Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 280 135
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 161 296

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 2 0 .800 278 232
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 268 230
Jacksonville 2 7 0 .222 149 232
Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203
Cleveland 5 5 0 .500 231 241

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 241
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228
Las Vegas 5 4 0 .556 210 230
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195
Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
Washington 3 6 0 .333 185 246

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212
New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 205 193
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 216 180
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 221 211
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224
Detroit 0 8 1 .056 150 260

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 216 212
Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186

Nov. 18

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Today

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

