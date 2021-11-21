The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am

ODDS

FanDuel Line

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA Clippers OFF (OFF) Dallas
LA Lakers (209) at Detroit
at Chicago 5 (210) New York
at Phoenix OFF (OFF) Denver
at Golden State OFF (OFF) Toronto

NFL

Today

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at Philadelphia (42½) New Orleans
Miami 3 (44½) at NY Jets
at Carolina (43) Washington
at Buffalo 7 7 (49½) Indianapolis
at Cleveland 10 12½ (42½) Detroit
San Francisco (45) at J’ville
at Tennessee 10½ 10 (44½) Houston
Green Bay 1 (47½) at Minnesota
Baltimore 6 5 (44) at Chicago
Cincinnati 1 1 (50½) at Las Vegas
Arizona 2 (47½) at Seattle
at Kansas City 2 (56½) Dallas
at LA Chargers (47½) Pittsburgh

Monday

at Tampa Bay 11½ 11 (49½) NY Giants

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Tampa Bay -153 Minnesota +128
at NY Rangers -225 Buffalo +182
at Boston -166 Calgary +142
at NY Islanders -118 Toronto -102
at Vancouver -136 Chicago +114
Washington -131 at Seattle +109
at Los Angeles -220 Arizona +179

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Temple (134) at Elon
Boston 9 (130½) at N. Illinois
at Mississippi E (135) Boise St.
UMass 8 (148) at Ball St.
at Mississippi St. 14 (133½) Morehead St.
at S. Dakota 9 (143) Tennessee St.
at Oregon St. 5 (133) Princeton
at Oklahoma 5 (135) Utah St.
UNC-Greensboro 3 (128½) at FIU
at West Virginia (137) Clemson
Florida St. 8 (139) at Lyla Mrymnt
Colorado St. 2 (145) at Creighton
at Indiana 14 (141) LA-Lafayette
St. Bonaventure 5 (136½) at Marquette
at SMU 5 (142) Missouri
New Mexico St. 9 (136½) at Indiana St.
at Michigan (142½) Arizona

