Tuesday, November 23, 2021 1:00 am

COLLEGES

Basketball

MEN

No. 12 HOUSTON 70,

BUTLER 52

BUTLER (3-2): Golden 0-3 1-2 1, Groce 2-7 5-6 10, Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 3-7 3-4 9, Thompson 2-3 0-1 5, Bolden 5-13 2-3 16, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 2-2 0-0 6, Mulloy 0-0 2-2 2, David 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 13-18 52.

HOUSTON (4-0): Chaney 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, White 8-13 2-3 21, Edwards 3-6 4-6 10, Sasser 4-7 0-0 9, Shead 4-8 0-0 8, Roberts 1-3 3-4 5, Mark 2-6 1-2 5, Carlton 1-1 0-0 2, Armbrester 1-1 0-0 3, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 10-15 70.

Halftime—Houston 41-20. 3-Point Goals—Butler 9-23 (Bolden 4-8, Wilmoth 2-2, Thompson 1-1, Groce 1-4, Harris 1-5, Golden 0-1, Taylor 0-2), Houston 6-19 (White 3-5, Armbrester 1-1, Moore 1-3, Sasser 1-3, Mark 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Shead 0-3). Rebounds—Butler 26 (Groce 7), Houston 26 (White 8). Assists—Butler 12 (Thompson 6), Houston 13 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls—Butler 18, Houston 19. A—2,937 (12,000).

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

Rec Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1515 1
2. UCLA (5) 4-0 1443 2
3. Purdue (1) 5-0 1391 6
4. Kansas 3-0 1354 3
5. Duke 5-0 1225 7
6. Baylor 4-0 1154 9
7. Villanova 3-2 1090 5
8. Texas 3-1 1083 8
9. Memphis 4-0 1002 11
10. Alabama 4-0 880 14
10. Kentucky 3-1 880 13
12. Houston 3-0 861 15
13. Arkansas 3-0 754 16
14. Illinois 2-1 624 10
15. Tennessee 3-1 558 17
16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22
17. Arizona 5-0 474
18. BYU 4-0 449
19. Auburn 3-0 374 21
20. Michigan 3-2 367 4
21. Seton Hall 3-0 363
22. UConn 4-0 342 23
23. Florida 3-0 294 24
24. USC 3-0 138 25
25. Xavier 4-0 102

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

FERRIS MOWERS COACHES POLL

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Rec Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (30) 4-0 797 1
2. UCLA (2) 4-0 751 2
3. Kansas 3-0 725 3
4. Purdue 5-0 691 7
5. Baylor 4-0 635 8
6. Duke 5-0 624 9
7. Villanova 3-2 546 4
8. Texas 3-1 479 5
9. Alabama 4-0 472 13
10. Memphis 4-0 441 16
11. Houston 3-0 431 14
12. Arkansas 3-0 357 15
13. Michigan 3-2 356 6
14. Kentucky 3-1 356 11
15. Illinois 2-1 321 10
16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 261 24
17. Tennessee 3-1 226 17
18. BYU 4-0 205
19. Arizona 5-0 204
20. Seton Hall 3-0 187
21. Connecticut 4-0 183 23
22. Auburn 3-0 174 22
23. Oregon 2-1 168 12
24. Florida 3-0 162
25. USC 3-0 92

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 83; Texas Tech 68; Virginia Tech 68; Michigan St. 50; North Carolina 45; Xavier 38; Indiana 37; Florida St. 33; Maryland 33; Iowa 27; Marquette 13; Loyola-Chicago 12; LSU 12; Colorado St. 11; Utah St. 10; West Virginia 7; Drake 3; Notre Dame 3; San Francisco 2; Central Florida 1.

WOMEN

PURDUE 70,

MARSHALL 60

MARSHALL (3-1): Colclough 6-13 7-8 19, Roper 2-6 2-2 6, Dunham 2-7 0-0 4, Sivils 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 2-9 6-6 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Ferby 5-13 0-0 11, Mays 3-5 0-2 6, Liberatore 0-1 0-0 0, Redman 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 15-18 60

PURDUE (4-1): Kyle 5-8 5-6 15, Ellis 3-5 6-6 14, Hardin 3-5 1-2 10, Layden 2-10 3-4 7, Terry 3-11 3-4 9, Gony 0-2 0-0 0, Oriyomi 1-2 0-0 3, Woltman 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Learn 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 3-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 21-26 70

Marshall 12 14 17 17 60
Purdue 17 15 15 23 70

3-Point Goals—Marshall 1-17 (Dunham 0-3, Wheeler 0-5, Ferby 1-8, Liberatore 0-1), Purdue 7-21 (Kyle 0-1, Ellis 2-4, Hardin 3-5, Layden 0-4, Terry 0-2, Oriyomi 1-2, Moore 1-1, Smith 0-2). Assists—Marshall 6 (Dunham 2), Purdue 13 (Terry 4). Fouled Out—Marshall Roper. Rebounds—Marshall 32 (Roper 4-5), Purdue 38 (Smith 4-7). Total Fouls—Marshall 23, Purdue 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—1,526.

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 8 0 391 147 10 1 519 209
Michigan 7 1 265 145 10 1 406 179
Michigan St. 6 2 225 219 9 2 353 281
Penn St. 4 4 178 121 7 4 288 171
Maryland 2 6 158 333 5 6 287 373
Rutgers 2 6 107 221 5 6 230 255
Indiana 0 8 87 272 2 9 200 355

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 6 2 230 112 8 3 297 174
Iowa 6 2 199 148 9 2 280 186
Minnesota 5 3 219 166 7 4 290 206
Purdue 5 3 194 191 7 4 286 239
Illinois 3 5 127 156 4 7 195 249
Nebraska 1 7 218 211 3 8 314 244
Northwestern 1 7 103 259 3 8 185 301

Friday

Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday*

Ohio St. at Michigan, noon

Maryland at Rutgers, noon

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (OH) 5 2 210 128 6 5 302 238
Kent St. 5 2 260 250 6 5 353 368
Ohio 3 4 206 202 3 8 261 343
Buffalo 2 5 216 242 4 7 348 339
Akron 1 6 148 247 2 9 224 425
Bowl. Green 1 6 170 278 3 8 236 358

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 6 1 232 212 8 3 348 360
C. Michigan 5 2 244 194 7 4 365 304
E. Michigan 4 3 219 205 7 4 362 303
Toledo 4 3 232 167 6 5 361 238
W. Michigan 3 4 219 231 6 5 328 322
Ball St. 3 4 189 189 5 6 273 315

Today

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Friday

E. Michigan at C. Michigan, noon

Ohio at Bowling Green, noon

Saturday*

Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon

Akron at Toledo, noon

*End of regular season

TOP 25 SCHEDULE

Thursday

No. 8. Mississippi at Miss. St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday

No. 4. Cincinnati at E. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

No. 16. Utah vs. Colorado, 4 p.m.

No. 17. Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

No. 22. San Diego St. vs. Boise St., noon

No. 24. NC State vs. N. Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 25. Arkansas vs. Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

MEN

NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Second Round

Nov. 21

Duke 2, UCLA 1

Georgetown 2, Georgia St. 0

Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0

New Hampshire 4, North Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 5, Northern Illinois 2

Providence 2, Marshall 1, 2OT

Saint Louis 5, LIU 0

West Virginia 2, Virginia Tech 1, PK’s 4-3

Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0

Hofstra 8, Penn State 2

Wake Forest 3, FIU 2

Kentucky 2, Santa Clara 0

Clemson 1, Denver 0

Washington 3, Portland 1

Oregon State 2, St. John’s (NY) 0

Third Round

Saturday

Hofstra at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duke, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Providence at Georgetown, noon

Kentucky at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Oregon State, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4

TBD

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 10

At Cary, N.C.

Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, Dec. 12

At Cary, N.C.

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

At Decatur, Ala.

Nov. 30

MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 2 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) vs. Marymount California, 5 p.m.

Dec. 2

Missouri Valley vs. Keiser (Fla.), 11 a.m.

Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.

Mobile (Ala.) vs. Indiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Dec. 4

G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.

G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.

Dec. 6

Championship, 3 p.m.

WOMEN

NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Third Round

Nov. 20

BYU 1, Virginia 0

Nov. 21

Florida St. 1, Pepperdine 0

Michigan 3, Tennessee 0

Rutgers 2, TCU 1, PK’s 5-4

Santa Clara 2, Wisconsin 1

South Carolina 2, Penn St. 0

Arkansas 3, Notre Dame 2

Duke 7, St. John’s 1

Quarterfinals

Friday

Michigan at Florida St. , 2 p.m.

Santa Clara at Duke, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Saturday

South Carolina at BYU, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 3

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Quarterfinal winners, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 9:30 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, Dec. 5

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

