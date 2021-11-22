The Journal Gazette
 
Weather
Monday, November 22, 2021

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball

BOYS

IBCA PRESEASON POLL

Pts Rec
1. Carmel (6) 379 0-0
2. Indpls. Cathedral (10) 377 0-0
3. Homestead (3) 371 0-0
4. Westfield 229 0-0
5. Lawrence North (1) 201 0-0
6. Warren Central 193 0-0
7. Indianapolis Attucks 190 0-0
8. Fishers 186 0-0
9. Indianapolis Tech 164 0-0
T10. Zionsville 142 0-0
T10. Jeffersonville 142 0-0
12. Brebeuf Jesuit 118 0-0
13. Ben Davis 116 0-0
14. Gary West Side 98 0-0
15. Bloomington North 89 0-0
16. North Central (Indpls.) 81 0-0
17. Mishawaka Marian 79 0-0
18. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74 0-0
19. Bloomington South 65 0-0
20. Lawrence Central 63 0-0

Local teams also receiving votes (alphabetical order): Blackhawk Christian, Central Noble, Eastside, Huntington North, Leo, North Side, Northrop, Snider

GIRLS

IBCA POLL

Pts Rec.
1. Crown Point (18) 394 5-0
2. S.B. Washington (2) 379 6-0
3. Noblesville 343 5-0
4. Bedford North Lawrence 331 6-0
5. Franklin Community 313 7-0
6. Fishers 288 5-0
7. Homestead 284 4-1
8. North Central (Indpls.) 228 4-2
9. Zionsville 215 5-1
10. Mishawaka Marian 164 4-1
11. Penn 162 4-2
12. Silver Creek 159 5-0
13. Columbus East 139 5-1
14. Westfield 132 3-2
15. East Central 121 2-1
16. Carmel 87 1-2
17. Hamilton Southeastern 73 4-2
18. Lake Central 54 4-1
19. Lawrence North 49 4-3
20. Salem 40 4-1

Local teams also receiving votes (alphabetical order):Carroll, Columbia City, Garrett, Norwell, Snider, Warsaw

Football

STATE FINALS

At Lucas Oil Stadium

Friday

CLASS A

Adams Central vs. Lutheran, noon

CLASS 3A

Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Gibson So., 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Cathedral vs. Zionsville, 7 p.m.

Saturday

CLASS 2A

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Andrean, noon

CLASS 4A

Mount Vernon (Fortville) vs. Northridge, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Westfield vs. Center Grove, 7 p.m.

