Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Eastern Conference
Nov. 20: No. 2 Philadelphia 1,
No. 7 New York 0, ET
Today: No. 5 Atlanta at No. 4 New York City, 3 p.m.
Tue.: No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Nov. 20: No. 3 Sporting Kansas City 3,
No. 6 Vancouver 1
Today: No. 5 Minnesota at No. 4 Portland, 5:30 p.m.
Tue.: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Eastern Conference
Nov. 28: Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. No. 2 Philadelphia, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 30: No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Thu.: No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
