HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|18
|13
|2
|3
|29
|71
|47
|Toronto
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|52
|45
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|55
|52
|Detroit
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|54
|67
|Boston
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|46
|45
|Buffalo
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|49
|54
|Montreal
|20
|5
|13
|2
|12
|44
|70
|Ottawa
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|52
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|16
|14
|2
|0
|28
|56
|32
|Washington
|18
|11
|2
|5
|27
|62
|39
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|51
|51
|Philadelphia
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|43
|44
|New Jersey
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|48
|49
|Columbus
|15
|9
|6
|0
|18
|50
|47
|Pittsburgh
|17
|7
|6
|4
|18
|51
|51
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|5
|8
|2
|12
|31
|48
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|64
|59
|Winnipeg
|17
|9
|4
|4
|22
|54
|45
|St. Louis
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|56
|47
|Nashville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|47
|48
|Colorado
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|54
|44
|Dallas
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|43
|51
|Chicago
|18
|6
|10
|2
|14
|41
|58
|Arizona
|18
|3
|13
|2
|8
|32
|68
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|19
|11
|3
|5
|27
|63
|36
|Edmonton
|17
|13
|4
|0
|26
|68
|50
|Anaheim
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|61
|48
|Vegas
|18
|11
|7
|0
|22
|57
|54
|Los Angeles
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|46
|44
|San Jose
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|44
|50
|Vancouver
|19
|6
|11
|2
|14
|46
|63
|Seattle
|17
|4
|12
|1
|9
|50
|67
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4
New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3
Florida 5, Minnesota 4
Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2
Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Montreal 6, Nashville 3
Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1
Edmonton 5, Chicago 2
Vegas 3, Columbus 2
Washington 4, San Jose 0
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd.
Sunday
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4
Calgary 4, Boston 0
Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Chicago 1, Vancouver 0
Washington at Seattle, late
Arizona at Los Angeles, late
Today
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|44
|27
|Reading
|12
|6
|2
|3
|1
|16
|38
|34
|Maine
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|37
|36
|Adirondack
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|31
|40
|Worcester
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|32
|40
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|32
|41
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|13
|7
|3
|1
|2
|17
|40
|34
|Norfolk
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|38
|39
|Orlando
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|40
|40
|Atlanta
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|31
|30
|Jacksonville
|13
|5
|6
|1
|1
|12
|31
|36
|S. Carolina
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|28
|Greenville
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|30
|29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|KOMETS
|12
|8
|3
|1
|0
|17
|38
|29
|Toledo
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|55
|30
|Cincinnati
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|33
|33
|Kalamazoo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|34
|31
|Wheeling
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|36
|41
|Indy
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|37
|44
|Iowa
|13
|3
|8
|2
|0
|8
|37
|63
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|51
|42
|Idaho
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|40
|33
|Tulsa
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|28
|24
|Wichita
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|36
|28
|Kansas City
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|42
|43
|Rapid City
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|38
|42
|Allen
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|40
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 3
Newfoundland 2, Reading 1
Orlando 5, Maine 4
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Toledo 6, Iowa 1
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2
KOMETS 3, Wheeling 2
Wichita 5, Tulsa 1
Allen 5, Rapid City 4
Adirondack 2, Idaho 1
Utah 4, Kansas City 2
Sunday
Reading 2, Norfolk 1
Greenville 4, Atlanta 1
Utah 4, Kansas City 2
Iowa 5, KOMETS 1
Today
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
KOMETS at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
HEARTLANDERS 5, KOMETS 1
|Iowa
|3
|1
|1
|—
|5
|Fort Wayne
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
1st Period—1, Iowa, Miura 1 (Gordeev, Bennett), 6:42. 2, Iowa, Misley 4 (Bennett), 12:06 (PP). 3, Iowa, Gervais 1 (Linhart, Kuffner), 16:20. 4, Fort Wayne, Graber 2 (Harper, Murphy), 18:28. Penalties-McIvor Fw (tripping), 11:55; Gervais Ia (high-sticking), 14:01; Barnaby Fw (high-sticking), 19:00; King Fw (cross-checking), 19:46.
2nd Period—5, Iowa, Beraldo 1 (Kuffner, Sokay), 16:36. Penalties-Ruddy Fw (roughing), 1:45; Gordeev Ia (holding), 9:03; Petruzzelli Fw (holding), 9:28.
3rd Period—6, Iowa, Sokay 1 (Bennett, Beraldo), 0:43. Penalties-Stallard Ia (holding), 3:55; Solow Ia (fighting - major), 6:49; Murphy Fw (fighting - major), 6:49; Ross Fw (boarding - major), 6:49.
Shots on Goal—Iowa 17-10-9-36. Fort Wayne 11-10-11-32.
Power Play Opportunities—Iowa 1 / 6; Fort Wayne 0 / 3.
Goalies—Iowa, Jones 2-5-2-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Fort Wayne, Bonar 0-1-0-0 (36 shots-31 saves).
A—5,569. Referees—Logan Gruhl. Linesmen—Christopher Williams, Dan Kovachik.
