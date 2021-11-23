Tuesday, November 23, 2021 1:00 am
COLLEGES
Basketball
MEN
No. 12 HOUSTON 70,
BUTLER 52
BUTLER (3-2): Golden 0-3 1-2 1, Groce 2-7 5-6 10, Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 3-7 3-4 9, Thompson 2-3 0-1 5, Bolden 5-13 2-3 16, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 2-2 0-0 6, Mulloy 0-0 2-2 2, David 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 13-18 52.
HOUSTON (4-0): Chaney 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, White 8-13 2-3 21, Edwards 3-6 4-6 10, Sasser 4-7 0-0 9, Shead 4-8 0-0 8, Roberts 1-3 3-4 5, Mark 2-6 1-2 5, Carlton 1-1 0-0 2, Armbrester 1-1 0-0 3, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 10-15 70.
Halftime—Houston 41-20. 3-Point Goals—Butler 9-23 (Bolden 4-8, Wilmoth 2-2, Thompson 1-1, Groce 1-4, Harris 1-5, Golden 0-1, Taylor 0-2), Houston 6-19 (White 3-5, Armbrester 1-1, Moore 1-3, Sasser 1-3, Mark 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Shead 0-3). Rebounds—Butler 26 (Groce 7), Houston 26 (White 8). Assists—Butler 12 (Thompson 6), Houston 13 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls—Butler 18, Houston 19. A—2,937 (12,000).
THE TOP TWENTY FIVE
|Rec
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (55)
|4-0
|1515
|1
|2. UCLA (5)
|4-0
|1443
|2
|3. Purdue (1)
|5-0
|1391
|6
|4. Kansas
|3-0
|1354
|3
|5. Duke
|5-0
|1225
|7
|6. Baylor
|4-0
|1154
|9
|7. Villanova
|3-2
|1090
|5
|8. Texas
|3-1
|1083
|8
|9. Memphis
|4-0
|1002
|11
|10. Alabama
|4-0
|880
|14
|10. Kentucky
|3-1
|880
|13
|12. Houston
|3-0
|861
|15
|13. Arkansas
|3-0
|754
|16
|14. Illinois
|2-1
|624
|10
|15. Tennessee
|3-1
|558
|17
|16. St. Bonaventure
|5-0
|517
|22
|17. Arizona
|5-0
|474
|—
|18. BYU
|4-0
|449
|—
|19. Auburn
|3-0
|374
|21
|20. Michigan
|3-2
|367
|4
|21. Seton Hall
|3-0
|363
|—
|22. UConn
|4-0
|342
|23
|23. Florida
|3-0
|294
|24
|24. USC
|3-0
|138
|25
|25. Xavier
|4-0
|102
|—
Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.
FERRIS MOWERS COACHES POLL
The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Rec
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Gonzaga (30)
|4-0
|797
|1
|2. UCLA (2)
|4-0
|751
|2
|3. Kansas
|3-0
|725
|3
|4. Purdue
|5-0
|691
|7
|5. Baylor
|4-0
|635
|8
|6. Duke
|5-0
|624
|9
|7. Villanova
|3-2
|546
|4
|8. Texas
|3-1
|479
|5
|9. Alabama
|4-0
|472
|13
|10. Memphis
|4-0
|441
|16
|11. Houston
|3-0
|431
|14
|12. Arkansas
|3-0
|357
|15
|13. Michigan
|3-2
|356
|6
|14. Kentucky
|3-1
|356
|11
|15. Illinois
|2-1
|321
|10
|16. St. Bonaventure
|5-0
|261
|24
|17. Tennessee
|3-1
|226
|17
|18. BYU
|4-0
|205
|—
|19. Arizona
|5-0
|204
|—
|20. Seton Hall
|3-0
|187
|—
|21. Connecticut
|4-0
|183
|23
|22. Auburn
|3-0
|174
|22
|23. Oregon
|2-1
|168
|12
|24. Florida
|3-0
|162
|—
|25. USC
|3-0
|92
|—
Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 83; Texas Tech 68; Virginia Tech 68; Michigan St. 50; North Carolina 45; Xavier 38; Indiana 37; Florida St. 33; Maryland 33; Iowa 27; Marquette 13; Loyola-Chicago 12; LSU 12; Colorado St. 11; Utah St. 10; West Virginia 7; Drake 3; Notre Dame 3; San Francisco 2; Central Florida 1.
WOMEN
PURDUE 70,
MARSHALL 60
MARSHALL (3-1): Colclough 6-13 7-8 19, Roper 2-6 2-2 6, Dunham 2-7 0-0 4, Sivils 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 2-9 6-6 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Ferby 5-13 0-0 11, Mays 3-5 0-2 6, Liberatore 0-1 0-0 0, Redman 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 15-18 60
PURDUE (4-1): Kyle 5-8 5-6 15, Ellis 3-5 6-6 14, Hardin 3-5 1-2 10, Layden 2-10 3-4 7, Terry 3-11 3-4 9, Gony 0-2 0-0 0, Oriyomi 1-2 0-0 3, Woltman 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Learn 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 3-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 21-26 70
|Marshall
|12
|14
|17
|17
|—
|60
|Purdue
|17
|15
|15
|23
|—
|70
3-Point Goals—Marshall 1-17 (Dunham 0-3, Wheeler 0-5, Ferby 1-8, Liberatore 0-1), Purdue 7-21 (Kyle 0-1, Ellis 2-4, Hardin 3-5, Layden 0-4, Terry 0-2, Oriyomi 1-2, Moore 1-1, Smith 0-2). Assists—Marshall 6 (Dunham 2), Purdue 13 (Terry 4). Fouled Out—Marshall Roper. Rebounds—Marshall 32 (Roper 4-5), Purdue 38 (Smith 4-7). Total Fouls—Marshall 23, Purdue 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—1,526.
Football
BIG TEN
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|391
|147
|10
|1
|519
|209
|Michigan
|7
|1
|265
|145
|10
|1
|406
|179
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|225
|219
|9
|2
|353
|281
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|178
|121
|7
|4
|288
|171
|Maryland
|2
|6
|158
|333
|5
|6
|287
|373
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|107
|221
|5
|6
|230
|255
|Indiana
|0
|8
|87
|272
|2
|9
|200
|355
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|230
|112
|8
|3
|297
|174
|Iowa
|6
|2
|199
|148
|9
|2
|280
|186
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|219
|166
|7
|4
|290
|206
|Purdue
|5
|3
|194
|191
|7
|4
|286
|239
|Illinois
|3
|5
|127
|156
|4
|7
|195
|249
|Nebraska
|1
|7
|218
|211
|3
|8
|314
|244
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|103
|259
|3
|8
|185
|301
Friday
Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday*
Ohio St. at Michigan, noon
Maryland at Rutgers, noon
Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (OH)
|5
|2
|210
|128
|6
|5
|302
|238
|Kent St.
|5
|2
|260
|250
|6
|5
|353
|368
|Ohio
|3
|4
|206
|202
|3
|8
|261
|343
|Buffalo
|2
|5
|216
|242
|4
|7
|348
|339
|Akron
|1
|6
|148
|247
|2
|9
|224
|425
|Bowl. Green
|1
|6
|170
|278
|3
|8
|236
|358
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|1
|232
|212
|8
|3
|348
|360
|C. Michigan
|5
|2
|244
|194
|7
|4
|365
|304
|E. Michigan
|4
|3
|219
|205
|7
|4
|362
|303
|Toledo
|4
|3
|232
|167
|6
|5
|361
|238
|W. Michigan
|3
|4
|219
|231
|6
|5
|328
|322
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|189
|189
|5
|6
|273
|315
Today
Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Friday
E. Michigan at C. Michigan, noon
Ohio at Bowling Green, noon
Saturday*
Miami (OH) at Kent St., noon
Akron at Toledo, noon
*End of regular season
TOP 25 SCHEDULE
Thursday
No. 8. Mississippi at Miss. St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday
No. 4. Cincinnati at E. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
No. 16. Utah vs. Colorado, 4 p.m.
No. 17. Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.
No. 22. San Diego St. vs. Boise St., noon
No. 24. NC State vs. N. Carolina, 7 p.m.
No. 25. Arkansas vs. Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
MEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Second Round
Nov. 21
Duke 2, UCLA 1
Georgetown 2, Georgia St. 0
Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0
New Hampshire 4, North Carolina 1
Pittsburgh 5, Northern Illinois 2
Providence 2, Marshall 1, 2OT
Saint Louis 5, LIU 0
West Virginia 2, Virginia Tech 1, PK’s 4-3
Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0
Hofstra 8, Penn State 2
Wake Forest 3, FIU 2
Kentucky 2, Santa Clara 0
Clemson 1, Denver 0
Washington 3, Portland 1
Oregon State 2, St. John’s (NY) 0
Third Round
Saturday
Hofstra at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Saint Louis at Duke, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.
West Virginia at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Providence at Georgetown, noon
Kentucky at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Oregon State, 9 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 3 or Saturday, Dec. 4
TBD
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 10
At Cary, N.C.
Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, Dec. 12
At Cary, N.C.
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
NAIA TOURNAMENT
At Decatur, Ala.
Nov. 30
MidAmerica Nazarene vs. Ottawa (Ariz.), 2 p.m.
Columbia (Mo.) vs. Marymount California, 5 p.m.
Dec. 2
Missouri Valley vs. Keiser (Fla.), 11 a.m.
Central Methodist (Mo.) vs. G1 winner, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. G2 winner, 5 p.m.
Mobile (Ala.) vs. Indiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Dec. 4
G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.
G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.
Dec. 6
Championship, 3 p.m.
WOMEN
NCAA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Third Round
Nov. 20
BYU 1, Virginia 0
Nov. 21
Florida St. 1, Pepperdine 0
Michigan 3, Tennessee 0
Rutgers 2, TCU 1, PK’s 5-4
Santa Clara 2, Wisconsin 1
South Carolina 2, Penn St. 0
Arkansas 3, Notre Dame 2
Duke 7, St. John’s 1
Quarterfinals
Friday
Michigan at Florida St. , 2 p.m.
Santa Clara at Duke, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
South Carolina at BYU, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 3
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Quarterfinal winners, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 9:30 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, Dec. 5
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story