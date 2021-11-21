The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 12 5 .706
New York 9 7 .563
Philadelphia 9 7 .563
Boston 9 8 .529 3
Toronto 8 9 .471 4

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 11 5 .688
Miami 11 6 .647 ½
Charlotte 10 8 .556 2
Atlanta 8 9 .471
Orlando 4 13 .235

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 5 .688
Cleveland 9 8 .529
Milwaukee 9 8 .529
Indiana 7 11 .389 5
Detroit 4 11 .267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 9 6 .600
Memphis 8 8 .500
San Antonio 4 11 .267 5
New Orleans 3 15 .167
Houston 1 15 .063

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 10 5 .667
Denver 9 7 .563
Portland 8 8 .500
Minnesota 7 9 .438
Oklahoma City 6 10 .375

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 14 2 .875
Phoenix 12 3 .800
L.A. Clippers 9 7 .563 5
L.A. Lakers 8 9 .471
Sacramento 6 10 .375 8

Friday

Golden State 105, Detroit 102

Charlotte 121, Indiana 118

Boston 130, L.A. Lakers 108

Brooklyn 115, Orlando 113

New Orleans 94, L.A. Clippers 81

Milwaukee 96, Oklahoma City 89

Chicago 114, Denver 108

Phoenix 112, Dallas 104

Toronto 108, Sacramento 89

Saturday

New York 106, Houston 99

Indiana 111, New Orleans 94

Washington 103, Miami 100

Boston 111, Oklahoma City 105

Atlanta 115, Charlotte 105

Milwaukee 118, Orlando 108

Minnesota 138, Memphis 95

Philadelphia at Portland, late

Utah at Sacramento, late

Today

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

INDIANA 111,

NEW ORLEANS 94

NEW ORLEANS (94): Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Ingram 4-14 3-3 12, Valanciunas 8-15 2-2 19, Alexander-Walker 2-9 2-2 6, Satoransky 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Marshall 3-8 8-8 14, Murphy III 2-2 2-2 8, Temple 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 2-7 0-0 4, Hernangomez 3-4 0-0 6, Alvarado 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 5-11 1-2 12. Totals 35-88 18-19 94.

INDIANA (111): Holiday 6-11 1-2 17, Sabonis 6-11 6-8 20, Turner 5-7 0-0 11, Brogdon 6-8 0-0 16, LeVert 2-7 0-0 5, Craig 3-5 0-0 7, Duarte 4-10 0-0 8, Martin 4-12 3-4 12, Bitadze 1-6 1-2 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 4, Brissett 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6, Wanamaker 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 42-91 13-18 111.

New Orleans 19 27 18 30 94
Indiana 32 26 38 15 111

3-Point Goals—New Orleans 6-18 (Murphy III 2-2, Hart 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Lewis Jr. 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-2, Marshall 0-3, Alvardo 0-1, Satoransky 0-1. Valanciunas 1-1), Indiana 14-38 (Brogdon 4-6, Holiday 4-7, Sabonis 2-3, Craig 1-3, Martin 1-3, Turner 1-3, LeVert 1-4, Brissett 0-2, Bitadze 0-4, Lamb 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Duarte 0-1). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—New Orleans 52 (Valanciunas 13), Indiana 46 (Sabonis 10). Assists—New Orleans 17 (Alexander-Walker, Ingram 4), Indiana 28 (Sabonis 6). Total Fouls—New Orleans 14, Indiana 16. A—15,081 (20,000).

G League

Friday

Maine 118, Capital City 91

Delaware 109, College Park 101

Lakeland 83, Greensboro 82

Raptors 106, Long Island 98

Wisconsin 111, MAD ANTS 108

Santa Cruz 116, Salt Lake City 111

Saturday

Lakeland 111, Greensboro 107

Long Island 114, Raptors 110

South Bay 104, Oklahoma City 101

Rio Grande Valley 112, Mexico City 104

Today

Delaware at College Park, 2 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 6 p.m.

MAD ANTS at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday

Rio Grande Vall. at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

