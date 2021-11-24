Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Boston
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Philadelphia
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Toronto
|8
|10
|.444
|5
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Washington
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Charlotte
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Atlanta
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Orlando
|4
|14
|.222
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Milwaukee
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Cleveland
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Indiana
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Detroit
|4
|13
|.235
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Memphis
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|San Antonio
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|New Orleans
|3
|16
|.158
|7½
|Houston
|1
|16
|.059
|8½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Denver
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Portland
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Minnesota
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|15
|2
|.882
|—
|Phoenix
|14
|3
|.824
|1
|L.A. Clippers
|10
|7
|.588
|5
|L.A. Lakers
|9
|10
|.474
|7
|Sacramento
|6
|11
|.353
|9
Monday
Brooklyn 117, Cleveland 112
Charlotte 109, Washington 103
Atlanta 113, Oklahoma City 101
Boston 108, Houston 90
Indiana 109, Chicago 77
Milwaukee 123, Orlando 92
Minnesota 110, New Orleans 96
Phoenix 115, San Antonio 111
Memphis 119, Utah 118
Philadelphia 102, Sacramento 94
Tuesday
Miami 100, Detroit 92
New York 106, L.A. Lakers 100
Denver at Portland, late
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, late
Today
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
G League
Monday
Rio Grande Valley 125, Mexico City 123
Tuesday
Westchester 108, Long Island 101
Grand Rapids 96, Motor City 94
Stockton at Salt Lake City, late
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, late
Today
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
