Monday, November 22, 2021 1:00 am
SOCCER
MLS
PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Eastern Conference
Nov. 20: No. 2 Philadelphia 1,
No. 7 New York 0, ET
Nov. 21: No. 4 New York City 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0
Tue.: No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Nov. 20: No. 3 Sporting Kansas City 3,
No. 6 Vancouver 1
Nov. 21: No. 4 Portland 3, No. 5 Minnesota 1
Tue.: No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Eastern Conference
Sun.: Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. No. 2 Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 30: No. 4 New York City FC at No. 1 New England, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Thu.: No. 4 Portland at No. 1 Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Sun.: No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 p.m.
