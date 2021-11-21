Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|18
|13
|2
|3
|29
|71
|47
|Toronto
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|48
|45
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|4
|3
|21
|50
|48
|Detroit
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|55
|67
|Boston
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|46
|39
|Buffalo
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|45
|49
|Montreal
|20
|5
|13
|2
|12
|44
|70
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|16
|14
|2
|0
|28
|56
|32
|Washington
|17
|10
|2
|5
|25
|58
|39
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|46
|47
|Philadelphia
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|43
|44
|New Jersey
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|48
|49
|Columbus
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|48
|44
|Pittsburgh
|17
|7
|6
|4
|18
|51
|51
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|31
|44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|60
|54
|Winnipeg
|17
|9
|4
|4
|22
|54
|45
|St. Louis
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|57
|49
|Nashville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|47
|48
|Colorado
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|54
|44
|Dallas
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|45
|52
|Chicago
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|37
|53
|Arizona
|18
|3
|13
|2
|8
|32
|69
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|18
|10
|3
|5
|25
|59
|36
|Edmonton
|16
|12
|4
|0
|24
|63
|48
|Anaheim
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|61
|48
|Vegas
|17
|10
|7
|0
|20
|54
|52
|Los Angeles
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|46
|44
|San Jose
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|44
|46
|Vancouver
|18
|6
|10
|2
|14
|46
|61
|Seattle
|17
|4
|12
|1
|9
|47
|66
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday
Colorado 7, Seattle 3
Vancouver 3, Winnipeg 2
Saturday
Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4
New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3
Florida 5, Minnesota 4
Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2
Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Montreal 6, Nashville 3
Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago at Edmonton, late
Columbus at Vegas, late
Washington at San Jose, late
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.
Today
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Monday
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
ARIZONA 2,
DETROIT 1, OT
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Arizona
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period—1, Detroit, Larkin 9 (Raymond), 8:41. Penalties—Gagner, DET (Tripping), 3:07.
Second Period—None. Penalties—Beagle, ARI (Holding), 12:09; Arizona bench, served by O’Brien (Slashing), 14:45.
Third Period—2, Arizona, Dzingel 2 (Dineen, Crouse), 13:31 (sh). Penalties—None.
Overtime—3, Arizona, Keller 4 (Kessel, Chychrun), 0:22 (sh). Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Detroit 8-16-10-0—34. Arizona 8-6-12-2—28.
Power-play opportunities—Detroit 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 1.
Goalies—Detroit, Nedeljkovic 4-3-2 (28 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 2-3-2 (34-33).
A—12,906 (17,125). T—2:20.
Referees—Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen—Brandon Gawryletz, Ben O’Quinn.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|44
|27
|Reading
|11
|5
|2
|3
|1
|14
|36
|33
|Maine
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|37
|36
|Adirondack
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|29
|39
|Worcester
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|32
|40
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|32
|41
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|40
|34
|Norfolk
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|37
|37
|Orlando
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|40
|40
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|30
|26
|Jacksonville
|13
|5
|6
|1
|1
|12
|31
|36
|S. Carolina
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|28
|Greenville
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|26
|28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|KOMETS
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|37
|24
|Toledo
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|55
|30
|Cincinnati
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|33
|Kalamazoo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|31
|Wheeling
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|36
|41
|Indy
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|37
|44
|Iowa
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|6
|32
|62
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|39
|31
|Utah
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|43
|38
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|28
|24
|Kansas City
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|38
|35
|Wichita
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|36
|28
|Rapid City
|11
|4
|5
|1
|1
|10
|34
|37
|Allen
|11
|3
|6
|2
|0
|8
|35
|53
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday
Jacksonville 4, Maine 3, OT
Newfoundland 3, Reading 2
Indy 5, Wheeling 2
Greenville 2, South Carolina 0
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1
Toledo 5, Iowa 1
Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 1
KOMETS 4, Kalamazoo 2
Wichita 4, Tulsa 3, SO
Rapid City 6, Allen 1
Idaho 5, Adirondack 1
Kansas City 5, Utah 2
Saturday
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3
Newfoundland 2, Reading 1
Orlando 5, Maine 4
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Toledo 6, Iowa 1
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2
KOMETS 3, Wheeling 2
Wichita 5, Tulsa 1
Allen at Rapid City, late
Adirondack at Idaho, late
Kansas City at Utah, late
Today
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.
Iowa at KOMETS, 5 p.m.
KOMETS 3, NAILERS 2
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
1st Period—1, Fort Wayne, Murphy 2 (Jones, Jones), 9:32. 2, Wheeling, Drevitch 3 (Hutchison, Stevens), 16:02. Penalties-Ruddy Fw (tripping), 11:17; Houde Whl (hooking), 11:39; Jones Fw (high-sticking), 16:26.
2nd Period—3, Fort Wayne, Murphy 3 (McIvor, Jones), 6:58. 4, Fort Wayne, Harper 4 (Graber, Murphy), 19:45. Penalties-Smith Whl (roughing), 8:25; Graber Fw (roughing), 8:25; Houde Whl (kneeing), 10:08; Flegel Whl (roughing, roughing), 13:51; McIvor Fw (roughing), 13:51.
3rd Period—5, Wheeling, Watling 8 (Hausinger), 14:24 (PP). Penalties-Petruzzelli Fw (hooking), 2:11; Jones Fw (interference), 14:17.
Shots on Goal—Wheeling 6-4-10-20. Fort Wayne 9-17-7-33.
Power Play Opportunities—Wheeling 1 / 4; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—Wheeling, D’Orio 2-2-0-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Fort Wayne, Harvey 4-0-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves).
A-6,575.
Referees—Logan Gruhl. Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Cameron Dykstra.
