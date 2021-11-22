Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 am
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball
BOYS
IBCA PRESEASON POLL
|Pts
|Rec
|1. Carmel (6)
|379
|0-0
|2. Indpls. Cathedral (10)
|377
|0-0
|3. Homestead (3)
|371
|0-0
|4. Westfield
|229
|0-0
|5. Lawrence North (1)
|201
|0-0
|6. Warren Central
|193
|0-0
|7. Indianapolis Attucks
|190
|0-0
|8. Fishers
|186
|0-0
|9. Indianapolis Tech
|164
|0-0
|T10. Zionsville
|142
|0-0
|T10. Jeffersonville
|142
|0-0
|12. Brebeuf Jesuit
|118
|0-0
|13. Ben Davis
|116
|0-0
|14. Gary West Side
|98
|0-0
|15. Bloomington North
|89
|0-0
|16. North Central (Indpls.)
|81
|0-0
|17. Mishawaka Marian
|79
|0-0
|18. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
|74
|0-0
|19. Bloomington South
|65
|0-0
|20. Lawrence Central
|63
|0-0
Local teams also receiving votes (alphabetical order): Blackhawk Christian, Central Noble, Eastside, Huntington North, Leo, North Side, Northrop, Snider
GIRLS
IBCA POLL
|Pts
|Rec.
|1. Crown Point (18)
|394
|5-0
|2. S.B. Washington (2)
|379
|6-0
|3. Noblesville
|343
|5-0
|4. Bedford North Lawrence
|331
|6-0
|5. Franklin Community
|313
|7-0
|6. Fishers
|288
|5-0
|7. Homestead
|284
|4-1
|8. North Central (Indpls.)
|228
|4-2
|9. Zionsville
|215
|5-1
|10. Mishawaka Marian
|164
|4-1
|11. Penn
|162
|4-2
|12. Silver Creek
|159
|5-0
|13. Columbus East
|139
|5-1
|14. Westfield
|132
|3-2
|15. East Central
|121
|2-1
|16. Carmel
|87
|1-2
|17. Hamilton Southeastern
|73
|4-2
|18. Lake Central
|54
|4-1
|19. Lawrence North
|49
|4-3
|20. Salem
|40
|4-1
Local teams also receiving votes (alphabetical order):Carroll, Columbia City, Garrett, Norwell, Snider, Warsaw
Football
STATE FINALS
At Lucas Oil Stadium
Friday
CLASS A
Adams Central vs. Lutheran, noon
CLASS 3A
Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson So., 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Cathedral vs. Zionsville, 7 p.m.
Saturday
CLASS 2A
Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean, noon
CLASS 4A
Mount Vernon (Fortville) vs. Northridge, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Westfield vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.
