COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
INDIANA 76,
LA-LAFAYETTE 44
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (3-1): Akwuba 4-10 1-1 9, Brown 3-15 4-7 10, Julien 0-8 0-0 0, Garnett 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Gueye 0-4 0-0 0, Charles 2-4 2-2 7, Dalcourt 0-5 0-2 0, Richards 0-2 2-4 2, Jones 1-2 3-4 5, Wesley 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-6 0-1 2, Harper 1-3 0-1 2, Cadwell 0-1 0-0 0, Domingue 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 14-73 14-24 44.
INDIANA (4-0): Jackson-Davis 4-8 3-3 11, Kopp 2-3 2-2 7, Thompson 3-4 2-3 8, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Stewart 6-7 0-0 16, Bates 4-6 0-0 10, Lander 3-6 2-2 9, Geronimo 1-7 1-3 3, Durr 1-3 0-0 2, Leal 2-3 0-0 5, Childress 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-52 10-13 76.
Halftime—Indiana 37-14. 3-Point Goals—Louisiana-Lafayette 2-20 (Charles 1-2, Garnett 1-3, Brown 0-1, Cadwell 0-1, Domingue 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Jones 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Williams 0-2, Julien 0-3, Dalcourt 0-4), Indiana 10-19 (Stewart 4-5, Bates 2-3, Childress 1-1, Kopp 1-1, Leal 1-2, Lander 1-3, Durr 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Geronimo 0-2). Rebounds—Louisiana-Lafayette 36 (Akwuba 10), Indiana 44 (Thompson 8). Assists—Louisiana-Lafayette 5 (Brown 2), Indiana 22 (Johnson, Lander 6). Total Fouls—Louisiana-Lafayette 17, Indiana 25. A—11,407 (17,222).
No. 6 PURDUE 80,
No. 5 VILLANOVA 74
VILLANOVA (3-2): Dixon 1-3 2-2 4, Samuels 4-12 1-4 10, Slater 4-6 2-2 10, Gillespie 4-12 2-3 14, Moore 7-15 2-4 19, Daniels 6-9 0-2 17, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-17 74.
PURDUE (5-0): Furst 5-5 1-1 12, Edey 9-12 3-3 21, Ivey 3-9 2-2 10, Stefanovic 3-10 2-2 10, Thompson 4-5 0-0 12, Williams 4-8 1-2 9, Hunter 0-1 3-4 3, Newman 1-4 0-0 3, Gillis 0-1 0-0 0, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 12-14 80.
Halftime—Villanova 33-31. 3-Point Goals—Villanova 13-34 (Daniels 5-7, Gillespie 4-8, Moore 3-7, Samuels 1-8, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Slater 0-2), Purdue 10-23 (Thompson 4-5, Ivey 2-4, Stefanovic 2-7, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-4, Gillis 0-1, Hunter 0-1). Rebounds—Villanova 20 (Samuels 5), Purdue 32 (Ivey 7). Assists—Villanova 15 (Gillespie 5), Purdue 17 (Ivey 7). Total Fouls—Villanova 15, Purdue 18. A—9,100 (9,323).
BALL ST. 89, UMASS 86
BALL ST. (2-3): Thomas 3-9 2-2 9, Sparks 2-7 4-5 8, Bumbalough 3-5 5-8 14, Cochran 7-8 7-9 22, Jacobs 2-4 0-0 5, Pearson 4-9 3-3 12, Windham 3-7 5-5 13, Sellers 3-4 0-0 6, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0, Bryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 26-32 89.
UMASS (3-3): Buttrick 6-11 6-7 19, Dominguez 3-6 1-4 10, Fernandes 3-6 1-2 7, C.Kelly 7-16 1-2 19, R.Kelly 3-10 2-4 10, Weeks 8-12 0-0 19, Garcia 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 11-19 86.
Halftime—Ball St. 47-41. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 9-16 (Bumbalough 3-4, Windham 2-3, Cochran 1-1, Pearson 1-1, Jacobs 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Sellers 0-1), UMass 13-33 (C.Kelly 4-7, Dominguez 3-5, Weeks 3-6, R.Kelly 2-5, Buttrick 1-4, Garcia 0-1, Fernandes 0-2, Walker 0-3). Fouled Out—Thomas. Rebounds—Ball St. 35 (Sparks, Cochran 8), UMass 30 (Weeks 8). Assists—Ball St. 15 (Cochran, Jacobs 4), UMass 12 (R.Kelly 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 19, UMass 24. A—376 (500).
MOUNT UNION 72, TRINE 62
|Trine
|28
|34
|—
|62
|Mount Union
|33
|39
|—
|72
Mount Union: Newsom 4, Stanislawski 21, Poole 8, Hill 13, Chaney 4, Skeriotis 9, Parker 13
Trine: Cox 4, Geller 4, Bowman 21, H. Jones 8, C. Jones 16, Williams 5, Megnanglo 4
WOMEN
NOTRE DAME 94,
BRYANT 35
BRYANT (0-5): Bjelko 4-12 2-2 10, Planes Fortuny 1-4 0-0 2, Gallagher 2-6 0-0 6, Jallow 1-4 0-0 2, Perkins 2-10 0-0 6, Chasco 0-1 0-0 0, Neira Martinez 1-2 0-0 3, O’Connor 1-7 0-0 2, Bodziony 1-2 0-0 2, Castagne 0-0 0-0 0, Golden 1-5 0-2 2, Mayerhofer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-54 2-4 35.
NOTRE DAME (5-0): Dodson 3-12 2-2 8, Westbeld 8-10 2-3 19, Citron 6-13 0-0 13, Mabrey 5-8 1-1 14, Miles 7-14 0-0 14, Prohaska 4-7 2-2 10, Cernugel 1-4 0-0 2, Cha 1-1 0-0 3, Marshall 4-6 3-4 11. Totals 39-75 10-12 94.
|Bryant
|11
|5
|7
|12
|—
|35
|Notre Dame
|22
|21
|29
|22
|—
|94
3-Point Goals—Bryant 5-17 (Gallagher 2-4, Jallow 0-2, Perkins 2-8, Neira Martinez 1-1, O’Connor 0-1, Mayerhofer 0-1), Notre Dame 6-16 (Westbeld 1-1, Citron 1-4, Mabrey 3-5, Miles 0-3, Cernugel 0-2, Cha 1-1). Assists—Bryant 5 (Bjelko 2), Notre Dame 31 (Miles 14). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Bryant 30 (Bjelko 6-9), Notre Dame 46 (Dodson 6-12). Total Fouls—Bryant 16, Notre Dame 9. Technical Fouls—None. A—4,470.
WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE 72, TRINE 66
|Trine
|10
|12
|19
|25
|—
|66
|Wisc.-E.C.
|21
|9
|21
|21
|—
|72
Wisconsin-Eau Claire: Reardon 20, Crouch 14, Ruden 15, Boettcher 17, Clayton 3, Ganser 3
Trine: Underhill 6, Taylor 8, Ardis 2, Wildman 6, Bieniewicz 7, A. Argyle 7, K. Sloneker 3, S. Sloneker 6, Stewart 21
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|391
|147
|10
|1
|519
|209
|Michigan
|7
|1
|265
|145
|10
|1
|406
|179
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|225
|219
|9
|2
|353
|281
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|178
|121
|7
|4
|288
|171
|Maryland
|2
|6
|158
|333
|5
|6
|287
|373
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|107
|221
|5
|6
|230
|255
|Indiana
|0
|8
|87
|272
|2
|9
|200
|355
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|230
|112
|8
|3
|297
|174
|Iowa
|6
|2
|199
|148
|9
|2
|280
|186
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|219
|166
|7
|4
|290
|206
|Purdue
|5
|3
|194
|191
|7
|4
|286
|239
|Illinois
|3
|5
|127
|156
|4
|7
|195
|249
|Nebraska
|1
|7
|218
|211
|3
|8
|314
|244
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|103
|259
|3
|8
|185
|301
Friday
Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday*
Ohio St. at Michigan, noon
Maryland at Rutgers, noon
Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (OH)
|5
|2
|210
|128
|6
|5
|302
|238
|Kent St.
|5
|2
|260
|250
|6
|5
|353
|368
|Ohio
|3
|4
|206
|202
|3
|8
|261
|343
|Buffalo
|2
|5
|216
|242
|4
|7
|348
|339
|Akron
|1
|6
|148
|247
|2
|9
|224
|425
|Bowl. Green
|1
|6
|170
|278
|3
|8
|236
|358
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|1
|232
|212
|8
|3
|348
|360
|C. Michigan
|5
|2
|244
|194
|7
|4
|365
|304
|E. Michigan
|4
|3
|219
|205
|7
|4
|362
|303
|Toledo
|4
|3
|232
|167
|6
|5
|361
|238
|W. Michigan
|3
|4
|219
|231
|6
|5
|328
|322
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|189
|189
|5
|6
|273
|315
Tuesday
Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Friday
E. Michigan at C. Michigan, noon
Ohio at Bowling Green, noon
Saturday*
Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon
Akron at Toledo, noon
*End of regular season
TOP 25 SCHEDULE
Thursday
No. 8. Mississippi at Miss. St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday
No. 4. Cincinnati at E. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
No. 16. Utah vs. Colorado, 4 p.m.
No. 17. Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.
No. 22. San Diego St. vs. Boise St., noon
No. 24. NC State vs. N. Carolina, 7 p.m.
No. 25. Arkansas vs. Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
AP TOP 25 POLL
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|11-0
|1550
|1
|2. Ohio St.
|10-1
|1434
|5
|3. Alabama
|10-1
|1423
|2
|4. Cincinnati
|11-0
|1416
|3
|5. Notre Dame
|10-1
|1262
|6
|6. Michigan
|10-1
|1246
|8
|7. Oklahoma St.
|10-1
|1209
|9
|8. Mississippi
|9-2
|1060
|10
|9. Baylor
|9-2
|1046
|11
|10. Oklahoma
|10-1
|1001
|12
|11. Oregon
|9-2
|849
|4
|12. Michigan St.
|9-2
|778
|7
|13. BYU
|9-2
|771
|14
|14. Texas A&M
|8-3
|628
|16
|15. UTSA
|11-0
|583
|15
|16. Utah
|8-3
|561
|24
|17. Iowa
|9-2
|538
|18
|18. Wisconsin
|8-3
|517
|19
|19. Houston
|10-1
|516
|17
|20. Pittsburgh
|9-2
|445
|20
|21. Wake Forest
|9-2
|344
|13
|22. San Diego St.
|10-1
|273
|23
|23. Louisiana-Lafayette
|10-1
|246
|22
|24. NC State
|8-3
|141
|25
|25. Arkansas
|7-4
|105
|21
Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi St. 44, Penn St. 26, Appalachian St. 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3
USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|11-0
|1550
|1
|2. Alabama
|10-1
|1450
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|10-1
|1428
|4
|4. Cincinnati
|11-0
|1388
|3
|5. Notre Dame
|10-1
|1258
|6
|6. Michigan
|10-1
|1250
|7
|7. Oklahoma St.
|10-1
|1210
|9
|8. Mississippi
|9-2
|1049
|10
|9. Oklahoma
|10-1
|1010
|11
|10. Baylor
|9-2
|977
|13
|11. Oregon
|9-2
|864
|5
|12. Iowa
|9-2
|722
|14
|13. Michigan St.
|9-2
|698
|8
|14. Texas A&M
|8-3
|683
|16
|15. BYU
|9-2
|675
|15
|16. Houston
|10-1
|572
|17
|17. Pittsburgh
|9-2
|507
|19
|18. Wisconsin
|8-3
|485
|20
|19. Utah
|8-3
|478
|25
|20. UTSA
|11-0
|475
|18
|21. Wake Forest
|9-2
|404
|12
|22. San Diego St.
|10-1
|257
|23
|23. Louisiana-Lafayette
|10-1
|236
|21
|24. NC State
|8-3
|196
|24
|25. Kentucky
|8-3
|91
|—
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 67, Clemson 56, Mississippi St. 42, Penn St. 22, Appalachian St. 20, Purdue 10, Coastal Carolina 9, Air Force 9, Oregon St. 2
Soccer
MEN
NAIA TOURNAMENT
At Decatur, Ala.
Nov. 30
MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 2 p.m.
Columbia (Mo.) vs. Marymount California, 5 p.m.
Dec. 2
Missouri Valley vs. Keiser (Fla.), 11 a.m.
Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.
Mobile (Ala.) vs. Indiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Dec. 4
G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.
G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.
Dec. 6
Championship, 3 p.m.
