Saturday, November 20, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|17
|12
|2
|3
|27
|66
|43
|Toronto
|18
|12
|5
|1
|25
|48
|43
|Tampa Bay
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|47
|43
|Detroit
|19
|8
|9
|2
|18
|53
|65
|Boston
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|41
|37
|Buffalo
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|45
|49
|Montreal
|19
|4
|13
|2
|10
|38
|67
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|15
|13
|2
|0
|26
|51
|28
|Washington
|17
|10
|2
|5
|25
|58
|39
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|46
|47
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|41
|39
|Columbus
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|48
|44
|New Jersey
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|43
|46
|Pittsburgh
|16
|6
|6
|4
|16
|49
|51
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|29
|39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|5
|0
|22
|56
|49
|Winnipeg
|16
|9
|3
|4
|22
|52
|42
|St. Louis
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|55
|43
|Nashville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|44
|42
|Colorado
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|47
|41
|Dallas
|15
|6
|7
|2
|14
|39
|50
|Chicago
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|37
|53
|Arizona
|17
|2
|13
|2
|6
|30
|67
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|16
|12
|4
|0
|24
|63
|48
|Calgary
|17
|9
|3
|5
|23
|54
|34
|Anaheim
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|61
|48
|Vegas
|17
|10
|7
|0
|20
|54
|52
|Los Angeles
|16
|8
|6
|2
|18
|42
|39
|San Jose
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|44
|46
|Vancouver
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|43
|59
|Seattle
|16
|4
|11
|1
|9
|44
|59
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Thursday
Pittsburgh 6, Montreal 0
Calgary 5, Buffalo 0
Toronto 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Florida 4, New Jersey 1
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
St. Louis 4, San Jose 1
Minnesota 7, Dallas 2
Columbus 5, Arizona 4, SO
Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Carolina 2, Anaheim 1
Vegas 5, Detroit 2
Nashville at Ottawa, ppd.
Friday
Colorado at Seattle, late
Winnipeg at Vancouver, late
Today
Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.
LATE THURSDAY
VEGAS 5, DETROIT 2
|Detroit
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Vegas
|0
|4
|1
|—
|5
First Period—None. Penalties—DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 11:36; Raymond, DET (Tripping), 16:59.
Second Period—1, Vegas, Hague 3 (Dadonov, Pietrangelo), 3:31. 2, Vegas, Whitecloud 1 (Stone, Howden), 5:56. 3, Detroit, Smith 1 (Larkin, Fabbri), 10:19. 4, Vegas, Whitecloud 2 (Roy), 12:32. 5, Vegas, Cotter 2 (Kolesar), 19:06. Penalties—Hutton, LV (Fighting), 2:48; Erne, DET (Fighting), 2:48; McNabb, LV (Closing Hand on the Puck), 6:21.
Third Period—6, Vegas, Smith 6 (Janmark, Leschyshyn), 5:19. 7, Detroit, Veleno 2 (Gagner), 18:34. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 13-8-7—28. Vegas 8-14-10—32.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of 2.
Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 4-6-0 (22 shots-18 saves), Detroit, Nedeljkovic 4-3-2 (10-9). Vegas, Lehner 8-6-0 (28-26).
A—18,002 (17,367). T—2:20.
Referees—Gord Dwyer, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Ben O’Quinn.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|18
|42
|26
|Reading
|10
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|35
|31
|Maine
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|27
|Adirondack
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|28
|34
|Trois-Rivieres
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|31
|38
|Worcester
|10
|3
|6
|0
|1
|7
|29
|39
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|38
|31
|Norfolk
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|37
|37
|Atlanta
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|28
|22
|Orlando
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|35
|36
|S. Carolina
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|28
|Greenville
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|26
|28
|Jacksonville
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|8
|24
|31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|34
|22
|Toledo
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|49
|29
|Cincinnati
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|29
|31
|Kalamazoo
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|29
|28
|Wheeling
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|34
|38
|Indy
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|34
|39
|Iowa
|11
|2
|7
|2
|0
|6
|31
|56
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Idaho
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|34
|30
|Tulsa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|24
|15
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|33
|33
|Wichita
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Rapid City
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|28
|36
|Allen
|10
|3
|5
|2
|0
|8
|34
|47
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Jacksonville 4, Maine 3, OT
Newfoundland 3, Reading 2
Indy 5, Wheeling 2
Greenville 2, South Carolina 0
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1
Toledo 5, Iowa 1
Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1
KOMETS 4, Kalamazoo 2
Wichita at Tulsa, late
Allen at Rapid City, late
Adirondack at Idaho, late
Kansas City at Utah, late
Today
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.
Iowa at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
KOMETS 4, WINGS 2
|Kalamazoo
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Jones 2 (Jones, Graber), 5:32 (PP). 2, Fort Wayne, Barnaby 1 (King), 6:11. 3, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 1 (Bradford), 17:58. Penalties—Slaker Kal (tripping), 4:24; Taylor Kal (hooking), 9:50; Jordan Kal (roughing, roughing), 12:33; Ortiz Fw (roughing, roughing), 12:33; Miller Kal (cross-checking), 18:43.
2nd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 5 (Jermain, Ruddy), 6:03. Penalties—No Penalties.
3rd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 2 (Alvaro, Graber), 10:17 (PP). 6, Kalamazoo, Miller 4 (DeBrincat, Taylor), 11:09. Penalties—Graber Fw (cross-checking), 3:27; Ruddy Fw (high-sticking), 6:29; Vallati Kal (hooking), 10:10.
Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 18-10-13-41. Fort Wayne 15-8-8-31.
Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 0 / 2; Fort Wayne 2 / 4.
Goalies—Kalamazoo, Greaves 3-3-0-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 3-0-0-0 (41 shots-39 saves).
A—6,155.
Referee—Jack Young. Linesmen—Cameron Dykstra, Will Anderson.
