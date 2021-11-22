The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 12 5 .706
New York 9 8 .529 3
Boston 9 8 .529 3
Philadelphia 9 8 .529 3
Toronto 8 10 .444

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Washington 11 5 .688
Miami 11 6 .647 ½
Charlotte 10 8 .556 2
Atlanta 8 9 .471
Orlando 4 13 .235

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 12 5 .706
Cleveland 9 8 .529 3
Milwaukee 9 8 .529 3
Indiana 7 11 .389
Detroit 4 12 .250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 9 7 .563
Memphis 8 8 .500 1
San Antonio 4 11 .267
New Orleans 3 15 .167 7
Houston 1 15 .063 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 11 5 .688
Denver 9 8 .529
Portland 9 8 .529
Minnesota 7 9 .438 4
Oklahoma City 6 10 .375 5

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 2 .882
Phoenix 13 3 .813
L.A. Clippers 10 7 .588 5
L.A. Lakers 9 9 .500
Sacramento 6 11 .353 9

Saturday

New York 106, Houston 99

Indiana 111, New Orleans 94

Washington 103, Miami 100

Boston 111, Oklahoma City 105

Atlanta 115, Charlotte 105

Milwaukee 117, Orlando 108

Minnesota 138, Memphis 95

Portland 118, Philadelphia 111

Utah 123, Sacramento 105

Sunday

L.A. Clippers 97, Dallas 91

L.A. Lakers 121, Detroit 116

Chicago 109, New York 103

Phoenix 126, Denver 97

Golden State 119, Toronto 104

Today

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday

Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

G League

Saturday

Lakeland 111, Greensboro 107

Long Island 114, Raptors 110

South Bay 104, Oklahoma City 101

Rio Grande Valley 112, Mexico City 104

Sunday

Delaware 116, College Park 97

Grand Rapids 111, Windy City 93

Wisconsin 114, MAD ANTS 102

South Bay 119, Oklahoma City 107

Today

Rio Grande Vall. at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

HERD 114,

MAD ANTS 102

FORT WAYNE (102): Hinton 3-11 1-1 9, Taylor 9-10 1-1 20, Jackson 3-5 0-0 6, Washington Jr. 6-17 1-1 19, Sykes 6-19 0-0 15, Boatwright 4-8 3-4 15, Jarreau 4-11 0-0 8, Miles Jr. 1-4 1-1 4, Domingo 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 38-91 7-8 102.

WISCONSIN (114): Tucker 6-11 3-5 19, Kalaitzakis 4-11 2-3 12, Mamukelashvili 9-14 2-4 22, Robinson 5-12 3-5 17, Waters 9-18 0-0 20, Cunliffe 0-2 0-0 0, Lecque 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 5-9 0-0 10, Gabriel 2-6 0-1 4, Wigginton 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-94 10-18 114.

Fort Wayne 30 37 25 10 102
Wisconsin 21 36 31 26 114

3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 13-35 (Hinton 1-5, Taylor 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Washington Jr. 5-9, Sykes 3-9, Boatwright 1-4, Domingo 2-6), Wisconsin 7-33 (Tucker 2-6, Kalaitzakis 0-3, Mamukelashvili 1-3, Robinson 2-6, Waters 2-7, Cunliffe 0-2, Lecque 0-1, Gabriel 0-3, Wigginton 0-2). Fouled Out—Jackson. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 45 (Hinton 13), Wisconsin 52 (Mamukelashvili, Jones 10). Assists—Fort Wayne 20 (Washington Jr. 8), Wisconsin 19 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 26, Wisconsin 20. A—1,234.

