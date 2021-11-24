The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, November 24, 2021 1:00 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 13 5 .722
Boston 10 8 .556 3
New York 10 8 .556 3
Philadelphia 9 8 .529
Toronto 8 10 .444 5

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 12 6 .667
Washington 11 6 .647 ½
Charlotte 11 8 .579
Atlanta 9 9 .500 3
Orlando 4 14 .222 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 12 6 .667
Milwaukee 10 8 .556 2
Cleveland 9 9 .500 3
Indiana 8 11 .421
Detroit 4 13 .235

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Dallas 9 7 .563
Memphis 8 8 .500 1
San Antonio 4 12 .250 5
New Orleans 3 16 .158
Houston 1 16 .059

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Utah 11 5 .688
Denver 9 8 .529
Portland 9 8 .529
Minnesota 8 9 .471
Oklahoma City 6 11 .353

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Golden State 15 2 .882
Phoenix 14 3 .824 1
L.A. Clippers 10 7 .588 5
L.A. Lakers 9 10 .474 7
Sacramento 6 11 .353 9

Monday

Brooklyn 117, Cleveland 112

Charlotte 109, Washington 103

Atlanta 113, Oklahoma City 101

Boston 108, Houston 90

Indiana 109, Chicago 77

Milwaukee 123, Orlando 92

Minnesota 110, New Orleans 96

Phoenix 115, San Antonio 111

Memphis 119, Utah 118

Philadelphia 102, Sacramento 94

Tuesday

Miami 100, Detroit 92

New York 106, L.A. Lakers 100

Denver at Portland, late

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, late

Today

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

G League

Monday

Rio Grande Valley 125, Mexico City 123

Tuesday

Westchester 108, Long Island 101

Grand Rapids 96, Motor City 94

Stockton at Salt Lake City, late

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, late

Today

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

