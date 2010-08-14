NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 17 12 2 3 27 66 43 Toronto 18 12 5 1 25 48 43 Tampa Bay 15 9 3 3 21 47 43 Detroit 19 8 9 2 18 53 65 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 16 7 7 2 16 45 49 Montreal 19 4 13 2 10 38 67 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 15 13 2 0 26 51 28 Washington 17 10 2 5 25 58 39 N.Y. Rangers 17 10 4 3 23 46 47 Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 41 39 Columbus 14 9 5 0 18 48 44 New Jersey 15 7 5 3 17 43 46 Pittsburgh 16 6 6 4 16 49 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 16 11 5 0 22 56 49 Winnipeg 16 9 3 4 22 52 42 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 55 43 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 Colorado 13 7 5 1 15 47 41 Dallas 15 6 7 2 14 39 50 Chicago 16 5 9 2 12 37 53 Arizona 17 2 13 2 6 30 67

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 16 12 4 0 24 63 48 Calgary 17 9 3 5 23 54 34 Anaheim 18 10 5 3 23 61 48 Vegas 17 10 7 0 20 54 52 Los Angeles 16 8 6 2 18 42 39 San Jose 16 8 7 1 17 44 46 Vancouver 17 5 10 2 12 43 59 Seattle 16 4 11 1 9 44 59

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Thursday

Pittsburgh 6, Montreal 0

Calgary 5, Buffalo 0

Toronto 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Florida 4, New Jersey 1

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

St. Louis 4, San Jose 1

Minnesota 7, Dallas 2

Columbus 5, Arizona 4, SO

Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Carolina 2, Anaheim 1

Vegas 5, Detroit 2

Nashville at Ottawa, ppd.

Friday

Colorado at Seattle, late

Winnipeg at Vancouver, late

Today

Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.

LATE THURSDAY

VEGAS 5, DETROIT 2

Detroit 0 1 1 — 2 Vegas 0 4 1 — 5

First Period—None. Penalties—DeKeyser, DET (Hooking), 11:36; Raymond, DET (Tripping), 16:59.

Second Period—1, Vegas, Hague 3 (Dadonov, Pietrangelo), 3:31. 2, Vegas, Whitecloud 1 (Stone, Howden), 5:56. 3, Detroit, Smith 1 (Larkin, Fabbri), 10:19. 4, Vegas, Whitecloud 2 (Roy), 12:32. 5, Vegas, Cotter 2 (Kolesar), 19:06. Penalties—Hutton, LV (Fighting), 2:48; Erne, DET (Fighting), 2:48; McNabb, LV (Closing Hand on the Puck), 6:21.

Third Period—6, Vegas, Smith 6 (Janmark, Leschyshyn), 5:19. 7, Detroit, Veleno 2 (Gagner), 18:34. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 13-8-7—28. Vegas 8-14-10—32.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 1; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies—Detroit, Greiss 4-6-0 (22 shots-18 saves), Detroit, Nedeljkovic 4-3-2 (10-9). Vegas, Lehner 8-6-0 (28-26).

A—18,002 (17,367). T—2:20.

Referees—Gord Dwyer, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Ben O’Quinn.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 11 9 2 0 0 18 42 26 Reading 10 5 2 2 1 13 35 31 Maine 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 27 Adirondack 10 4 5 1 0 9 28 34 Trois-Rivieres 10 4 6 0 0 8 31 38 Worcester 10 3 6 0 1 7 29 39

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 31 Norfolk 11 7 4 0 0 14 37 37 Atlanta 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 22 Orlando 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 36 S. Carolina 10 5 5 0 0 10 25 28 Greenville 10 4 6 0 0 8 26 28 Jacksonville 11 3 6 1 1 8 24 31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 10 7 2 1 0 15 34 22 Toledo 11 7 4 0 0 14 49 29 Cincinnati 11 6 5 0 0 12 29 31 Kalamazoo 9 5 4 0 0 10 29 28 Wheeling 10 5 5 0 0 10 34 38 Indy 11 4 6 0 1 9 34 39 Iowa 11 2 7 2 0 6 31 56

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 33 Idaho 12 7 5 0 0 14 34 30 Tulsa 8 6 2 0 0 12 24 15 Kansas City 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 33 Wichita 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 24 Rapid City 10 3 5 1 1 8 28 36 Allen 10 3 5 2 0 8 34 47

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Jacksonville 4, Maine 3, OT

Newfoundland 3, Reading 2

Indy 5, Wheeling 2

Greenville 2, South Carolina 0

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 5, Iowa 1

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1

KOMETS 4, Kalamazoo 2

Wichita at Tulsa, late

Allen at Rapid City, late

Adirondack at Idaho, late

Kansas City at Utah, late

Today

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at KOMETS, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

Iowa at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

KOMETS 4, WINGS 2

Kalamazoo 1 0 1 — 2 Fort Wayne 2 1 1 — 4

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Jones 2 (Jones, Graber), 5:32 (PP). 2, Fort Wayne, Barnaby 1 (King), 6:11. 3, Kalamazoo, Lambdin 1 (Bradford), 17:58. Penalties—Slaker Kal (tripping), 4:24; Taylor Kal (hooking), 9:50; Jordan Kal (roughing, roughing), 12:33; Ortiz Fw (roughing, roughing), 12:33; Miller Kal (cross-checking), 18:43.

2nd Period—4, Fort Wayne, Alvaro 5 (Jermain, Ruddy), 6:03. Penalties—No Penalties.

3rd Period—5, Fort Wayne, Petruzzelli 2 (Alvaro, Graber), 10:17 (PP). 6, Kalamazoo, Miller 4 (DeBrincat, Taylor), 11:09. Penalties—Graber Fw (cross-checking), 3:27; Ruddy Fw (high-sticking), 6:29; Vallati Kal (hooking), 10:10.

Shots on Goal—Kalamazoo 18-10-13-41. Fort Wayne 15-8-8-31.

Power Play Opportunities—Kalamazoo 0 / 2; Fort Wayne 2 / 4.

Goalies—Kalamazoo, Greaves 3-3-0-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 3-0-0-0 (41 shots-39 saves).

A—6,155.

Referee—Jack Young. Linesmen—Cameron Dykstra, Will Anderson.