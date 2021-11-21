Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
GIRLS
NOBLESVILLE 69, HOMESTEAD 48
|Noblesville
|18
|19
|21
|11
|—
|69
|Homestead
|6
|10
|12
|20
|—
|48
Noblesville: K. Shoemaker 12, Ely 3, Shade 25, A. Shoemaker 6, Wilson 11, Tippner 6, Mendez 2, Smitherman 4
Homestead: Reust 4, Stock 3, Stephens 6, Patterson 24, Landrigan 3
BISHOP LUERS 55, MISSISSINEWA 42
|Bishop Luers
|13
|22
|17
|3
|—
|55
|Mississinewa
|8
|10
|10
|14
|—
|42
Bishop Luers: A. Parent 18, Rhodehamel 12, M. Parent 11, Eyrich 3, Burton 3, Zimmerman 2, Shank 6
Mississinewa: Catey 18, Stanley 2, Smith 15, Jones 2, Yeakle 2, Ramey 3
HERITAGE 54, BELLMONT 49
|Bellmont
|13
|16
|10
|10
|—
|49
|Heritage
|12
|11
|15
|16
|—
|54
Heritage: C. Bickel 11, K. Zelt 14, Schane 10, E. Bickel 17, A. Zelt 2
Bellmont: Scott 7, Keane 14, E. Bleke 7, Fuelling 8, R. Bleke 5, Cole 8
NORWELL 57, NORTHWOOD 23
|NorthWood
|9
|3
|6
|5
|—
|23
|Norwell
|20
|8
|22
|7
|—
|57
Norwell: Fueeling 13, Toliver 5, Todd 15, Norris 2, Johnson 15, Fuess 5, Tomasek 2
NorthWood: Edwards 3, Oman 3, Bonner 2, Redd 5, Bennett 2, Payne 8
HUNTINGTON NORTH 44,
NORTHFIELD 23
|Huntington N.
|17
|8
|11
|8
|—
|44
|Northfield
|2
|8
|1
|12
|—
|23
Huntington North: Double 15, Martz 3, Fields 4, Bailey 5, Sell 8, Campbell 2, Trout 2, Daugherty 5
Northfield: N/A 4, Dale 6, Hoover 2, Pennington 2, Holmes 9
ANGOLA 56, WEST NOBLE 33
|West Noble
|6
|10
|7
|10
|—
|33
|Angola
|18
|18
|16
|4
|—
|56
Angola: Snyder 7, Leach 14, Fee 4, Caswell 4, T. Stillman 14, L. Stillman 7, Oberlin 4, Rihard 2
West Noble: Mabie 12, Torres 10, S. Gross 6, Stoner 1, Cox 2, DeLong 2
TRITON 45, WAWASEE 37
|Triton
|14
|13
|4
|14
|—
|45
|Wawasee
|15
|10
|7
|5
|—
|37
Triton: Yates 5, Groves 2, Atkins 10, King 1, Viers 27
Wawasee: Shepherd 2, Carter 6, Horn 4, Smith 5, Haines 12, Doss 8
SCORES
Anderson 44, Connersville 39
Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Jeffersonville 31
Bloomington North 55, Covenant Chr. 29
Centerville 40, Knightstown 34
Christian Academy 44, Central Chr. 19
Concord 43, S. Bend Riley 7
Concordia 48, Adams Central 43
DeKalb 29, Central Noble 27
E. Chicago Central 52, Calumet 27
E. Noble 58, North Side 46
Ev. Memorial 64, Jasper 12
Fountain Central 45, S. Newton 19
Hamilton 45, S. Bend Career Academy 37
Heritage Christian 48, Guerin Catholic 44
Hobart 68, River Forest 54
Indpls Attucks 54, Monrovia 30
Indpls Cathedral 59, Indpls Roncalli 48
Indpls Chatard 56, Martinsville 45
Indpls Park Tudor 56, Marion 38
Indpls Ritter 57, Indpls Riverside 23
Jennings Co. 56, Greensburg 35
Kokomo 53, Carroll (Flora) 43
Kouts 60, Oregon-Davis 32
LaVille 28, Culver Academy 27
Lake Central 64, Hanover Central 16
Lanesville 50, W. Washington 2
Lawrence North 71, New Palestine 53
Liberty Chr. 38, Providence Cristo Rey 17
Linton 52, N. Daviess 17
Lowell 44, Griffith 36
Madison Shawe 45, Bloom. Lighthouse 6
Milan 47, Indiana Deaf 37
Mishawaka 57, Elkhart Christian 20
Mitchell 58, Barr-Reeve 25
Morgan Twp. 52, M.C. Marquette 38
Morristown 38, Oldenburg 31
Munster 47, Hammond Morton 38
N. Central (F’burg) 59, Eminence 45
N. Decatur 63, S. Decatur 48
N. Harrison 64, Scottsburg 60
N. Knox 44, Bloomfield 23
N. Miami 64, Clinton Central 48
New Prairie 57, LaPorte 27
Nokomis, Ill. 72, S’western (Shelby) 22
Northwestern 42, Cass 29
Pendleton Hts. 60, Frankton 34
Pioneer 49, Culver 31
Richmond 49, Logansport 36
Rochester 45, Maconaquah 39
Rushville 56, Beech Grove 11
S. Bend Clay 37, Bethany Christian 36
S. Ripley 33, Batesville 25
S. Spencer 64, Ev. Harrison 44
Shakamak 36, White River Valley 31
Shenandoah 45, Cambridge City 26
Sheridan 56, Elwood 10
Silver Creek 64, New Albany 39
Snider 64, Indpls N. Central 49
Southwestern (Han.) 60, S. Dearborn 56
Speedway 66, Indpls Shortridge 18
Springs Valley 57, Rock Creek Aca. 46
Switzerland Co. 46, Franklin Co. 40
Trinity Lutheran 55, Crothersville 25
Triton Central 63, Indpls Lutheran 11
Waldron 57, Rising Sun 15
Wapahani 66, Daleville 17
Washington 66, Tecumseh 60
Whitko 53, Southern Wells 35
Winchester 58, Jay Co. 47
Duneland-Northern Lakes Classic
Crown Point 40, Warsaw 19
Crown Point 47, Northridge 24
Northridge 53, Merrillville 37
Warsaw 50, Merrillville 44
Naperville Central Tournament
LaLumiere 62, Rockford Guilford, Ill. 37
Football
STATE FINALS
At Lucas Oil Stadium
Friday
CLASS A
Adams Central vs. Lutheran, noon
CLASS 3A
Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson So., 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Cathedral vs. Zionsville, 7 p.m.
Saturday
CLASS 2A
Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean, noon
CLASS 4A
Mount Vernon (Fortville) vs. Northridge, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Westfield vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.
LATE FRIDAY
ADAMS CENTRAL 42, NORTH JUDSON 7
|Adams Central
|13
|22
|7
|0
|—
|42
|North Judson
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
AC—Black 5 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—A. Currie 60 run (kick failed)
AC—A. Currie 87 run (Yergler pass from Black)
AC—Neuenschwander 48 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)
AC—Heyerly 22 run (T. Currie kick)
AC—Heyerly 9 run (T. Currie kick)
NJ—Allen 72 run (N/A kick)
