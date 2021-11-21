Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
ODDS
FanDuel Line
NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA Clippers
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|LA Lakers
|7½
|(209)
|at Detroit
|at Chicago
|5
|(210)
|New York
|at Phoenix
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at Golden State
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
NFL
Today
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at Philadelphia
|1½
|2½
|(42½)
|New Orleans
|Miami
|3
|3½
|(44½)
|at NY Jets
|at Carolina
|2½
|3½
|(43)
|Washington
|at Buffalo
|7
|7
|(49½)
|Indianapolis
|at Cleveland
|10
|12½
|(42½)
|Detroit
|San Francisco
|5½
|6½
|(45)
|at J’ville
|at Tennessee
|10½
|10
|(44½)
|Houston
|Green Bay
|2½
|1
|(47½)
|at Minnesota
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|(44)
|at Chicago
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|(50½)
|at Las Vegas
|Arizona
|2
|1½
|(47½)
|at Seattle
|at Kansas City
|2
|2½
|(56½)
|Dallas
|at LA Chargers
|3½
|5½
|(47½)
|Pittsburgh
Monday
|at Tampa Bay
|11½
|11
|(49½)
|NY Giants
NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Tampa Bay
|-153
|Minnesota
|+128
|at NY Rangers
|-225
|Buffalo
|+182
|at Boston
|-166
|Calgary
|+142
|at NY Islanders
|-118
|Toronto
|-102
|at Vancouver
|-136
|Chicago
|+114
|Washington
|-131
|at Seattle
|+109
|at Los Angeles
|-220
|Arizona
|+179
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Temple
|5½
|(134)
|at Elon
|Boston
|9
|(130½)
|at N. Illinois
|at Mississippi
|E
|(135)
|Boise St.
|UMass
|8
|(148)
|at Ball St.
|at Mississippi St.
|14
|(133½)
|Morehead St.
|at S. Dakota
|9
|(143)
|Tennessee St.
|at Oregon St.
|5
|(133)
|Princeton
|at Oklahoma
|5
|(135)
|Utah St.
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|(128½)
|at FIU
|at West Virginia
|1½
|(137)
|Clemson
|Florida St.
|8
|(139)
|at Lyla Mrymnt
|Colorado St.
|2
|(145)
|at Creighton
|at Indiana
|14
|(141)
|LA-Lafayette
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|(136½)
|at Marquette
|at SMU
|5
|(142)
|Missouri
|New Mexico St.
|9
|(136½)
|at Indiana St.
|at Michigan
|5½
|(142½)
|Arizona
