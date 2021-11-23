Basketball

MEN

No. 12 HOUSTON 70,

BUTLER 52

BUTLER (3-2): Golden 0-3 1-2 1, Groce 2-7 5-6 10, Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 3-7 3-4 9, Thompson 2-3 0-1 5, Bolden 5-13 2-3 16, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 2-2 0-0 6, Mulloy 0-0 2-2 2, David 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 13-18 52.

HOUSTON (4-0): Chaney 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, White 8-13 2-3 21, Edwards 3-6 4-6 10, Sasser 4-7 0-0 9, Shead 4-8 0-0 8, Roberts 1-3 3-4 5, Mark 2-6 1-2 5, Carlton 1-1 0-0 2, Armbrester 1-1 0-0 3, Francis 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 10-15 70.

Halftime—Houston 41-20. 3-Point Goals—Butler 9-23 (Bolden 4-8, Wilmoth 2-2, Thompson 1-1, Groce 1-4, Harris 1-5, Golden 0-1, Taylor 0-2), Houston 6-19 (White 3-5, Armbrester 1-1, Moore 1-3, Sasser 1-3, Mark 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Shead 0-3). Rebounds—Butler 26 (Groce 7), Houston 26 (White 8). Assists—Butler 12 (Thompson 6), Houston 13 (Edwards 4). Total Fouls—Butler 18, Houston 19. A—2,937 (12,000).

THE TOP TWENTY FIVE

Rec Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1515 1 2. UCLA (5) 4-0 1443 2 3. Purdue (1) 5-0 1391 6 4. Kansas 3-0 1354 3 5. Duke 5-0 1225 7 6. Baylor 4-0 1154 9 7. Villanova 3-2 1090 5 8. Texas 3-1 1083 8 9. Memphis 4-0 1002 11 10. Alabama 4-0 880 14 10. Kentucky 3-1 880 13 12. Houston 3-0 861 15 13. Arkansas 3-0 754 16 14. Illinois 2-1 624 10 15. Tennessee 3-1 558 17 16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22 17. Arizona 5-0 474 — 18. BYU 4-0 449 — 19. Auburn 3-0 374 21 20. Michigan 3-2 367 4 21. Seton Hall 3-0 363 — 22. UConn 4-0 342 23 23. Florida 3-0 294 24 24. USC 3-0 138 25 25. Xavier 4-0 102 —

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

FERRIS MOWERS COACHES POLL

The Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, with team’s records through Sunday in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Rec Pts Pvs 1. Gonzaga (30) 4-0 797 1 2. UCLA (2) 4-0 751 2 3. Kansas 3-0 725 3 4. Purdue 5-0 691 7 5. Baylor 4-0 635 8 6. Duke 5-0 624 9 7. Villanova 3-2 546 4 8. Texas 3-1 479 5 9. Alabama 4-0 472 13 10. Memphis 4-0 441 16 11. Houston 3-0 431 14 12. Arkansas 3-0 357 15 13. Michigan 3-2 356 6 14. Kentucky 3-1 356 11 15. Illinois 2-1 321 10 16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 261 24 17. Tennessee 3-1 226 17 18. BYU 4-0 205 — 19. Arizona 5-0 204 — 20. Seton Hall 3-0 187 — 21. Connecticut 4-0 183 23 22. Auburn 3-0 174 22 23. Oregon 2-1 168 12 24. Florida 3-0 162 — 25. USC 3-0 92 —

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 83; Texas Tech 68; Virginia Tech 68; Michigan St. 50; North Carolina 45; Xavier 38; Indiana 37; Florida St. 33; Maryland 33; Iowa 27; Marquette 13; Loyola-Chicago 12; LSU 12; Colorado St. 11; Utah St. 10; West Virginia 7; Drake 3; Notre Dame 3; San Francisco 2; Central Florida 1.

WOMEN

PURDUE 70,

MARSHALL 60

MARSHALL (3-1): Colclough 6-13 7-8 19, Roper 2-6 2-2 6, Dunham 2-7 0-0 4, Sivils 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 2-9 6-6 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Ferby 5-13 0-0 11, Mays 3-5 0-2 6, Liberatore 0-1 0-0 0, Redman 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 15-18 60

PURDUE (4-1): Kyle 5-8 5-6 15, Ellis 3-5 6-6 14, Hardin 3-5 1-2 10, Layden 2-10 3-4 7, Terry 3-11 3-4 9, Gony 0-2 0-0 0, Oriyomi 1-2 0-0 3, Woltman 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Learn 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 3-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 21-26 70

Marshall 12 14 17 17 — 60 Purdue 17 15 15 23 — 70

3-Point Goals—Marshall 1-17 (Dunham 0-3, Wheeler 0-5, Ferby 1-8, Liberatore 0-1), Purdue 7-21 (Kyle 0-1, Ellis 2-4, Hardin 3-5, Layden 0-4, Terry 0-2, Oriyomi 1-2, Moore 1-1, Smith 0-2). Assists—Marshall 6 (Dunham 2), Purdue 13 (Terry 4). Fouled Out—Marshall Roper. Rebounds—Marshall 32 (Roper 4-5), Purdue 38 (Smith 4-7). Total Fouls—Marshall 23, Purdue 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—1,526.

Football

BIG TEN

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 8 0 391 147 10 1 519 209 Michigan 7 1 265 145 10 1 406 179 Michigan St. 6 2 225 219 9 2 353 281 Penn St. 4 4 178 121 7 4 288 171 Maryland 2 6 158 333 5 6 287 373 Rutgers 2 6 107 221 5 6 230 255 Indiana 0 8 87 272 2 9 200 355

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 6 2 230 112 8 3 297 174 Iowa 6 2 199 148 9 2 280 186 Minnesota 5 3 219 166 7 4 290 206 Purdue 5 3 194 191 7 4 286 239 Illinois 3 5 127 156 4 7 195 249 Nebraska 1 7 218 211 3 8 314 244 Northwestern 1 7 103 259 3 8 185 301

Friday

Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday*

Ohio St. at Michigan, noon

Maryland at Rutgers, noon

Indiana at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East