Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 am
FOOTBALL
Thursday
New England 25, Atlanta 0
Sunday
Baltimore 16, Chicago 13
Cleveland 13, Detroit 10
Houston 22, Tennessee 13
Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15
Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17
Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31
Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29
San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10
Washington 27, Carolina 21
Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13
Arizona 23, Seattle 13
Kansas City 19, Dallas 9
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, late
Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams
Today
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS 41, BUFFALO 15
|Indianapolis
|14
|10
|14
|3
|—
|41
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|8
|—
|15
First Quarter
Ind—Taylor 3 run (Badgley kick), 8:55.
Ind—Taylor 23 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:38.
Second Quarter
Buf—Diggs 6 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 10:44.
Ind—FG Badgley 36, 2:12.
Ind—Taylor 2 run (Badgley kick), 1:59.
Third Quarter
Ind—Taylor 10 run (Badgley kick), 5:27.
Ind—Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :58.
Fourth Quarter
Buf—Diggs 9 pass from Allen (Allen run), 12:42.
Ind—FG Badgley 35, 6:23.
A—69,866.
|Ind
|Buf
|First downs
|28
|19
|Total Net Yards
|370
|307
|Rushes-yards
|46-264
|13-91
|Passing
|106
|216
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-52
|7-138
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-43
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-20-0
|24-40-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-12
|Punts
|1-31.0
|1-55.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|7-56
|Time of Possession
|37:56
|22:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 32-185, Hines 4-31, Wentz 2-18, Jackson 6-12, Pascal 1-9, Ehlinger 1-9. Buffalo, Breida 5-51, Allen 2-18, Singletary 3-17, Moss 3-5.
PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-106. Buffalo, Allen 21-35-2-209, Trubisky 3-5-1-19.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Doyle 3-30, Taylor 3-19, Hilton 2-26, Pittman 2-23, Granson 1-8. Buffalo, Knox 6-80, Beasley 4-23, Diggs 4-23, Sanders 3-26, Singletary 3-26, Davis 2-27, Breida 1-16, Gilliam 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Buffalo, Bass 57, Bass 49.
BALTIMORE 16,
CHICAGO 13
|Baltimore
|0
|6
|0
|10
|—
|16
|Chicago
|0
|0
|7
|6
|—
|13
Second Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 35, 2:11.
Bal—FG Tucker 27, :02.
Third Quarter
Chi—Mooney 60 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 8:02.
Fourth Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 46, 3:41.
Chi—Goodwin 49 pass from Dalton (pass failed), 1:41.
Bal—Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), :22.
A—60,679.
|Bal
|Chi
|First downs
|23
|14
|Total Net Yards
|299
|353
|Rushes-yards
|34-123
|20-92
|Passing
|176
|261
|Punt Returns
|2-19
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-50
|2-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-36-1
|15-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-43
|3-19
|Punts
|6-43.3
|5-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-36
|6-58
|Time of Possession
|38:50
|21:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Baltimore, Freeman 16-49, Huntley 7-40, Murray 10-32, Ricard 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 14-58, Fields 4-23, Grant 1-11, Herbert 1-0.
PASSING—Baltimore, Huntley 26-36-1-219. Chicago, Dalton 11-23-0-201, Fields 4-11-0-79.
RECEIVING—Baltimore, Andrews 8-73, Freeman 6-31, Duvernay 4-37, Watkins 3-48, Bateman 3-29, Murray 2-1. Chicago, Mooney 5-121, Goodwin 4-104, J.Graham 2-25, Kmet 1-12, Montgomery 1-9, Grant 1-6, Byrd 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Santos 40.
CLEVELAND 13,
DETROIT 10
|Detroit
|0
|0
|7
|3
|—
|10
|Cleveland
|0
|13
|0
|0
|—
|13
Second Quarter
Cle—Landry 16 run (McLaughlin kick), 14:52.
Cle—Chubb 5 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 1:10.
Third Quarter
Det—Swift 57 run (Rosas kick), 1:55.
Fourth Quarter
Det—FG Rosas 43, 9:07.
A—67,431.
|Det
|Cle
|First downs
|12
|22
|Total Net Yards
|245
|349
|Rushes-yards
|23-168
|36-184
|Passing
|77
|165
|Punt Returns
|1-17
|3-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-5
|2-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-23-2
|15-29-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-11
|Punts
|6-46.7
|5-37.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-67
|10-82
|Time of Possession
|25:03
|34:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Detroit, Swift 14-136, Cabinda 2-21, J.Williams 7-11. Cleveland, Chubb 22-130, D.Johnson 5-26, Landry 1-16, Mayfield 4-9, Felton 3-2, Njoku 1-1.
PASSING—Detroit, Boyle 15-23-2-77. Cleveland, Mayfield 15-29-2-176.
RECEIVING—Detroit, Hockenson 6-51, St. Brown 4-18, Swift 3-0, Wright 1-12, Igwebuike 1-(minus 4). Cleveland, Hooper 4-53, Landry 4-26, Bradley 2-46, Njoku 2-20, Chubb 2-14, Higgins 1-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|300
|177
|2-4-0
|5-0-0
|5-1-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|295
|176
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|5-4-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Miami
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|201
|269
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|178
|320
|2-3-0
|0-5-0
|2-6-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|291
|254
|4-2-0
|4-1-0
|5-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|309
|245
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Houston
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|150
|271
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|2-5-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|159
|262
|2-4-0
|0-4-0
|2-5-0
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|247
|230
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|3-0-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|177
|185
|3-2-1
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|268
|216
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|244
|251
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|281
|250
|4-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-4-0
|5-0-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|219
|228
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-4-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|Las Vegas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|223
|262
|3-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|293
|214
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|297
|260
|1-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-3-0
|4-3-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|212
|267
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|279
|212
|4-0-0
|2-3-0
|2-0-0
|4-3-0
|1-1-0
|New Orleans
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|251
|218
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|4-4-0
|1-2-0
|Carolina
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|226
|220
|2-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-5-0
|2-0-0
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|178
|288
|1-4-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|247
|214
|4-0-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|6-2-0
|2-1-0
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|255
|242
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|163
|240
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|1-1-0
|Detroit
|0
|9
|1
|.050
|160
|273
|0-4-0
|0-5-1
|0-3-1
|0-6-0
|0-3-0
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|310
|202
|3-2-0
|6-0-0
|4-0-0
|5-2-0
|4-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|271
|227
|3-2-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|1-2-0
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|222
|1-4-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|Seattle
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|194
|209
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|3
|19
|—
|32
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|7
|—
|13
First Quarter
Las—FG Carlson 26, 10:37.
Cin—FG McPherson 54, 7:36.
Second Quarter
Las—FG Carlson 47, 11:06.
Cin—Mixon 11 run (McPherson kick), 4:15.
Third Quarter
Cin—FG McPherson 53, 6:04.
Fourth Quarter
Cin—FG McPherson 51, 13:17.
Las—Moreau 19 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:42.
Cin—Chase 6 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 5:03.
Cin—Mixon 20 run (McPherson kick), 3:51.
Cin—FG McPherson 47, 1:04.
|Cin
|Las
|First downs
|23
|13
|Total Net Yards
|288
|278
|Rushes-yards
|38-159
|18-72
|Passing
|129
|206
|Punt Returns
|2-10
|2-23
|Kickoff Returns
|2-57
|3-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-29-0
|19-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-19
|2-9
|Punts
|2-52.5
|4-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|7-77
|Time of Possession
|37:20
|22:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 30-123, Boyd 1-14, Burrow 3-11, Chase 2-8, Perine 2-3. Las Vegas, Jacobs 9-37, Drake 5-23, Renfrow 1-5, Jackson 1-4, Barber 1-3, Edwards 1-0.
PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 20-29-0-148. Las Vegas, Carr 19-27-1-215.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Boyd 6-49, Chase 3-32, Perine 3-18, Higgins 2-15, Uzomah 2-9, Mik.Thomas 1-12, C.Evans 1-7, Morgan 1-3, D.Sample 1-3. Las Vegas, Waller 7-116, Jacobs 5-24, Renfrow 4-30, Jones 1-20, Moreau 1-19, Drake 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story