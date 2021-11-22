The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

INDIANA 76,

LA-LAFAYETTE 44

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (3-1): Akwuba 4-10 1-1 9, Brown 3-15 4-7 10, Julien 0-8 0-0 0, Garnett 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 1-7 0-0 2, Gueye 0-4 0-0 0, Charles 2-4 2-2 7, Dalcourt 0-5 0-2 0, Richards 0-2 2-4 2, Jones 1-2 3-4 5, Wesley 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-6 0-1 2, Harper 1-3 0-1 2, Cadwell 0-1 0-0 0, Domingue 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 14-73 14-24 44.

INDIANA (4-0): Jackson-Davis 4-8 3-3 11, Kopp 2-3 2-2 7, Thompson 3-4 2-3 8, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Stewart 6-7 0-0 16, Bates 4-6 0-0 10, Lander 3-6 2-2 9, Geronimo 1-7 1-3 3, Durr 1-3 0-0 2, Leal 2-3 0-0 5, Childress 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-52 10-13 76.

Halftime—Indiana 37-14. 3-Point Goals—Louisiana-Lafayette 2-20 (Charles 1-2, Garnett 1-3, Brown 0-1, Cadwell 0-1, Domingue 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Jones 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Williams 0-2, Julien 0-3, Dalcourt 0-4), Indiana 10-19 (Stewart 4-5, Bates 2-3, Childress 1-1, Kopp 1-1, Leal 1-2, Lander 1-3, Durr 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Geronimo 0-2). Rebounds—Louisiana-Lafayette 36 (Akwuba 10), Indiana 44 (Thompson 8). Assists—Louisiana-Lafayette 5 (Brown 2), Indiana 22 (Johnson, Lander 6). Total Fouls—Louisiana-Lafayette 17, Indiana 25. A—11,407 (17,222).

No. 6 PURDUE 80,

No. 5 VILLANOVA 74

VILLANOVA (3-2): Dixon 1-3 2-2 4, Samuels 4-12 1-4 10, Slater 4-6 2-2 10, Gillespie 4-12 2-3 14, Moore 7-15 2-4 19, Daniels 6-9 0-2 17, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-17 74.

PURDUE (5-0): Furst 5-5 1-1 12, Edey 9-12 3-3 21, Ivey 3-9 2-2 10, Stefanovic 3-10 2-2 10, Thompson 4-5 0-0 12, Williams 4-8 1-2 9, Hunter 0-1 3-4 3, Newman 1-4 0-0 3, Gillis 0-1 0-0 0, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 12-14 80.

Halftime—Villanova 33-31. 3-Point Goals—Villanova 13-34 (Daniels 5-7, Gillespie 4-8, Moore 3-7, Samuels 1-8, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Slater 0-2), Purdue 10-23 (Thompson 4-5, Ivey 2-4, Stefanovic 2-7, Furst 1-1, Newman 1-4, Gillis 0-1, Hunter 0-1). Rebounds—Villanova 20 (Samuels 5), Purdue 32 (Ivey 7). Assists—Villanova 15 (Gillespie 5), Purdue 17 (Ivey 7). Total Fouls—Villanova 15, Purdue 18. A—9,100 (9,323).

BALL ST. 89, UMASS 86

BALL ST. (2-3): Thomas 3-9 2-2 9, Sparks 2-7 4-5 8, Bumbalough 3-5 5-8 14, Cochran 7-8 7-9 22, Jacobs 2-4 0-0 5, Pearson 4-9 3-3 12, Windham 3-7 5-5 13, Sellers 3-4 0-0 6, Jihad 0-0 0-0 0, Bryan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 26-32 89.

UMASS (3-3): Buttrick 6-11 6-7 19, Dominguez 3-6 1-4 10, Fernandes 3-6 1-2 7, C.Kelly 7-16 1-2 19, R.Kelly 3-10 2-4 10, Weeks 8-12 0-0 19, Garcia 0-5 0-0 0, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 11-19 86.

Halftime—Ball St. 47-41. 3-Point Goals—Ball St. 9-16 (Bumbalough 3-4, Windham 2-3, Cochran 1-1, Pearson 1-1, Jacobs 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Sellers 0-1), UMass 13-33 (C.Kelly 4-7, Dominguez 3-5, Weeks 3-6, R.Kelly 2-5, Buttrick 1-4, Garcia 0-1, Fernandes 0-2, Walker 0-3). Fouled Out—Thomas. Rebounds—Ball St. 35 (Sparks, Cochran 8), UMass 30 (Weeks 8). Assists—Ball St. 15 (Cochran, Jacobs 4), UMass 12 (R.Kelly 4). Total Fouls—Ball St. 19, UMass 24. A—376 (500).

MOUNT UNION 72, TRINE 62

Trine 28 34 62
Mount Union 33 39 72

Mount Union: Newsom 4, Stanislawski 21, Poole 8, Hill 13, Chaney 4, Skeriotis 9, Parker 13

Trine: Cox 4, Geller 4, Bowman 21, H. Jones 8, C. Jones 16, Williams 5, Megnanglo 4

WOMEN

NOTRE DAME 94,

BRYANT 35

BRYANT (0-5): Bjelko 4-12 2-2 10, Planes Fortuny 1-4 0-0 2, Gallagher 2-6 0-0 6, Jallow 1-4 0-0 2, Perkins 2-10 0-0 6, Chasco 0-1 0-0 0, Neira Martinez 1-2 0-0 3, O’Connor 1-7 0-0 2, Bodziony 1-2 0-0 2, Castagne 0-0 0-0 0, Golden 1-5 0-2 2, Mayerhofer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-54 2-4 35.

NOTRE DAME (5-0): Dodson 3-12 2-2 8, Westbeld 8-10 2-3 19, Citron 6-13 0-0 13, Mabrey 5-8 1-1 14, Miles 7-14 0-0 14, Prohaska 4-7 2-2 10, Cernugel 1-4 0-0 2, Cha 1-1 0-0 3, Marshall 4-6 3-4 11. Totals 39-75 10-12 94.

Bryant 11 5 7 12 35
Notre Dame 22 21 29 22 94

3-Point Goals—Bryant 5-17 (Gallagher 2-4, Jallow 0-2, Perkins 2-8, Neira Martinez 1-1, O’Connor 0-1, Mayerhofer 0-1), Notre Dame 6-16 (Westbeld 1-1, Citron 1-4, Mabrey 3-5, Miles 0-3, Cernugel 0-2, Cha 1-1). Assists—Bryant 5 (Bjelko 2), Notre Dame 31 (Miles 14). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Bryant 30 (Bjelko 6-9), Notre Dame 46 (Dodson 6-12). Total Fouls—Bryant 16, Notre Dame 9. Technical Fouls—None. A—4,470.

WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE 72, TRINE 66

Trine 10 12 19 25 66
Wisc.-E.C. 21 9 21 21 72

Wisconsin-Eau Claire: Reardon 20, Crouch 14, Ruden 15, Boettcher 17, Clayton 3, Ganser 3

Trine: Underhill 6, Taylor 8, Ardis 2, Wildman 6, Bieniewicz 7, A. Argyle 7, K. Sloneker 3, S. Sloneker 6, Stewart 21

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 8 0 391 147 10 1 519 209
Michigan 7 1 265 145 10 1 406 179
Michigan St. 6 2 225 219 9 2 353 281
Penn St. 4 4 178 121 7 4 288 171
Maryland 2 6 158 333 5 6 287 373
Rutgers 2 6 107 221 5 6 230 255
Indiana 0 8 87 272 2 9 200 355

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 6 2 230 112 8 3 297 174
Iowa 6 2 199 148 9 2 280 186
Minnesota 5 3 219 166 7 4 290 206
Purdue 5 3 194 191 7 4 286 239
Illinois 3 5 127 156 4 7 195 249
Nebraska 1 7 218 211 3 8 314 244
Northwestern 1 7 103 259 3 8 185 301

Friday

Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday*

Ohio St. at Michigan, noon

Maryland at Rutgers, noon

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (OH) 5 2 210 128 6 5 302 238
Kent St. 5 2 260 250 6 5 353 368
Ohio 3 4 206 202 3 8 261 343
Buffalo 2 5 216 242 4 7 348 339
Akron 1 6 148 247 2 9 224 425
Bowl. Green 1 6 170 278 3 8 236 358

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 6 1 232 212 8 3 348 360
C. Michigan 5 2 244 194 7 4 365 304
E. Michigan 4 3 219 205 7 4 362 303
Toledo 4 3 232 167 6 5 361 238
W. Michigan 3 4 219 231 6 5 328 322
Ball St. 3 4 189 189 5 6 273 315

Tuesday

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Friday

E. Michigan at C. Michigan, noon

Ohio at Bowling Green, noon

Saturday*

Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon

Akron at Toledo, noon

*End of regular season

TOP 25 SCHEDULE

Thursday

No. 8. Mississippi at Miss. St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday

No. 4. Cincinnati at E. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

No. 16. Utah vs. Colorado, 4 p.m.

No. 17. Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

No. 22. San Diego St. vs. Boise St., noon

No. 24. NC State vs. N. Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 25. Arkansas vs. Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

AP TOP 25 POLL

Rec Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1
2. Ohio St. 10-1 1434 5
3. Alabama 10-1 1423 2
4. Cincinnati 11-0 1416 3
5. Notre Dame 10-1 1262 6
6. Michigan 10-1 1246 8
7. Oklahoma St. 10-1 1209 9
8. Mississippi 9-2 1060 10
9. Baylor 9-2 1046 11
10. Oklahoma 10-1 1001 12
11. Oregon 9-2 849 4
12. Michigan St. 9-2 778 7
13. BYU 9-2 771 14
14. Texas A&M 8-3 628 16
15. UTSA 11-0 583 15
16. Utah 8-3 561 24
17. Iowa 9-2 538 18
18. Wisconsin 8-3 517 19
19. Houston 10-1 516 17
20. Pittsburgh 9-2 445 20
21. Wake Forest 9-2 344 13
22. San Diego St. 10-1 273 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 246 22
24. NC State 8-3 141 25
25. Arkansas 7-4 105 21

Others receiving votes: Clemson 101, Mississippi St. 44, Penn St. 26, Appalachian St. 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

USA TODAY AFCA COACHES POLL

Rec Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1550 1
2. Alabama 10-1 1450 2
3. Ohio St. 10-1 1428 4
4. Cincinnati 11-0 1388 3
5. Notre Dame 10-1 1258 6
6. Michigan 10-1 1250 7
7. Oklahoma St. 10-1 1210 9
8. Mississippi 9-2 1049 10
9. Oklahoma 10-1 1010 11
10. Baylor 9-2 977 13
11. Oregon 9-2 864 5
12. Iowa 9-2 722 14
13. Michigan St. 9-2 698 8
14. Texas A&M 8-3 683 16
15. BYU 9-2 675 15
16. Houston 10-1 572 17
17. Pittsburgh 9-2 507 19
18. Wisconsin 8-3 485 20
19. Utah 8-3 478 25
20. UTSA 11-0 475 18
21. Wake Forest 9-2 404 12
22. San Diego St. 10-1 257 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 10-1 236 21
24. NC State 8-3 196 24
25. Kentucky 8-3 91

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 67, Clemson 56, Mississippi St. 42, Penn St. 22, Appalachian St. 20, Purdue 10, Coastal Carolina 9, Air Force 9, Oregon St. 2

Soccer

MEN

NAIA TOURNAMENT

At Decatur, Ala.

Nov. 30

MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 2 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) vs. Marymount California, 5 p.m.

Dec. 2

Missouri Valley vs. Keiser (Fla.), 11 a.m.

Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.

Mobile (Ala.) vs. Indiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4

G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.

G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.

Dec. 6

Championship, 3 p.m.

