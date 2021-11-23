TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

MLB

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced they have exercised manager Alex Cora’s club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a two-year contract with a club option for the 2024 season.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OFs Bill McKinney and Zach Reks from Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired OF Harold Ramirez from Cleveland for cash considerations.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP J.C. Mejia from Cleveland in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded RHP Jay Jackson to Atlanta in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony DeSclafani on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA — Suspended Detroit C Isaiah Stewart two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation against Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James in a game on Nov. 21. Suspended Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James one game without pay for his role in the incident.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Dustin Colquitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated LB Malik Harrison to return from injured reserve to practice. Waived G/DT Kahlil Mckenzie.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated C Nick Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed WR T.J. Vasher on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed practice squad WR Robert Foster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LT Garrett Bolles on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OLB Bradley Chubb to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed WR Courtland Sutton to a four-year contract extension through 2025.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released S Will Redmond.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DB Brian Poole to the practice squad. Released DB Thakarius Keyes from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed practice squad DB Jordan Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DL Linval Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LT Andrew Thomas from injured reserve. Signed LB Trent Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper, TE Chris Myarick and DB Steven Parker from the practice squad to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB T.J. Edwards to a one-year extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and LS Zach Trimmer from injured reserve. Promoted WR Breshad Perriman from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Joe JOnes on the reserve.COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Terminated the contracts of president and CEO Chris Presson, general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo.

HOCKEY

NHL

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned G Roman Durny from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund to Providence (AHL) from Maine (ECHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Released D Eric Gelinas.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Sean Durzi to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Released F Ivan Lodnia.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Libor Hajek from Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Loaned C Clark Bishop to Belleville (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled F Scott Reedy from San Jose (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned D Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned F Garrett Pilon to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Brett Leason from Hershey.

AHL

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled C Stephen Harper from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Returned C Tyler Busch to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned F Joseph Garreffaa to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled F Steenn Pasichnuk from Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended D Colton Waltz and removed from roster.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Taylor Ross and G Sean Bonar.

INDY FUEL — Released D Adam Parsells. Signed F Keegan Iverson and placed on reserve. Activated D Kirill Chayka from reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Cole Golka from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded G Stefanos Lekkas to Wheeling.

READING ROYALS — Released F Brendan van Riemsdyk.