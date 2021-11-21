Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|New York
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Boston
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Toronto
|8
|9
|.471
|4
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Miami
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Charlotte
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Atlanta
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Orlando
|4
|13
|.235
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Milwaukee
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Detroit
|4
|11
|.267
|6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Memphis
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|San Antonio
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|New Orleans
|3
|15
|.167
|7½
|Houston
|1
|15
|.063
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Denver
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Portland
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|14
|2
|.875
|—
|Phoenix
|12
|3
|.800
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|9
|7
|.563
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|9
|.471
|6½
|Sacramento
|6
|10
|.375
|8
Friday
Golden State 105, Detroit 102
Charlotte 121, Indiana 118
Boston 130, L.A. Lakers 108
Brooklyn 115, Orlando 113
New Orleans 94, L.A. Clippers 81
Milwaukee 96, Oklahoma City 89
Chicago 114, Denver 108
Phoenix 112, Dallas 104
Toronto 108, Sacramento 89
Saturday
New York 106, Houston 99
Indiana 111, New Orleans 94
Washington 103, Miami 100
Boston 111, Oklahoma City 105
Atlanta 115, Charlotte 105
Milwaukee 118, Orlando 108
Minnesota 138, Memphis 95
Philadelphia at Portland, late
Utah at Sacramento, late
Today
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Monday
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
INDIANA 111,
NEW ORLEANS 94
NEW ORLEANS (94): Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Ingram 4-14 3-3 12, Valanciunas 8-15 2-2 19, Alexander-Walker 2-9 2-2 6, Satoransky 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Marshall 3-8 8-8 14, Murphy III 2-2 2-2 8, Temple 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 2-7 0-0 4, Hernangomez 3-4 0-0 6, Alvarado 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 5-11 1-2 12. Totals 35-88 18-19 94.
INDIANA (111): Holiday 6-11 1-2 17, Sabonis 6-11 6-8 20, Turner 5-7 0-0 11, Brogdon 6-8 0-0 16, LeVert 2-7 0-0 5, Craig 3-5 0-0 7, Duarte 4-10 0-0 8, Martin 4-12 3-4 12, Bitadze 1-6 1-2 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 4, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6, Wanamaker 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-91 13-18 111.
|New Orleans
|19
|27
|18
|30
|—
|94
|Indiana
|32
|26
|38
|15
|—
|111
3-Point Goals—New Orleans 6-18 (Murphy III 2-2, Hart 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Lewis Jr. 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-2, Marshall 0-3, Alvardo 0-1, Satoransky 0-1. Valanciunas 1-1), Indiana 14-38 (Brogdon 4-6, Holiday 4-7, Sabonis 2-3, Craig 1-3, Martin 1-3, Turner 1-3, LeVert 1-4, Brissett 0-2, Bitadze 0-4, Lamb 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Duarte 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 52 (Valanciunas 13), Indiana 46 (Sabonis 10). Assists—New Orleans 17 (Alexander-Walker, Ingram 4), Indiana 28 (Sabonis 6). Total Fouls—New Orleans 14, Indiana 16. A—15,081 (20,000).
G League
Friday
Maine 118, Capital City 91
Delaware 109, College Park 101
Lakeland 83, Greensboro 82
Raptors 106, Long Island 98
Wisconsin 111, MAD ANTS 108
Santa Cruz 116, Salt Lake City 111
Saturday
Lakeland 111, Greensboro 107
Long Island 114, Raptors 110
South Bay 104, Oklahoma City 101
Rio Grande Valley 112, Mexico City 104
Today
Delaware at College Park, 2 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 6 p.m.
MAD ANTS at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday
Rio Grande Vall. at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
