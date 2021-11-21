The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

GIRLS

NOBLESVILLE 69, HOMESTEAD 48

Noblesville 18 19 21 11 69
Homestead 6 10 12 20 48

Noblesville: K. Shoemaker 12, Ely 3, Shade 25, A. Shoemaker 6, Wilson 11, Tippner 6, Mendez 2, Smitherman 4

Homestead: Reust 4, Stock 3, Stephens 6, Patterson 24, Landrigan 3

BISHOP LUERS 55, MISSISSINEWA 42

Bishop Luers 13 22 17 3 55
Mississinewa 8 10 10 14 42

Bishop Luers: A. Parent 18, Rhodehamel 12, M. Parent 11, Eyrich 3, Burton 3, Zimmerman 2, Shank 6

Mississinewa: Catey 18, Stanley 2, Smith 15, Jones 2, Yeakle 2, Ramey 3

HERITAGE 54, BELLMONT 49

Bellmont 13 16 10 10 49
Heritage 12 11 15 16 54

Heritage: C. Bickel 11, K. Zelt 14, Schane 10, E. Bickel 17, A. Zelt 2

Bellmont: Scott 7, Keane 14, E. Bleke 7, Fuelling 8, R. Bleke 5, Cole 8

NORWELL 57, NORTHWOOD 23

NorthWood 9 3 6 5 23
Norwell 20 8 22 7 57

Norwell: Fueeling 13, Toliver 5, Todd 15, Norris 2, Johnson 15, Fuess 5, Tomasek 2

NorthWood: Edwards 3, Oman 3, Bonner 2, Redd 5, Bennett 2, Payne 8

HUNTINGTON NORTH 44,

NORTHFIELD 23

Huntington N. 17 8 11 8 44
Northfield 2 8 1 12 23

Huntington North: Double 15, Martz 3, Fields 4, Bailey 5, Sell 8, Campbell 2, Trout 2, Daugherty 5

Northfield: N/A 4, Dale 6, Hoover 2, Pennington 2, Holmes 9

ANGOLA 56, WEST NOBLE 33

West Noble 6 10 7 10 33
Angola 18 18 16 4 56

Angola: Snyder 7, Leach 14, Fee 4, Caswell 4, T. Stillman 14, L. Stillman 7, Oberlin 4, Rihard 2

West Noble: Mabie 12, Torres 10, S. Gross 6, Stoner 1, Cox 2, DeLong 2

TRITON 45, WAWASEE 37

Triton 14 13 4 14 45
Wawasee 15 10 7 5 37

Triton: Yates 5, Groves 2, Atkins 10, King 1, Viers 27

Wawasee: Shepherd 2, Carter 6, Horn 4, Smith 5, Haines 12, Doss 8

SCORES

Anderson 44, Connersville 39

Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Jeffersonville 31

Bloomington North 55, Covenant Chr. 29

Centerville 40, Knightstown 34

Christian Academy 44, Central Chr. 19

Concord 43, S. Bend Riley 7

Concordia 48, Adams Central 43

DeKalb 29, Central Noble 27

E. Chicago Central 52, Calumet 27

E. Noble 58, North Side 46

Ev. Memorial 64, Jasper 12

Fountain Central 45, S. Newton 19

Hamilton 45, S. Bend Career Academy 37

Heritage Christian 48, Guerin Catholic 44

Hobart 68, River Forest 54

Indpls Attucks 54, Monrovia 30

Indpls Cathedral 59, Indpls Roncalli 48

Indpls Chatard 56, Martinsville 45

Indpls Park Tudor 56, Marion 38

Indpls Ritter 57, Indpls Riverside 23

Jennings Co. 56, Greensburg 35

Kokomo 53, Carroll (Flora) 43

Kouts 60, Oregon-Davis 32

LaVille 28, Culver Academy 27

Lake Central 64, Hanover Central 16

Lanesville 50, W. Washington 2

Lawrence North 71, New Palestine 53

Liberty Chr. 38, Providence Cristo Rey 17

Linton 52, N. Daviess 17

Lowell 44, Griffith 36

Madison Shawe 45, Bloom. Lighthouse 6

Milan 47, Indiana Deaf 37

Mishawaka 57, Elkhart Christian 20

Mitchell 58, Barr-Reeve 25

Morgan Twp. 52, M.C. Marquette 38

Morristown 38, Oldenburg 31

Munster 47, Hammond Morton 38

N. Central (F’burg) 59, Eminence 45

N. Decatur 63, S. Decatur 48

N. Harrison 64, Scottsburg 60

N. Knox 44, Bloomfield 23

N. Miami 64, Clinton Central 48

New Prairie 57, LaPorte 27

Nokomis, Ill. 72, S’western (Shelby) 22

Northwestern 42, Cass 29

Pendleton Hts. 60, Frankton 34

Pioneer 49, Culver 31

Richmond 49, Logansport 36

Rochester 45, Maconaquah 39

Rushville 56, Beech Grove 11

S. Bend Clay 37, Bethany Christian 36

S. Ripley 33, Batesville 25

S. Spencer 64, Ev. Harrison 44

Shakamak 36, White River Valley 31

Shenandoah 45, Cambridge City 26

Sheridan 56, Elwood 10

Silver Creek 64, New Albany 39

Snider 64, Indpls N. Central 49

Southwestern (Han.) 60, S. Dearborn 56

Speedway 66, Indpls Shortridge 18

Springs Valley 57, Rock Creek Aca. 46

Switzerland Co. 46, Franklin Co. 40

Trinity Lutheran 55, Crothersville 25

Triton Central 63, Indpls Lutheran 11

Waldron 57, Rising Sun 15

Wapahani 66, Daleville 17

Washington 66, Tecumseh 60

Whitko 53, Southern Wells 35

Winchester 58, Jay Co. 47

Duneland-Northern Lakes Classic

Crown Point 40, Warsaw 19

Crown Point 47, Northridge 24

Northridge 53, Merrillville 37

Warsaw 50, Merrillville 44

Naperville Central Tournament

LaLumiere 62, Rockford Guilford, Ill. 37

Football

STATE FINALS

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday

CLASS A

Adams Central vs. Lutheran, noon

CLASS 3A

Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson So., 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Cathedral vs. Zionsville, 7 p.m.

Saturday

CLASS 2A

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean, noon

CLASS 4A

Mount Vernon (Fortville) vs. Northridge, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Westfield vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.

LATE FRIDAY

ADAMS CENTRAL 42, NORTH JUDSON 7

Adams Central 13 22 7 0 42
North Judson 0 0 0 7 7

AC—Black 5 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—A. Currie 60 run (kick failed)

AC—A. Currie 87 run (Yergler pass from Black)

AC—Neuenschwander 48 pass from Black (T. Currie kick)

AC—Heyerly 22 run (T. Currie kick)

AC—Heyerly 9 run (T. Currie kick)

NJ—Allen 72 run (N/A kick)

