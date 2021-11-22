Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|New York
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Boston
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Philadelphia
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Toronto
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Miami
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Charlotte
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Atlanta
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Orlando
|4
|13
|.235
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Milwaukee
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Detroit
|4
|12
|.250
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Memphis
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|San Antonio
|4
|11
|.267
|4½
|New Orleans
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|Houston
|1
|15
|.063
|8
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Denver
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Portland
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Oklahoma City
|6
|10
|.375
|5
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|15
|2
|.882
|—
|Phoenix
|13
|3
|.813
|1½
|L.A. Clippers
|10
|7
|.588
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|9
|9
|.500
|6½
|Sacramento
|6
|11
|.353
|9
Saturday
New York 106, Houston 99
Indiana 111, New Orleans 94
Washington 103, Miami 100
Boston 111, Oklahoma City 105
Atlanta 115, Charlotte 105
Milwaukee 117, Orlando 108
Minnesota 138, Memphis 95
Portland 118, Philadelphia 111
Utah 123, Sacramento 105
Sunday
L.A. Clippers 97, Dallas 91
L.A. Lakers 121, Detroit 116
Chicago 109, New York 103
Phoenix 126, Denver 97
Golden State 119, Toronto 104
Today
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Tuesday
Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
G League
Saturday
Lakeland 111, Greensboro 107
Long Island 114, Raptors 110
South Bay 104, Oklahoma City 101
Rio Grande Valley 112, Mexico City 104
Sunday
Delaware 116, College Park 97
Grand Rapids 111, Windy City 93
Wisconsin 114, MAD ANTS 102
South Bay 119, Oklahoma City 107
Today
Rio Grande Vall. at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
HERD 114,
MAD ANTS 102
FORT WAYNE (102): Hinton 3-11 1-1 9, Taylor 9-10 1-1 20, Jackson 3-5 0-0 6, Washington Jr. 6-17 1-1 19, Sykes 6-19 0-0 15, Boatwright 4-8 3-4 15, Jarreau 4-11 0-0 8, Miles Jr. 1-4 1-1 4, Domingo 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 38-91 7-8 102.
WISCONSIN (114): Tucker 6-11 3-5 19, Kalaitzakis 4-11 2-3 12, Mamukelashvili 9-14 2-4 22, Robinson 5-12 3-5 17, Waters 9-18 0-0 20, Cunliffe 0-2 0-0 0, Lecque 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 5-9 0-0 10, Gabriel 2-6 0-1 4, Wigginton 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-94 10-18 114.
|Fort Wayne
|30
|37
|25
|10
|—
|102
|Wisconsin
|21
|36
|31
|26
|—
|114
3-Point Goals—Fort Wayne 13-35 (Hinton 1-5, Taylor 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Washington Jr. 5-9, Sykes 3-9, Boatwright 1-4, Domingo 2-6), Wisconsin 7-33 (Tucker 2-6, Kalaitzakis 0-3, Mamukelashvili 1-3, Robinson 2-6, Waters 2-7, Cunliffe 0-2, Lecque 0-1, Gabriel 0-3, Wigginton 0-2). Fouled Out—Jackson. Rebounds—Fort Wayne 45 (Hinton 13), Wisconsin 52 (Mamukelashvili, Jones 10). Assists—Fort Wayne 20 (Washington Jr. 8), Wisconsin 19 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls—Fort Wayne 26, Wisconsin 20. A—1,234.
