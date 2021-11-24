MLB

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — The nine free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

DETROIT (1) — Signed Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp, Boston, to a $77 million, five-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Noah Syndergaard, rhp, New York Mets, to a $21 million, one-year contract; signed Aaron Loup, lhp, New York Mets, to a $17 million, two-year contract.

NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Joely Rodriguez, lhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Signed Manny Piña, c, Milwaukee, to an $8 million, two-year contract.

COLORAGO (1) — Re-signed Jhoulys Chacín, rhp, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Brandon Belt, 1b, accepted $18.4 million qualifying offer; re-signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, to a $36 million, three-year contract.