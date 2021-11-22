NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 Toronto 20 13 6 1 27 52 45 Tampa Bay 17 10 4 3 23 55 52 Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67 Boston 15 9 6 0 18 46 45 Buffalo 17 7 8 2 16 49 54 Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 16 14 2 0 28 56 32 Washington 18 11 2 5 27 62 39 N.Y. Rangers 18 11 4 3 25 51 51 Philadelphia 16 8 5 3 19 43 44 New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 Columbus 15 9 6 0 18 50 47 Pittsburgh 17 7 6 4 18 51 51 N.Y. Islanders 15 5 8 2 12 31 48

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 18 11 6 1 23 64 59 Winnipeg 17 9 4 4 22 54 45 St. Louis 17 9 6 2 20 56 47 Nashville 17 9 7 1 19 47 48 Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 54 44 Dallas 16 7 7 2 16 43 51 Chicago 18 6 10 2 14 41 58 Arizona 18 3 13 2 8 32 68

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 19 11 3 5 27 63 36 Edmonton 17 13 4 0 26 68 50 Anaheim 18 10 5 3 23 61 48 Vegas 18 11 7 0 22 57 54 Los Angeles 17 8 7 2 18 46 44 San Jose 17 8 8 1 17 44 50 Vancouver 19 6 11 2 14 46 63 Seattle 17 4 12 1 9 50 67

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2

Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 6, Nashville 3

Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 5, Chicago 2

Vegas 3, Columbus 2

Washington 4, San Jose 0

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.

Sunday

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4

Calgary 4, Boston 0

Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Chicago 1, Vancouver 0

Washington at Seattle, late

Arizona at Los Angeles, late

Today

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 12 10 2 0 0 20 44 27 Reading 12 6 2 3 1 16 38 34 Maine 11 5 4 2 0 12 37 36 Adirondack 12 5 6 1 0 11 31 40 Worcester 11 4 6 0 1 9 32 40 Trois-Rivieres 11 4 7 0 0 8 32 41

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 13 7 3 1 2 17 40 34 Norfolk 12 7 5 0 0 14 38 39 Orlando 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 40 Atlanta 10 6 4 0 0 12 31 30 Jacksonville 13 5 6 1 1 12 31 36 S. Carolina 10 5 5 0 0 10 25 28 Greenville 11 5 6 0 0 10 30 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA KOMETS 12 8 3 1 0 17 38 29 Toledo 12 8 4 0 0 16 55 30 Cincinnati 12 7 5 0 0 14 33 33 Kalamazoo 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 31 Wheeling 11 5 6 0 0 10 36 41 Indy 12 4 7 0 1 9 37 44 Iowa 13 3 8 2 0 8 37 63

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 14 9 5 0 0 18 51 42 Idaho 14 8 6 0 0 16 40 33 Tulsa 10 6 3 0 1 13 28 24 Wichita 11 6 5 0 0 12 36 28 Kansas City 13 6 7 0 0 12 42 43 Rapid City 12 4 6 1 1 10 38 42 Allen 12 4 6 2 0 10 40 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3

Newfoundland 2, Reading 1

Orlando 5, Maine 4

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 6, Iowa 1

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2

KOMETS 3, Wheeling 2

Wichita 5, Tulsa 1

Allen 5, Rapid City 4

Adirondack 2, Idaho 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Sunday

Reading 2, Norfolk 1

Greenville 4, Atlanta 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 2

Iowa 5, KOMETS 1

Today

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

HEARTLANDERS 5, KOMETS 1

Iowa 3 1 1 — 5 Fort Wayne 1 0 0 — 1

1st Period—1, Iowa, Miura 1 (Gordeev, Bennett), 6:42. 2, Iowa, Misley 4 (Bennett), 12:06 (PP). 3, Iowa, Gervais 1 (Linhart, Kuffner), 16:20. 4, Fort Wayne, Graber 2 (Harper, Murphy), 18:28. Penalties-McIvor Fw (tripping), 11:55; Gervais Ia (high-sticking), 14:01; Barnaby Fw (high-sticking), 19:00; King Fw (cross-checking), 19:46.

2nd Period—5, Iowa, Beraldo 1 (Kuffner, Sokay), 16:36. Penalties-Ruddy Fw (roughing), 1:45; Gordeev Ia (holding), 9:03; Petruzzelli Fw (holding), 9:28.

3rd Period—6, Iowa, Sokay 1 (Bennett, Beraldo), 0:43. Penalties-Stallard Ia (holding), 3:55; Solow Ia (fighting - major), 6:49; Murphy Fw (fighting - major), 6:49; Ross Fw (boarding - major), 6:49.

Shots on Goal—Iowa 17-10-9-36. Fort Wayne 11-10-11-32.

Power Play Opportunities—Iowa 1 / 6; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.

Goalies—Iowa, Jones 2-5-2-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Fort Wayne, Bonar 0-1-0-0 (36 shots-31 saves).

A—5,569. Referees—Logan Gruhl. Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Dan Kovachik.