|7
|3
|357
|238
|Arizona St.
|5
|2
|213
|161
|7
|3
|308
|212
|UCLA
|4
|3
|215
|197
|6
|4
|334
|274
|USC
|3
|4
|220
|222
|4
|5
|266
|260
|Colorado
|2
|5
|150
|228
|3
|7
|192
|275
|Arizona
|1
|6
|124
|212
|1
|9
|173
|295
Friday
Arizona at Washington St., late
Today
Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
California at Stanford, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|321
|66
|10
|0
|387
|76
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|219
|195
|7
|3
|292
|228
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|233
|248
|5
|5
|361
|295
|Missouri
|2
|4
|140
|231
|5
|5
|315
|359
|Florida
|2
|5
|188
|188
|5
|5
|335
|274
|S Carolina
|2
|5
|146
|213
|5
|5
|235
|244
|Vanderbilt
|0
|6
|71
|241
|2
|8
|151
|354
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|1
|232
|138
|9
|1
|446
|182
|Mississippi
|4
|2
|184
|186
|8
|2
|369
|262
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|191
|144
|7
|3
|276
|161
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|207
|187
|6
|4
|295
|262
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|141
|178
|7
|3
|309
|229
|Auburn
|3
|3
|140
|159
|6
|4
|316
|221
|LSU
|2
|5
|161
|200
|4
|6
|271
|266
Today
Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon
New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon
Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon
Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon
Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.
Soccer
MEN
NAIA TOURNAMENT
Thursday
Indiana Tech 4, Warner Pacific 0
William Penn 3, Milligan 1
Today
Indiana Tech vs. William Penn, 1 p.m.
