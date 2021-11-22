MLS

PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

Eastern Conference

Nov. 20: No. 2 Philadelphia 1,

No. 7 New York 0, ET

Nov. 21: No. 4 New York City 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0

Tue.: No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Nov. 20: No. 3 Sporting Kansas City 3,

No. 6 Vancouver 1

Nov. 21: No. 4 Portland 3, No. 5 Minnesota 1

Tue.: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Eastern Conference

Sun.: Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. No. 2 Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: No. 4 New York City FC at No. 1 New England, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Thu.: No. 4 Portland at No. 1 Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Sun.: No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 p.m.