TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad. Placed OLB Danny Trevathan on injured reserve. Promoted OLB Cassius Marsh from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Nick Chubb and RB Demetric Felton from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Tim Boyle from injured reserve. Waived CB Corey Ballentine. Signed OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad. Signed DL Montravius Adams to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Loaned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx to San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund from Providence (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned C Kevin Stenlund to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR Amari Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled Ds William Lagesson and Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL). Placed D Darnell Nurse on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Durzi from Ontario (AHL). Returned D Austin Strand to Ontario.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Cole Smith to Milwaukee (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL). Returned F Sven Bartschi and D Daniil Miromanov to Henderson.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned F Nick Merkley to San Jose (AHL). Loaned F Jeffrey Viel to San Jose.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Loaned C Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned F Justin Bailey to Abbotsford (AHL).

ECHL

CINCINATTI CYCLONES — Acquired D Kyle Thacker. Activated D Jack Van Boekel from injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Sean Bonar and F Marcus Ortiz to standard player contracts. Activated F Nick Jermain from commissioner’s exempt list.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Adam Parsells and F C.J. Eick from reserve. Placed F Colton Heffley and D Kirill Chayka on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Chris Martenet from commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Brandon Schultz from reserve.