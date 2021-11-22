The Journal Gazette
 
Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 am

FOOTBALL

Thursday

New England 25, Atlanta 0

Sunday

Baltimore 16, Chicago 13

Cleveland 13, Detroit 10

Houston 22, Tennessee 13

Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15

Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17

Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31

Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29

San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10

Washington 27, Carolina 21

Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13

Arizona 23, Seattle 13

Kansas City 19, Dallas 9

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, late

Byes: Denver, L.A. Rams

Today

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS 41, BUFFALO 15

Indianapolis 14 10 14 3 41
Buffalo 0 7 0 8 15

First Quarter

Ind—Taylor 3 run (Badgley kick), 8:55.

Ind—Taylor 23 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:38.

Second Quarter

Buf—Diggs 6 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 10:44.

Ind—FG Badgley 36, 2:12.

Ind—Taylor 2 run (Badgley kick), 1:59.

Third Quarter

Ind—Taylor 10 run (Badgley kick), 5:27.

Ind—Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :58.

Fourth Quarter

Buf—Diggs 9 pass from Allen (Allen run), 12:42.

Ind—FG Badgley 35, 6:23.

A—69,866.

Ind Buf
First downs 28 19
Total Net Yards 370 307
Rushes-yards 46-264 13-91
Passing 106 216
Punt Returns 1-7 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-52 7-138
Interceptions Ret. 3-43 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 11-20-0 24-40-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-12
Punts 1-31.0 1-55.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 3-30 7-56
Time of Possession 37:56 22:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Indianapolis, Taylor 32-185, Hines 4-31, Wentz 2-18, Jackson 6-12, Pascal 1-9, Ehlinger 1-9. Buffalo, Breida 5-51, Allen 2-18, Singletary 3-17, Moss 3-5.

PASSING—Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-106. Buffalo, Allen 21-35-2-209, Trubisky 3-5-1-19.

RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Doyle 3-30, Taylor 3-19, Hilton 2-26, Pittman 2-23, Granson 1-8. Buffalo, Knox 6-80, Beasley 4-23, Diggs 4-23, Sanders 3-26, Singletary 3-26, Davis 2-27, Breida 1-16, Gilliam 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Buffalo, Bass 57, Bass 49.

BALTIMORE 16,

CHICAGO 13

Baltimore 0 6 0 10 16
Chicago 0 0 7 6 13

Second Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 35, 2:11.

Bal—FG Tucker 27, :02.

Third Quarter

Chi—Mooney 60 pass from Dalton (Santos kick), 8:02.

Fourth Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 46, 3:41.

Chi—Goodwin 49 pass from Dalton (pass failed), 1:41.

Bal—Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), :22.

A—60,679.

Bal Chi
First downs 23 14
Total Net Yards 299 353
Rushes-yards 34-123 20-92
Passing 176 261
Punt Returns 2-19 1-4
Kickoff Returns 2-50 2-17
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-36-1 15-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-43 3-19
Punts 6-43.3 5-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-36 6-58
Time of Possession 38:50 21:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Baltimore, Freeman 16-49, Huntley 7-40, Murray 10-32, Ricard 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 14-58, Fields 4-23, Grant 1-11, Herbert 1-0.

PASSING—Baltimore, Huntley 26-36-1-219. Chicago, Dalton 11-23-0-201, Fields 4-11-0-79.

RECEIVING—Baltimore, Andrews 8-73, Freeman 6-31, Duvernay 4-37, Watkins 3-48, Bateman 3-29, Murray 2-1. Chicago, Mooney 5-121, Goodwin 4-104, J.Graham 2-25, Kmet 1-12, Montgomery 1-9, Grant 1-6, Byrd 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Santos 40.

CLEVELAND 13,

DETROIT 10

Detroit 0 0 7 3 10
Cleveland 0 13 0 0 13

Second Quarter

Cle—Landry 16 run (McLaughlin kick), 14:52.

Cle—Chubb 5 pass from Mayfield (kick failed), 1:10.

Third Quarter

Det—Swift 57 run (Rosas kick), 1:55.

Fourth Quarter

Det—FG Rosas 43, 9:07.

A—67,431.

Det Cle
First downs 12 22
Total Net Yards 245 349
Rushes-yards 23-168 36-184
Passing 77 165
Punt Returns 1-17 3-12
Kickoff Returns 3-58 1-26
Interceptions Ret. 2-5 2-1
Comp-Att-Int 15-23-2 15-29-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-11
Punts 6-46.7 5-37.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-67 10-82
Time of Possession 25:03 34:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Detroit, Swift 14-136, Cabinda 2-21, J.Williams 7-11. Cleveland, Chubb 22-130, D.Johnson 5-26, Landry 1-16, Mayfield 4-9, Felton 3-2, Njoku 1-1.

PASSING—Detroit, Boyle 15-23-2-77. Cleveland, Mayfield 15-29-2-176.

RECEIVING—Detroit, Hockenson 6-51, St. Brown 4-18, Swift 3-0, Wright 1-12, Igwebuike 1-(minus 4). Cleveland, Hooper 4-53, Landry 4-26, Bradley 2-46, Njoku 2-20, Chubb 2-14, Higgins 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cleveland, McLaughlin 46.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177 2-4-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 2-3-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176 3-2-0 3-2-0 5-4-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269 2-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 0-2-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320 2-3-0 0-5-0 2-6-0 0-2-0 0-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254 4-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245 3-3-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262 2-4-0 0-4-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 0-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230 4-1-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 0-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185 3-2-1 2-1-0 3-2-0 2-1-1 1-1-0
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216 2-2-0 4-2-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251 4-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 1-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 4-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 5-0-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228 2-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 223 262 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 7 3 0 .700 293 214 4-1-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260 1-4-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 0-1-0
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267 2-3-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 4-2-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-4-0 0-2-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212 4-0-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 4-3-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 4-4-0 1-2-0
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220 2-4-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 3-5-0 2-0-0
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288 1-4-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214 4-0-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 6-2-0 2-1-0
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242 3-2-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-0-0
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 163 240 2-3-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 1-4-0 1-1-0
Detroit 0 9 1 .050 160 273 0-4-0 0-5-1 0-3-1 0-6-0 0-3-0

West

CINCINNATI 32,

LAS VEGAS 13

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 3-2-0 6-0-0 4-0-0 5-2-0 4-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227 3-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 1-2-0
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222 1-4-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 4-4-0 1-3-0
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209 1-4-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 1-5-0 1-2-0
Cincinnati 3 7 3 19 32
Las Vegas 3 3 0 7 13

First Quarter

Las—FG Carlson 26, 10:37.

Cin—FG McPherson 54, 7:36.

Second Quarter

Las—FG Carlson 47, 11:06.

Cin—Mixon 11 run (McPherson kick), 4:15.

Third Quarter

Cin—FG McPherson 53, 6:04.

Fourth Quarter

Cin—FG McPherson 51, 13:17.

Las—Moreau 19 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:42.

Cin—Chase 6 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 5:03.

Cin—Mixon 20 run (McPherson kick), 3:51.

Cin—FG McPherson 47, 1:04.

Cin Las
First downs 23 13
Total Net Yards 288 278
Rushes-yards 38-159 18-72
Passing 129 206
Punt Returns 2-10 2-23
Kickoff Returns 2-57 3-51
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-29-0 19-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-19 2-9
Punts 2-52.5 4-46.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 1-5 7-77
Time of Possession 37:20 22:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cincinnati, Mixon 30-123, Boyd 1-14, Burrow 3-11, Chase 2-8, Perine 2-3. Las Vegas, Jacobs 9-37, Drake 5-23, Renfrow 1-5, Jackson 1-4, Barber 1-3, Edwards 1-0.

PASSING—Cincinnati, Burrow 20-29-0-148. Las Vegas, Carr 19-27-1-215.

RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Boyd 6-49, Chase 3-32, Perine 3-18, Higgins 2-15, Uzomah 2-9, Mik.Thomas 1-12, C.Evans 1-7, Morgan 1-3, D.Sample 1-3. Las Vegas, Waller 7-116, Jacobs 5-24, Renfrow 4-30, Jones 1-20, Moreau 1-19, Drake 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

