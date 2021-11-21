NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 Toronto 19 12 6 1 25 48 45 Tampa Bay 16 9 4 3 21 50 48 Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 55 67 Boston 14 9 5 0 18 46 39 Buffalo 16 7 7 2 16 45 49 Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 16 14 2 0 28 56 32 Washington 17 10 2 5 25 58 39 N.Y. Rangers 17 10 4 3 23 46 47 Philadelphia 16 8 5 3 19 43 44 New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 Columbus 14 9 5 0 18 48 44 Pittsburgh 17 7 6 4 18 51 51 N.Y. Islanders 14 5 7 2 12 31 44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 17 11 6 0 22 60 54 Winnipeg 17 9 4 4 22 54 45 St. Louis 17 9 6 2 20 57 49 Nashville 17 9 7 1 19 47 48 Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 54 44 Dallas 16 7 7 2 16 45 52 Chicago 16 5 9 2 12 37 53 Arizona 18 3 13 2 8 32 69

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 18 10 3 5 25 59 36 Edmonton 16 12 4 0 24 63 48 Anaheim 18 10 5 3 23 61 48 Vegas 17 10 7 0 20 54 52 Los Angeles 17 8 7 2 18 46 44 San Jose 16 8 7 1 17 44 46 Vancouver 18 6 10 2 14 46 61 Seattle 17 4 12 1 9 47 66

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday

Colorado 7, Seattle 3

Vancouver 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday

Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2

Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 6, Nashville 3

Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago at Edmonton, late

Columbus at Vegas, late

Washington at San Jose, late

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.

Today

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Monday

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

ARIZONA 2,

DETROIT 1, OT

Detroit 1 0 0 0 — 1 Arizona 0 0 1 1 — 2

First Period—1, Detroit, Larkin 9 (Raymond), 8:41. Penalties—Gagner, DET (Tripping), 3:07.

Second Period—None. Penalties—Beagle, ARI (Holding), 12:09; Arizona bench, served by O’Brien (Slashing), 14:45.

Third Period—2, Arizona, Dzingel 2 (Dineen, Crouse), 13:31 (sh). Penalties—None.

Overtime—3, Arizona, Keller 4 (Kessel, Chychrun), 0:22 (sh). Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Detroit 8-16-10-0—34. Arizona 8-6-12-2—28.

Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 1.

Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 4-3-2 (28 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 2-3-2 (34-33).

A—12,906 (17,125). T—2:20.

Referees—Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Ben O’Quinn.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 12 10 2 0 0 20 44 27 Reading 11 5 2 3 1 14 36 33 Maine 11 5 4 2 0 12 37 36 Adirondack 11 4 6 1 0 9 29 39 Worcester 11 4 6 0 1 9 32 40 Trois-Rivieres 11 4 7 0 0 8 32 41

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 13 7 3 1 2 17 40 34 Norfolk 11 7 4 0 0 14 37 37 Orlando 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 40 Atlanta 9 6 3 0 0 12 30 26 Jacksonville 13 5 6 1 1 12 31 36 S. Carolina 10 5 5 0 0 10 25 28 Greenville 10 4 6 0 0 8 26 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA KOMETS 11 8 2 1 0 17 37 24 Toledo 12 8 4 0 0 16 55 30 Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 33 Kalamazoo 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 31 Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 41 Indy 12 4 7 0 1 9 37 44 Iowa 12 2 8 2 0 6 32 62

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 13 8 5 0 0 16 39 31 Utah 12 7 5 0 0 14 43 38 Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24 Kansas City 11 6 5 0 0 12 38 35 Wichita 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 28 Rapid City 11 4 5 1 1 10 34 37 Allen 11 3 6 2 0 8 35 53

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday

Jacksonville 4, Maine 3, OT

Newfoundland 3, Reading 2

Indy 5, Wheeling 2

Greenville 2, South Carolina 0

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 5, Iowa 1

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1

KOMETS 4, Kalamazoo 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 3, SO

Rapid City 6, Allen 1

Idaho 5, Adirondack 1

Kansas City 5, Utah 2

Saturday

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Newfoundland 2, Reading 1

Orlando 5, Maine 4

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 6, Iowa 1

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2

KOMETS 3, Wheeling 2

Wichita 5, Tulsa 1

Allen at Rapid City, late

Adirondack at Idaho, late

Kansas City at Utah, late

Today

Norfolk at Reading, 3 p m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

Iowa at KOMETS, 5 p.m.

KOMETS 3, NAILERS 2

Wheeling 1 0 1 — 2 Fort Wayne 1 2 0 — 3

1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Murphy 2 (Jones, Jones), 9:32. 2, Wheeling, Drevitch 3 (Hutchison, Stevens), 16:02. Penalties-Ruddy Fw (tripping), 11:17; Houde Whl (hooking), 11:39; Jones Fw (high-sticking), 16:26.

2nd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Murphy 3 (McIvor, Jones), 6:58. 4, Fort Wayne, Harper 4 (Graber, Murphy), 19:45. Penalties-Smith Whl (roughing), 8:25; Graber Fw (roughing), 8:25; Houde Whl (kneeing), 10:08; Flegel Whl (roughing, roughing), 13:51; McIvor Fw (roughing), 13:51.

3rd Period—5, Wheeling, Watling 8 (Hausinger), 14:24 (PP). Penalties-Petruzzelli Fw (hooking), 2:11; Jones Fw (interference), 14:17.

Shots on Goal—Wheeling 6-4-10-20. Fort Wayne 9-17-7-33.

Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 1 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Wheeling, D’Orio 2-2-0-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 4-0-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves).

A-6,575.

Referees—Logan Gruhl. Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Cameron Dykstra.